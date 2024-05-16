Roasted Bone Marrow Recipe (2024)

Roasted Bone Marrow Recipe using beef bones makes the base for various tasty dishes. It can be served alone as delicate appetizer. All you need is salt, ground black pepper and fresh herbs to enjoy it on a slice of toasted bread !

And again, here we have cucina povera delicacy: Roasted Bone Marrow.

From professional point of view, I guess connoisseurs will say it has always been a crucial part of Italian, French, Viennese and many other cuisines. And they are right.

But, before people were enabled to pay attention to all those beuties to experiment with and discover how magnificent and tasty they all are, all the nature’s gifts were around, keeping the humanity safe and sound.

To the uninitiated, bone marrow can seem foreign, even a little disgusting. But the soft, fatty tissue found in the hollow center of animal leg bones has been eaten and enjoyed for millions of years.

As usual, the preparation process of this healthy and easy to get beef marrow just could not be simpler !

Beef marrow bones were regular ingredient in my grandmother’s kitchen. In most of the cases, she used them to make a bone broth.

Does bone broth taste good ?

It is delicious and very healthy.

Bone marrow contains severalhealth-promoting compounds, including collagen, conjugated linoleic acid, glycine, and glucosamine. While research is limited on the health benefits of bone marrow itself, these compounds have been linked to decreased inflammation, better skin health, and improved joint function. For more information, look here .

When raw, marrow looks almost like part of the bone. It’s off-white and hard with a slightly spongy texture. Once it’s cooked, it becomes soft and rich, melts easily and tastes almost like butter, witha sweet, nutty flavorand a lighter, more delicate texture. … “Bone marrow is a bit like the poor man’s foie gras. Look at the whole article here .

Second option to use bone marrow is to roast it. Roasted bone marrow is an excellent appetizer, once cooked and served with toasted bread and some fresh herbs. And this is our recipe to discover today.

There are three reasons I decided to write about roasted bone marrow recipe: it is an excellent and healthy appetizer, extremely budget friendly ( 4 cuts you can se on the photo is of 976 grams weight and I payed less then a dollar to get them ) and, the most important of all is you can freeze it in small plastic container and take out whenever you make Risotto Milanese. It just cannot be made without roasted bone marrow. Third reason is using bones marrow as a spread on your toasted burger buns before you drop the rest of ingredients on.

The same freezer tips works for bone broth as well. If you boil the bones to have the base to ladle while cooking any pasta dish, you may freeze the broth in plastic containers and use whenever it suits you.

Isn’t it a Superfood ?

What happens if you eat bone marrow?

Bone marrow consumption has been shown toaid in regeneration of white blood cells, and when leukemia patients were given bone marrow soup, some experienced incredible improvement. Research has shown that bone marrow can help to reduce inflammation, too.

What is the consistency of cooked bone marrow?

Marrow is the soft and flexible tissue that exists in the middle of bones (soft and flexible being relative terms: when raw, marrow is still very firm). When cooked, the outer part of the bone stays hard, while the marrow inside softens intoa consistency that’s like pudding, or soft butter. Once those 976 grams were done, I got 570 grams of precious, soft butter texture addition to my risotto.

These are crosswise cut bones, as you can see. I asked my local butcher to cut them like that since lenghtwise cut can easily burn.

How do you know when bone marrow is cooked?

Roast for 15 to 25 minutes. Marrow puffs and bubbles from the center. To test for doneness, insert a metal skewer into the center of the bone, then check with your wrist. Roasted bone marrow should be very hot.

These serve four persons, but once you decide to buy some beef bone marrow, you will discover that amount of bone marrow is not the same at every bone cut. It depends on bone thickness.

If you want to impress your foodie guests, serve them roasted bone marrow recipe and let them enjoy taking marrow out using chopstick and spreading over crusty bread slice.

5 from 4 votes Print Roasted Bone Marrow Recipe using beef bones makes the base for various tasty dishes. It can be served alone as delicate appetizer. All you need is salt, ground black pepper and fresh herbs to enjoy it on a slice of toasted bread ! CourseAppetizer CuisineFrench KeywordRoasted Bone Marrow Recipe Total Time 25 minutes Servings 4 people Ingredients 4 2 inch marrow bones

sea salt and ground black pepper to taste Instructions Preheat the oven to 200 C / 392 F. Cover the baking sheet with baking paper. Place the bones standing up on the baking paper. Roast the bones for 20 minutes. When done, marrow puffs from the center. To test if done, insert a skewer in the center and touch your hand. It should be hot. Serve immediately with toasted bread, chopped fresh herbs or lettuce. See Also The Essential Demi-Glace Recipe: Culinary Gold!

For more bone marrow recipes’ ideas look here .

