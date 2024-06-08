Roasted Carrot Dip (Easy Recipe) | Crowded Kitchen (2024)

🔪 Step-by-step Instructions

PREP: Preheat the oven to 400°F / 205°C. Wash and peel carrots and roughly chop.

(1) In a mixing bowl, add the carrots, 1 tablespoon of oil, the salt, cumin, chili powder, and smoked paprika. Stir well until carrots are evenly coated in spices.

(2) Spread carrots evenly on a sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until fork tender.

(3) Add the roasted carrots, 2 tablespoon of olive oil, chickpeas, ⅓ cup of aquafaba, garlic, and lemon juice to a food processor or blender and blend on high until smooth and creamy. Add more olive oil or chickpea liquid if you need to thin it out.