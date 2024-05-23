Roasted Broccoli Stuffed Shells Recipe (2024)

I think roasting broccoli is the absolute best way to enjoy it. It was hard not to sneak bites straight from the pan before mixing them with the cheese for this Roasted Broccoli Stuffed Shells Recipe! Lately I’ve also been charring broccoli in a dry cast iron skillet, like in this recipe, which is also great if you like that charred crispy bite. Roasted or charred broccoli can be added to just about anything, grilled cheese, pasta, rice bowls, or even eggs.

As for the Stuffed Shells, they hold a special place in my heart. This time of year, two years ago, a dear friend brought us (parenting newbies) a big pan of stuffed shells. They were absolutely one of the most comforting meals we enjoyed during that season. I had never made stuffed shells before and they just seemed to hit the spot as we held our little bundle and ate together on that cool spring night years ago.

My friend’s stuffed shells were the classic style which is perfect without any change. Of course I love to put a little seasonal spin on things so for this recipe, I added plenty of crispy toasted broccoli to a mixture of three cheeses and a few seasonings.

The recipe is easy. Roast the broccoli, meanwhile mix the cheese and boil the pasta. Chop the broccoli, then fill the pasta with the cheese and broccoli. Layer the shells in-between marinara then bake until bubbly. Enjoy with extra marinara, and of course, wine and toasty bread. And if you have a tiny baby to hold, it will make this meal even more dreamy 🙂

Broccoli is almost out of season (though its available all year, it’s not always at its best!) so get this recipe in while broccoli is still at its tastiest. And if you’re looking for more early spring recipe ideas, we have plenty. See below for all of the #EatSeasonal recipes for this month. For the full list of seasonal produce, check out my seasonal produce guide or the seasonal recipe guide from Cookie and Kate.

Add roasted broccoli to a simple stuffed shell recipe for an easy, seasonal spin on an Italian-style meal. Prep Time 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr Course Main Course Cuisine Italian, vegetarian Ingredients 2 broccoli crowns

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

24 jumbo pasta shells

16 ounces (one container) ricotta cheese

1 cup Mozzarella, shredded

1/2 cup Parmesan, shredded

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

26 ounces (3 cups) Marinara sauce Instructions To roast the broccoli preheat the oven to 375 and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Chops the broccoli into bite sized pieces and toss with olive oil and minced garlic. Season with salt and lay flat on the baking sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until slightly brown and crispy. For the pasta Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add in the pasta shells (a few more than 24 incase a few break while cooking). Boil for 8-10 minutes or until slightly soft but with a slight bite. (They will cook more when they are baking).

While the pasta is cooking, mix together the three cheeses and the salt and cayenne. Once broccoli is done, roughly chop and add this to the cheese.

Pour 1 cup of the marinara into a rectangular baking dish.

Once pasta is done, drain the water, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Fill each shell with cheese and place in the baking dish. Mix together 1 more cup of the marinara with the 1/2 cup of pasta water and pour this over the top of the filled shells.

Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes at 350 covered, then, uncover and bake for 5-10 more minutes or until bubbly.

Serve with remaining 1 cup of marinara sauce.