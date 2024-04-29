Roasted Cauliflower, Hazelnut and Pomegranate Seed Salad Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
anichila
Simple and delicious. Added cooked farro, feta, chickpeas, and some mache salad greens to make it even heartier.
Rebecca
This is in regular rotation in our house during the winter. I roast the hazelnuts for a much shorter amount of time--maybe 7 minutes--but otherwise follow the recipe exactly. So good!
Mags On The Beach
I've made this a few times now, the softness of the caramelized cauliflower, the crunch of celery, it's a very hearty salad. My change has been to go heavier on the vinegar, we like a more assertive flavor. I've used dried barberries when poms are out of season.
Arenita
I carefully followed the directions and found this quite boring, limp and lacking in taste. I was very disappointed after reading other comments.
CasualCook
Scrumptious! The dressing was a bit too sweet, so I squeezed lemon juice over the salad before adding the pomegranate topping. Don't make the cauliflower pieces too small. This is a life-saver if you can't eat gluten at a holiday meal full of dressing, rolls, wheat-based gravy, pie, cookies, and cake.
Betsy
Really liked this combination - it was nice to have a salad that was more than a pile of greens. Served with some grilled shrimp on top and used hazelnut oil rather than EVOO for the dressing part. You can certainly toast the nuts beforehand and that certainly lowers the amount of time needed for the recipe.
leanagallagher
I had no pomegranates, so I used chopped up cherries. Came out great. I agree with shortening cooking time to 10 minutes on the hazelnuts.
Anna
I roast the hazelnuts for a much shorter amount of time--maybe 7 minutes
Loved this as a side!
This was a winner - especially the dressing and baked nuts. I Didn’t have hazelnuts, sherry vinegar or pomegranate. Swapped for walnuts, red wine vinegar with pomegranate molasses and blue berries (the latter being a gamble). I also added some garlic to the cauliflower while baking and Aleppo pepper before serving along with some fresh mint. I love ottolenghi!
Sharanya
This was delicious!!!! Doubled and it was definitely like 4 servings so i may even triple it next time. I added homemade preserved lemons and my partner said this may even make him change his mind about celery!
Linda
Such a delicious salad. Made during pomegranate season and served for Christmas dinner. Very pretty and great flavor.
Steph Mikkelsen
Made to recipe and was delicious! For next time, I would roast the cauliflower with harissa or cumin for added oomph but nevertheless a great salad that you can prepare in advance and is very quick to pull together!
Maneesha
This came out just okay. I thought it was a little bland. I added more pomegranate and that certainly helped, but I think some heat could be nice.
Elyse
We love this salad I also roast the hazelnuts for less time, maybe 8 minutes, and I add blackberries if I have them. Also, I shake the oil, sherry vinegar and maple syrup together before combining with the veggies/berries and nuts.
AEG
Did not enjoy this as a whole. I don’t like parsley - that’s on me. But the earthy softness of the cauliflower really didn’t mix well with the other ingredients and I found the celery an odd choice. Pomegranate seeds and roasted hazelnut is a stunning combo, will use again in a more robust salad. Used pomegranate molasses instead of maple syrup.
lh
Love Ottolenghi but not this recipe. Something about it puts me off, the spices maybe more so than the maple syrup. I was eating it as a main course. I still think the photo is the most gorgeous thing and will use it as inspiration.
Amber
LOVE! Didn't have pomegranate so I used dried cranberries instead (cut up into pom seed size). Otherwise followed the recipe and it was perfect. Great textures and full of flavor
Kyurie
This was so great and simple
Hearty Side Salad
I had to substitute walnuts for the hazelnuts, because that is what I had in the pantry. I really like the balance of flavors in this salad, and will make again. I ate it as a side dish with lamb chops. My vegan partner ate as a main, but wasn't as thrilled with it as I...the sweetness combined with cauliflower didn't appeal to him. Maybe next time I'll take someone here's suggestion and try it with butternut squash.
