Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe (2024)

This Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe is easy and delicious! With just 3 ingredients, you’ll find out how to roast butternut squash the easy way! No peeling or chopping required! Oven roasting takes all of the work out of the task.

If you have ever cut into a butternut squash, you know they can be a challenge and a struggle to not end up with an inevitable cut on your hand! They are hard textured inside and out, yet very smooth skinned, so that you knife tends to slide and can be a difficult! Likewise, they are difficult to peel, then, once peeled, they are slippery, again, to cut into chunks!

Well, what if I told you that you can accomplish the same roasted texture of cubed butternut with 2 knife cuts into the squash? Yes, you totally can! Read on to find out more! →

What is Butternut Squash?

Butternut squash is referred to as a “winter squash”. It is a long season crop, approximately 110-120 days to maturity. In Northern Zones, it is best to plant after first frost, from seedlings, to ensure ripening of the vegetable. To learn more about growing squash, don’t miss this How to Start a Garden Series! The first part is Planning Your Garden!

Second is Preparing the Garden Site. The third is Choosing Plants and Planting Your Garden.

The fourth is Garden Maintenance, and the last is Harvesting a Garden and Preserving the Harvest, this post has over 100 FREE recipes for preserving your harvest!

What goes well with this roasted butternut squash?

Roasted Butternut Squash goes so well with lots of fall comfort foods!

Poultry

Lamb

Beef

Pork

Seafood

Venison

Health benefits of butternut squash

Butternut squash is low in fat and high in many vitamins, including; Vitamins, A, C and E. It is also a great source of iron, calcium and phosphorous, according to this article from Healthline.com.

How to make this roasted butternut squash recipe

First, holding the stem end, cut a slit holding knife at a 90 degree angle to the squash. Cut straight through, until knife hits board. Then, holding the wide end, slice the stem off of the squash. Then place knife into the cut you made in step 1. Slice through squash. Scoop out seeds with spoon. Next, make slices in the neck of the squash, parallel to each other, but DO NOT slice all the way through the skin. Just slice the flesh, this will help the neck get done at the same time as the bulbous end. Spread soft butter along neck end and place a few teaspoons in the bulbous end. (Use Vegan butter substitute, or coconut oil, if desired.) Salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle brown sugar on both the neck end and in the seed cavity. Maple sugar or honey also work well for a non processed sugar. Place on rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes to 90 minutes, depending on the size of your butternut.

Can roasted butternut squash be frozen?

Yes. You can freeze this roasted butternut squash in freezer bags. Either cut the squash out of the skin in chunks, or scoop out the flesh and freeze. To re-serve butternut squash, make a puree and heat in the microwave or on stovetop, covered, over low heat, with a few teaspoons of water in the pan. It can also be added to soups and stews, at the last minute, just to warm.

Other delicious vegetable recipes

If you try this recipe, let me know how you like it in the comments below! I would love to hear from you!

Tools I use to make this recipe

That’s how easy it is to make this Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe. Thanks for stopping by today!

Enjoy! And have fun cooking!

Xoxo,

Pin Roasted Butternut Squash This Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe is easy and delicious! With just 3 ingredients, you’ll find out how to roast butternut squash the easy way! No peeling or chopping required! Oven roasting takes all of the work out of the task. See Step by Step Photos Above!Most of our recipes have step by step photos and videos! Also helpful tips so that you can make it perfectly the first time and every time! Scroll up to see them! 5 from 7 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 1 hour hour See Also Easy Smoked Trout Dip Recipe Total Time: 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes Servings: 10 servings Calories: 63kcal Author: Beth Neels Cost: $5 Ingredients ▢ 1 butternut squash

▢ 2 tbsp Butter substitute vegan butter or coconut oil for vegan/ dairy free

▢ 2 tbsp brown sugar substitute maple syrup or honey for natural sugar

▢ salt and pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. (180°C)

Cut squash in half. Refer to process shots above for tips.

Scoop out seeds with spoon.

Make parallel slices in neck to assist in cooking the neck through. (see photos above.)

Spread soft butter on neck and place the remainder in seed cavity.

Sprinkle with brown sugar, salt and pepper.

Place on baking sheet. Bake 45 to 90 minutes, depending on size of the squash, until soft when pierce with knife.

Slice and serve, or scoop out meat and puree in food processor with a little stock, milk or water, just to loosen it up. cutting board, bamboo knife, chef's knife non stick baking sheet **NOTES: Refer to step by step photos above for helpful tips!** Roasted Butternut Squash can be frozen for up to 6 months. Scoop out of skins and freeze in bags. After thawing, reheat in microwave or use in soups, stews, and purees. Nutrition Calories: 63kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 6mg | Sodium: 24mg | Potassium: 264mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 8043IU | Vitamin C: 16mg | Calcium: 38mg | Iron: 1mg

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I get a small commission if you click the link and purchase something, at no additional cost to you. See FTC Disclosure, here.