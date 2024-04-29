Roasted Cauliflower, Hazelnut and Pomegranate Seed Salad Recipe (2024)

I had to substitute walnuts for the hazelnuts, because that is what I had in the pantry. I really like the balance of flavors in this salad, and will make again. I ate it as a side dish with lamb chops. My vegan partner ate as a main, but wasn't as thrilled with it as I...the sweetness combined with cauliflower didn't appeal to him. Maybe next time I'll take someone here's suggestion and try it with butternut squash.