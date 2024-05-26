Roasted Broccoli Recipe (2024)

Best oven roasted broccoli recipe ever with lemon and garlic, crispy at the edges, perfectly tender in the center and of course vegan. Bursting with flavor from a mix of spices and brightened up by a fresh squeeze of citrus this recipe is a must try.

Oven Roasted Broccoli

From all the broccoli that I’ve cooked in my life this is still the top rated recipe to date. Quick and easy, ready to eat in less than 30 minutes and oh so delicious and good for you! Feel free to mix half broccoli florets and cauliflower following this exact recipe. Did I mention that it’s also vegan?!

Oh yeah, even the optional walnut parmesan is, which you should totally make as well and keep a stash of it on hand at all times. Magical sprinkling dust!

This broccoli is best served hot, straight out of the oven. I would not recommend making it in advance nor freezing it, after all it would take just as long to reheat it anyways.

Serve on its own with some cashew queso for dipping, or in a Buddha bowl paired with:

Any leftovers can be refrigerated for later and used in a new dish like this vegan frittata, easy focaccia, a stir-fry, or alongside these divine baked sweet potatoes or our vegan potato salad with dill. No food left behind club!