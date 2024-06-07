Roasted Butternut Squash Cubes Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)

Roasted Butternut Squash Cubes are the quickest and easiest way to use up this flavorful, healthy gourd. Peel and cut butternut squash, cut it into cubes, then season with maple syrup, herbs, and garlic, and finally bake until a crispy exterior gives way to a tender inside. Serve this dish all Fall and Winter long as a delicious vegan side.

The temperature begins to drop and immediately all things BUTTERNUT SQUASH consume the brain and are on our table.

From making a Butternut Squash Sage Risotto, creaming up a Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, or roasting butternut squash cubes – almost every dinner is filled with this delightful gourd!

Not only is this side absolutely delicious, but it is also FULL of nutrition and lower in calories and sugar than potatoes and starchier vegetables.

But what’s the best way to enjoy this beautiful orange vegetable?

Hands down… as maple roasted butternut squash cubes!

The natural sweetness from the squash pairs beautifully with some pure maple syrup goodness.

And then you toss in a punch of crushed garlic flavor and bites of fresh herbs for a restaurant-quality side dish that is SURE to impress everyone at your Thanksgiving or Fall dinner party table.

(Yes!This side dish is actually tasty enough for a Thanksgiving spread!)

Ingredients

The simple ingredients you need to make roasted butternut squash include:

Butternut Squash. You will need 2 pounds of peeled and seeded butternut squash, this is usually the equivalent to 1 large squash. You can also buy the pre-cut kind in the produce section at your grocery store, as well.

You will need 2 pounds of peeled and seeded butternut squash, this is usually the equivalent to 1 large squash. You can also buy the pre-cut kind in the produce section at your grocery store, as well. Pure Maple Syrup. If you do not have maple syrup, honey or agave nectar may be substituted with a slight variation in taste. Make sure to choose pure maple syrup and not the pancake syrup kind for the best results and healthiest recipe.

If you do not have maple syrup, honey or agave nectar may be substituted with a slight variation in taste. Make sure to choose pure maple syrup and not the pancake syrup kind for the best results and healthiest recipe. Olive Oil. A mild oil is ideal in this recipe.Avocado oil or safflower oil can also be substituted.

A mild oil is ideal in this recipe.Avocado oil or safflower oil can also be substituted. Garlic. Fresh garlic is best.Make sure you utilize a garlic press to thoroughly crush the garlic so it can disperse throughout the recipe.

Fresh garlic is best.Make sure you utilize a garlic press to thoroughly crush the garlic so it can disperse throughout the recipe. Fresh herbs. Thyme was used and is recommended, but rosemary or tarragon would taste great as well. Dried herbs can be subbed, but use less as they are more concentrated.

How to Roast Butternut Squash Cubes

These are the steps to follow to make this roasted butternut squash recipe:

Peel and Cut Butternut Squash

Sometimes it can be a little challenging and somewhat intimidating, but here are the basic steps for cutting a butternut squash into cubes.

Trim both ends off of the butternut squash.

If necessary, soften the squash by poking holes all over with a large fork, then microwave for 2-3 minutes on high.

Let the squash cool until you can comfortably touch it, then remove the skin with a vegetable peeler or cut it off with a knife.

Scoop out the seeds with a large spoon and discard.

Cut the butternut squash into ½-inch cubes on a cutting board. Do not go bigger than 1-inch cubes, or the outsides will burn before the inside is tender.

If you still need a little more detailed instruction, check out this post that teaches everything you need to know about How to Peel and Cut Butternut Squash.

Maple-Herb Sauce

Whisk together the oil, maple syrup, crushed garlic, salt, and thyme in a small to medium-sized bowl.

This can be done up to 24 hours in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Coat the Cubes

Toss the cubes and sauce in a large bowl until the squash is well coated.

You can also place the sauce and squash in a sealed zip-top bag and mix it around with your hands.

Roast Squash in Oven

Spread the squash in a single layer on a large sheet pan. Make sure the dish is large enough that the pieces don’t touch. You don’t have to, but you can line it with parchment paper to make cleanup a breeze.

Bake in a preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, flipping halfway through. You’ll know they’re done when the edges of the squash begin to caramelize slightly.

Meal Prep and Storage

To Prep-Ahead: Peel and cube the squash, toss it in the maple sauce, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days before baking in the oven.

Peel and cube the squash, toss it in the maple sauce, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days before baking in the oven. To Store: Once cooked, keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days.

Once cooked, keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days. To Freeze: Seal in an airtight freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 3 months.

Seal in an airtight freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 3 months. To Reheat: Warm in a skillet, in the oven at 300°, or microwave until heated through.

FAQs

What temperature should I roast butternut squash? You should bake butternut squash at 400°F.This temperature is hot enough for the squash to caramelize on the outside and still maintain a tender yet slightly firm texture. How long should I bake butternut squash cubes? Butternut squash should be roasted for 30-35 minutes.If cubes are larger than ½-inch, you will want to increase the bake time accordingly. Do I need to peel butternut squash before roasting? It is not necessary to peel the squash if roasting it whole or halved. However, for this technique it is recommended to peel first. What herbs pair well with butternut squash? Thyme, rosemary, sage, tarragon, oregano, and parsley all taste great with butternut squash. Is butternut squash healthier than potatoes? Butternut squash is lower in calories and carbs, and higher in water and nutrients than Russet potatoes. It is also a good source of magnesium and low in cholesterol. However, sweet potatoes contain more nutrients and fiber than both Russets and butternut squash.

Expert Tips and Tricks

Similar in size. Make sure the cubes are all ½-inch so they roast up evenly.

Make sure the cubes are all ½-inch so they roast up evenly. Have fun with the herbs. Try new flavors and combinations each time you make it.

Try new flavors and combinations each time you make it. Skip a step. Spend a little extra to save time by buying the bag of pre-cut butternut squash from your grocery store.

Spend a little extra to save time by buying the bag of pre-cut butternut squash from your grocery store. Go easy. Soften the squash in the microwave before cutting.

Soften the squash in the microwave before cutting. Prep ahead. Peel, chop, and season up to 3 days before baking.

Make it a Meal

Since butternut squash is a quintessential Fall and Winter vegetable, there are quite a few cozy recipes that will taste great when paired with it.

Honey Balsamic Chicken

Fall Harvest Salad with Apples

Maple Glazed Chicken Thighs and Veggies

Teriyaki Salmon

Honey Mustard Chicken

As a side dish for a Thanksgiving meal.

More Roasted Vegetables

