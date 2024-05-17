Roasted Garlic and White Bean Dip With Rosemary Recipe (2024)

I’ve made this twice now. The first time I followed the directions exactly. The second time I didn’t want to use my oven (waste of energy if you’re not also cooking other things), so I used a Cook’s Illustrated tip for mellowing garlic. I separated the garlic cloves but left the peels on and toasted them in a pan on the stove over medium heat until brown on at least one side then cooled and peeled them. I think I actually preferred this to the roasted garlic.