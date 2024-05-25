Roasted Carrots With Turmeric and Cumin Recipe (2024)

Ratings
5
out of 5
2,040
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
HJ
Love these, as do the rest of my family. I now make these without the butter. In step 3, simply put the spices into the (unwashed) bowl you used in step 1. If needed, add a few extra drops of oil. When the carrots come out of the oven, put them in the bowl and mix gently to coat them with the spices and mint.
I've made these without the mint and they are still great!
Neil
I agree with Katherine -- given all those spices, the result is surprisingly bland. Also the recipe is unclear. Step 3 says to transfer spices and soft butter to a large pan, and step 4 says to add the cooked carrots to the spices in the pan. I don't know if it means a sauce pan or frying pan, but since we don't then add heat, why use a pan at all? Why not a bowl or the serving platter instead?
Robert
doesn't need the mint. And can substitute spices for the seeds. Carrots shrink, so make plenty.
Peg
Can use about half as much olive oil and butter.
MBH
Fabulous. I cooked this for Thanksgiving, my table a mix of picky eaters, small children, gourmets, goumands, and traditionalists. Once lone carrot remained--which I ate. Many requests for repeats.
Me
-Bland.
-Subtle; good.
-Used EVOO instead of butter.
-Carrots were oily. Use half as much olive oil and butter.
-Love - make w'out butter. In step 3, simply put the spices into the (unwashed) bowl used in step 1. If nec. add xtra drops oil. When carrots come out oven, put in bowl; mix gently to coat w. spices and mint.
-Can limit oven time to 10-15.
-Used coconut oil -sweet, coats carrots well. Nice contrast w. coriander/cumin.
-Mint not nec. Can substitute spices for seeds. Carrots shrink.
Ember
Great recipe! I was out of olive oil so I used coconut oil instead which is sweet and coats the carrots really well. It provided a nice contrast with the toasted coriander and cumin too! This could become my go-to carrot recipe and may also be an addition to our Thanksgiving feast!
Cheryl
After multiple comments about the lack of flavor, I was a bit worried. But I served these at my Thanksgiving and followed the recipe exactly, and it was really good. The spices were subtle, but a really good change from my usual sage butter go to for roasted carrots.
Erica
I thought these were subtle, rather than "bland", as some cooks have thought; but certainly a bit less oil/butter would be fine, also less time in the oven -- 10 or 15 minutes plenty.
Sheerah
The veggie-resistant boyfriend and I ate this like fries. Double it.
Cole K.
Agree. My carrots were a bit oily. Also can probably limit time in the oven to 15 minutes.
Irene
Delicious. I used olive oil for the spice instead of butter, and it still turned out tasty.
KathyNELAND
Made these according to the directions except I omitted the mint. They turned out yummy. Very easy and delicious. I love roasted vegetables.
Kathryn Jennings
Add a small amount of honey or brown sugar. Ups the sweetness and flavor of the carrots--sometimes the carrots are not at their best. Mmmmm, yummmmm.
Natalie
I had Brussels sprouts on hand and added them to the carrots after halving-delicious!
Chape Hill Jill
Perhaps a bit too much mint. Didn't have cumin seeds (so used ground cumin). Made exactly as listed. Quite tasty and remarkably easy. Had at room temperature as part of Easter meal. Love that it can be made well ahead of time.
nikkivord
I don’t find it bland but a little flat. I add a little salt and honey to the butter to elevate it. I’ve made this recipe many times and this has been a good tweak!
bridget botch
i actually didn’t have any thyme to do this … haha okay so i literally didn’t have thyme and replaced with fresh ROSEMARY and it’s a GREAT sub and i think boost the flavor! its not bland or subtle like how the other receipts came out. these are delicious!
EFinch
If you don’t have Aleppo pepper or mild chili powder in the house, and you choose to use Cayenne in its place, by god you do not need ½ teaspoon of it.
James W
Doesn’t the baking temperature, 425 degrees Fahrenheit, specified exceed the smoke point of the oil specified, olive oil?
RKH3
Agree with most comments: no mint, less butter, reduce cooking time. Simple easy - worth getting right
bd
I thought it better to roast 15 minutes and then broil for five. At 425, my carrots didn't come out at all brown. There is absolutely no reason to put them in a pan at the end. Unless you like washing dishes, dump the carrots and the spice mixture into that same bowl used for mixing them with olive oil.
In
does not serve 6! was barely enough for just 2, we went through them really quickly like fries. (maybe we liked them too much)
hules
It's a while since this recipe was first posted but anyway.....if this dish tastes 'bland' to you it is likely you are using less than truly fresh carrots which is a shame because this is one of the great methods for cooking root vegetable.
Tate Bredenkamp
Absolutely perfect in every way. My dad described them as “out of this world. The best carrots he’d ever had.” Serving them a strained yogurt dressed with lime zest, lime juice, and a little salt is essential. Regarding steps 3 and 4, just add the completed butter to the sheet pan the carrots were cooking on, along with fresh mint. They coat quite easily enough and are genuinely, transcendent.
Kristen
These were delicious. I added blanched slivered almonds I had on hand for some crunch. Flavors were incredible.
QueenSashy
Delicious. And if you happen to have fresh turmeric, up it to a teaspoon or more and it's double delicious.
QUAASAM
Delicious!! Added some peas for color. Served with rice stuffed green peppers.
samantha capobianco
So easy and delicious! Loved this one
GF
.25 teasp of tumeric & Cumin.125 teasp of cinnamonRoast at 400 degrees for 25 minutes
Private notes are only visible to you.