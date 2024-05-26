Roasted Broccoli Recipe (2024)

Best oven roasted broccoli recipe ever with lemon and garlic, crispy at the edges, perfectly tender in the center and of course vegan. Bursting with flavor from a mix of spices and brightened up by a fresh squeeze of citrus this recipe is a must try.

Oven Roasted Broccoli

From all the broccoli that I’ve cooked in my life this is still the top rated recipe to date. Quick and easy, ready to eat in less than 30 minutes and oh so delicious and good for you! Feel free to mix half broccoli florets and cauliflower following this exact recipe. Did I mention that it’s also vegan?!

Oh yeah, even the optional walnut parmesan is, which you should totally make as well and keep a stash of it on hand at all times. Magical sprinkling dust!

This broccoli is best served hot, straight out of the oven. I would not recommend making it in advance nor freezing it, after all it would take just as long to reheat it anyways.

Serve on its own with some cashew queso for dipping, or in a Buddha bowl paired with:

  • this Vegan Chicken
  • Mushrooms and Potatoes
  • Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes
  • Pineapple Fried Rice
  • Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
  • Scalloped Potatoes.
  • Mashed Potato Salad.

Any leftovers can be refrigerated for later and used in a new dish like this vegan frittata, easy focaccia, a stir-fry, or alongside these divine baked sweet potatoes or our vegan potato salad with dill. No food left behind club!

Broccoli Cooking Tips

  1. Make sure to start with FRESH broccoli NOT frozen, to achieve the perfect tender center and crispy tips.
  2. Give it space in the pan, do not overcrowd the florets! Overcrowding creates steam and interferes with the browning process.
  3. Use HIGH heat! I roast mine at 425″F and it’s usually ready in under 25 minutes depending on the size of the florets.
  4. If you must work with “Frozen Broccoli” you should do it at the higher temperature of 450″F for 15-18 minutes then transfer to the broiler for a couple of minutes to crisp up the edges if need be.
  5. Can I Roast it Without Oil? – Yes you can! Simply replace the oil with a splash of veggie stock, water or a drizzle of tahini/ sesame butter so the seasonings stick. However, just know that you won’t be achieving those extra crispy edges I bragged about earlier, but it will still be super tasty and healthy. Best to use the air fryer for an oil-free version@425″F and check at the 12 minute mark as timing varies from model to model.

Recipe Variations

  • Make it Italian Style and finish with a drizzle of sweet and tangy balsamic glaze like I did with these balsamic tomatoes.
  • Go for a Mediterranean Flair with a squeeze of lemon, some crumbled vegan feta + flavorful fresh herbs like oregano and dill.
  • Give it an Asian spin with a drizzle of peanut sauce and a sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds.

how to make roasted broccoli

Roasted Broccoli Recipe (6)

5 from 7 votes

Vegan Roasted Broccoli with Lemon & Garlic

The best oven roasted broccoli recipe ever with lemon and garlic, crispy at the edges and perfectly tender in the center. Vegan recipe!

Prep Time:5 minutes mins

Cook Time:20 minutes mins

Total Time:25 minutes mins

Ingredients

US Customary - Metric

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425”F.

  • In a large baking tray toss together the broccoli florets with the olive oil, sea salt, pepper flakes, garlic and onion powders. Sprinkle with the bread crumbs then spread in one layer preferably without touching each other.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes until the florets are tender (but not mushy) when pierced with a knife. Toss once half way through cooking.

  • Serve promptly with a good squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkling of walnut parmesan over the top.

Video

Notes

  • It's very important that the broccoli / cauliflower is dry if you want to achieve the crispy edges. Rinse in advance and give it plenty of time to dry out completely.
  • To make this recipe WFPB & Plantricious compliant make sure to omit all oil and roast with a little splash of water, veggie stock or a couple of teaspoons of tahini.
  • Give the broccoli space in the pan, do not overcrowd the florets! Overcrowding creates steam and interferes with the browning process. If you must work with " frozen broccoli" you should roast it at a higher temperature of at least 450"F for 15-18 minutes then transfer to the broiler for a couple of minutes to crisp up.

Nutrition

Calories: 90kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 3g | Sodium: 366mg | Potassium: 414mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 705IU | Vitamin C: 115.5mg | Calcium: 69mg | Iron: 1.2mg

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Italian

Keyword: plant based, roasted broccoli, vegan,

Servings: 4 people

Calories: 90kcal

Author: Florentina

