Roasted Brown Butter Honey Garlic Carrots - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Roasted brown butter honey garlic carrots make the perfect side dish. Roasted to tender perfection in the most incredible sauce, these will instantly become a new favorite!

Roasted Brown Butter Honey Garlic Carrots

A good side dish is the perfect way to complete any dinner. I looooove these carrots because the brown butter glaze really takes them to the next level! The taste is so delicious and goes with just about everything. Plus, they are SO easy to make! Tastes good and is easy to make is a win-win! I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that! Try making this salad, these rolls, and this asparagus to go with them!

Brown butter is life. I am convinced that it makes everything better. (Brown butter rice krispies, anyone?) It made me want to create a veggie dish with this perfect combination! I made these carrots only once and they turned out more than perfect. They are soft, a little crispy, and had just the right amount of flavor to them. My family ate these carrots before we even finished sitting down together. They are super simple to make and just taste so good.

Ingredients to Make Brown Butter Honey Garlic Carrots

These brown butter carrots will make such a perfect side for your next meal. (If you haven’t finalized your Easter lineup, add these to the list!) I promise you will agree that these carrots are the best that you have ever had! See the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact measurements.

Carrots: You can use large carrots and cut them up but baby carrots also work!

Butter: I used unsalted butter in this recipe!

Honey: The honey brings in a sweet taste without being too overpowering. It also enhances the natural sweetness that carrots have.

Garlic Cloves: If you don't have any cloves on hand then you can just use minced garlic! 1/2 tsp equals about 1 clove of garlic.

Salt and Pepper: I use this to taste so it's all about personal preference.

Parsley: If you decide to use this as a garnish, fresh parsley works the best! Fresh thyme also works.

How to Make the Best Brown Butter Carrots

I love to roast my veggies because it gives them a tender center and a crisp edge. It only takes about 15 minutes until these carrots are done, then they are ready to be the star of the dinner table.

Preheat Oven, Cook Butter: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a medium sauce pan add the butter and cook over medium high heat. Continue to whisk for a few minutes until the butter starts to become frothy and brown. Add the honey and garlic and remove from heat. Toss and Season: Place carrots in a large bowl and drizzle the sauce on top. Toss until coated and spread evenly on a large baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Bake and Garnish: Bake for 15-20 minutes or until carrots are tender. I like to cover with foil for the first 10 minutes and then remove and let roast and brown for the last 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Do Carrots Have to Be Peeled Before Cooking? This brown butter carrots recipe can be made with large carrots or baby carrots. Baby carrots come already peeled so it doesn’t matter with those. It’s just the large carrots! But, when it comes down to it, you don’t ever really have to peel carrots. As long as you wash and scrub them well to remove dirt and any debris, unpeeled carrots areperfectly safe (and delicious) to eat. Some people don’t like the taste of carrotskin and say it has an unpleasant, bitter taste.

Storing Leftovers / Making Ahead These brown butter carrots are so good and something that you will be tempted to add to every meal that you make! Here is how you can store them to eat later! Make Ahead of Time: Carrots may be prepared up to 3 days ahead. Once you have cooked them according to the directions, wait for them to cool. Cover them in an airtight container and refrigerate them. When you are ready to eat them then toss cook them on the stove over medium heat. Stir and toss them constantly until the carrots are tender and well glazed. This takes about 5 minutes!

A Reader’s Review Made these for Thanksgiving dinner. They were a big hit! Everyone loved them. Not difficult or time consuming to make! Karen

