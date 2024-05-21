Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Recipe (2024)

HOME › Recipes › Soups and Sides By Shawn Williams 4.75 from 8 votes Oct 31, 2018, Updated Oct 18, 2023 Jump to Recipe

Roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and parmesan cheese might be my favorite side dish of all time. The bacon and cheese add a nice subtle smokey and salty flavor that compliments the crispy golden and tender Brussels sprouts.

Vegetables don’t always have to be the worst thing on your plate. I love this recipe because it’s incredibly easy to make and it’s a massive crowd-pleaser. I love roasted Brussels spouts alone, but it’s really hard to resist them when you add hearty chunks of bacon. Also, try my restaurant-style brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze!

I’ve attempted just about every method of preparing Brussels sprouts. Crockpot, stovetop, air fryer, and oven roasting. Roasting Brussels sprouts in the oven or air fryer delivers the best combo of tenderness and crispiness. When cooked properly, the inside takes on an almost creamy texture.

Ingredients

Brussels sprouts: remove the stems and cut them into halves or quarters depending on their size. I prefer smaller chunks.

remove the stems and cut them into halves or quarters depending on their size. I prefer smaller chunks. Bacon: look for thick-cut bacon or even pancetta. The thicker bacon will make it a little more hearty and prominent throughout the dish. Leftover bacon? Try baking bacon in the oven for breakfast.

look for thick-cut bacon or even pancetta. The thicker bacon will make it a little more hearty and prominent throughout the dish. Leftover bacon? Try for breakfast. Grated Parmesan cheese: avoid pre-grated cheese if you can. They’re typically treated with preservatives that change the texture and overall quality.

avoid pre-grated cheese if you can. They’re typically treated with preservatives that change the texture and overall quality. Shallots: shallots add an amazing complimentary caramelized flavor to this dish. If you’re a fan of shallots or onions I highly recommend you add this optional ingredient.

See the recipe card for full information on ingredients and quantities below.

Step by Step Instructions

Step 1.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a heavy-duty rimmed baking sheet in the oven as it preheats.

Step 2.

Rinse and dry Brussels sprouts. Trim the stems and remove any yellow leaves, cut lengthwise into halves or quarters depending on the size. Finely chop shallots.

Step 3.

Place Brussels sprouts in a large mixing bowl. Toss with olive oil, shallot, salt, pepper, and bacon until coated and well-mixed.

Step 4.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and drizzle with a little olive oil. Arrange Brussels sprouts on the baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes or until very golden and tender. I like to flip halfway through.

Step 5.

Remove from the oven and give Brussels a final toss to mix. Just before serving, sprinkle all over with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Expert Tips Let Brussels marinate with the toppings. Sometimes I make them in the morning or the day ahead and just store them in a large Ziplock bag in the fridge. This is an optional step.

My favorite way to grate parmesan is with a microplane. It offers the perfect fine texture and it makes it very easy to quickly top a dish with cheese in seconds.

Use a large baking sheet and arrange with minimal overlap. Flipping halfway through isn’t always necessary unless you have a very full pan with a lot of crowding.

Use thick-cut bacon. Thick bacon is my favorite because I love the larger chunks of chewy bacon. I always opt for fresh bacon and nothing precooked or microwavable. You can also make this recipe with pancetta as a substitute for bacon.

Use plenty of oil. The oil is what will crisp up the brussels and make them flavorful. Don’t be afraid to go heavy on the oil.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use frozen Brussels sprouts? I always recommend fresh however if you don’t have other options frozen is OK too. Just note that you will need to add extra time in the oven for the Brussels to cook through and crisp up. Should I precook the bacon? There is no need to precook the bacon. The bacon will have plenty of time to cook through in the oven. Can I prep these ahead of time? I always recommend cooking just before serving, however, the ingredients can all be prepped a day in advance and stored in the fridge prior to baking. Can I prepare these in an air fryer? Yes. Air fry at 400°F for 15-17 minutes, tossing halfway through for even cooking. The volume may have to be a little smaller depending on the size of your air fryer. Cook until golden and tender.

What to Serve with Brussels Sprouts

I love paring Brussels sprouts with steak and potatoes. It’s the ultimate combo of protein, starch, and vegetables. Try pairing these with my cream cheese mashed potatoes to compliment the crispy veggies or my roasted fingerling potatoes.

For a main dish, I highly recommend my pan-seared filet mignon, coffee-rubbed steak, bourbon-glazed salmon, or oven-baked BBQ ribs.

