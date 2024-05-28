Roasted Garlic Parmesan Carrots | Easy Roasted Carrots Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Parmesan Garlic Roasted Carrots tossed with the most flavorful garlicky and buttery parmesan cheese coating. The carrots come out sweet, tender, and really delicious. One of my family’s favorite ways to enjoy carrots!

Delicious Garlic Roasted Carrots With Parmesan

Garlicky roasted carrots are completely transformed with the introduction of Parmesan. All it takes is a quick mix of a few basic ingredients — butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper, and you’ll have Parmesan roasted carrots ready for your table in no time. These roasted carrots are a fantastic vegetable side dish that complements nearly any meal. Whether you’re serving up a feast featuring Honey Mustard Glazed Ham or whipping up a quick weeknight dinner like Creamy Lemon Parmesan Chicken, these garlicky Parmesan Roasted Carrots fit right in.

The combination of butter and salt works magic on the carrots, enhancing their natural sweetness. But when you introduce garlic and Parmesan cheese into the equation, you elevate these roasted carrots to a whole new level of deliciousness. Trust me, if you’re looking to get everyone at the table excited about their veggies, just toss them with some garlic and butter and roast them – you’ll have a new favorite side dish in no time!

How To Roast Carrots

Roasted to a sweet and tender deliciousness, these garlic parmesan carrots are an easy-to-make side dish and they take only 5 minutes to prep.

Ingredients

Directions

Preparation: Start by washing and scrubbing the carrots clean. Cut them into halves or thirds, depending on their size, and place them in a large bowl. Butter Mixture: While preparing the carrots, melt 4 tablespoons of butter in the microwave. Then, whisk the Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and garlic into the butter. Coating: Pour the butter mixture over the carrots and toss them until they’re well coated. Feel free to use your hands to get the job done right. Adding Cheese: Sprinkle in some grated parmesan cheese and give everything another good toss to mix it all together. Roasting: Once everything’s ready, transfer the carrots to a baking sheet. Roast them in a preheated oven at 425˚F for 20 to 25 minutes or until they’re tender and cooked to your liking.

How Long Does It Take To Cook Carrots In The Oven?

Spread carrots on a rimmed baking sheet and cook in a 425˚F oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Mix carrots around halfway through cooking.

Do You Need To Peel Carrots Before Roasting?

The short answer is NO. So long as they are washed and scrubbed, you do not need to peel the carrots before cooking. It’s a personal preference; sometimes I do, other times I don’t.

Tips For Garlic Roasted Carrots

Size of Carrots : Try to cut the carrots into uniform sizes so they cook evenly. Consistent sizing will help ensure they all reach the perfect level of tenderness at the same time.

: Try to cut the carrots into uniform sizes so they cook evenly. Consistent sizing will help ensure they all reach the perfect level of tenderness at the same time. Don’t Skimp on Coating : Be generous with the garlic, butter, and parmesan coating. Make sure the carrots are well coated to infuse them with flavor.

: Be generous with the garlic, butter, and parmesan coating. Make sure the carrots are well coated to infuse them with flavor. Space Them Out : On the baking sheet, give the carrots some space. If they’re too close together, they may steam rather than roast.

: On the baking sheet, give the carrots some space. If they’re too close together, they may steam rather than roast. Watch the Timing : Keep an eye on the carrots as they roast, as cooking times may vary depending on the size and thickness of the cuts.

: Keep an eye on the carrots as they roast, as cooking times may vary depending on the size and thickness of the cuts. Season to Taste : Feel free to adjust the seasonings to your taste preferences. You can add herbs like thyme or rosemary or sprinkle extra cheese on top during the last few minutes of roasting for an extra cheesy crust.

: Feel free to adjust the seasonings to your taste preferences. You can add herbs like thyme or rosemary or sprinkle extra cheese on top during the last few minutes of roasting for an extra cheesy crust. Reheating: If you need to reheat leftovers, doing so in the oven or on the stove rather than the microwave will help maintain the texture and flavor.

Serving Suggestions

As a Side Dish: Serve carrots alongside roasted or grilled meats such as chicken thighs , roast beef , or pork loin .

Serve carrots alongside roasted or grilled meats such as , , or . With Seafood: The buttery garlic and Parmesan flavor complements this grilled swordfish .

The buttery garlic and Parmesan flavor complements this . With Other Roasted Vegetables: Combine the roasted carrots with other roasted vegetables like oven roasted Brussels sprouts or sweet potato wedges for a mixed vegetable side.

Combine the roasted carrots with other roasted vegetables like or for a mixed vegetable side. Over Pasta or Risotto: Cut the carrots into smaller pieces and serve them over olive pesto pasta or lemon parmesan risotto for a vegetarian main course option.

ENJOY!

Parmesan Garlic Roasted Carrots

Servings : 6 servings

Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 2 pounds carrots, washed, scrubbed, diagonally cut into about 3-inch pieces

▢ 4 tablespoons butter

▢ 4 cloves garlic, minced

▢ 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

▢ ¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

▢ ⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese

▢ ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley Instructions Preheat oven to 425˚F.

Grease a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray or line it with foil and set aside.

Place prepared carrots in a large mixing bowl; set aside.

Melt the butter in the microwave. Once melted, add minced garlic, Italian Seasoning, salt, and pepper to the melted butter and whisk until thoroughly combined.

Pour the butter mixture over the carrots and toss to coat. Add in the grated parmesan cheese and mix until combined.

Transfer carrots to the baking sheet and arrange them in a single layer.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Mix them around halfway through cooking.

Remove from oven. Taste for seasonings and adjust accordingly.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve. Notes Cut Evenly : Try to cut the carrots into uniform sizes so they cook evenly.

: Try to cut the carrots into uniform sizes so they cook evenly. Coat Well : Generously coat the carrots with garlic, butter, and parmesan for full flavor.

: Generously coat the carrots with garlic, butter, and parmesan for full flavor. Space Out : Arrange the carrots in a single layer, allowing space on the baking sheet to avoid steaming.

: Arrange the carrots in a single layer, allowing space on the baking sheet to avoid steaming. Watch Time : Monitor roasting to avoid overcooking; times may vary.

: Monitor roasting to avoid overcooking; times may vary. Season to Taste : Adjust seasonings as needed, or add herbs and spices that you like.

: Adjust seasonings as needed, or add herbs and spices that you like. Use Fresh Ingredients : Opt for fresh garlic and freshly grated parmesan.

: Opt for fresh garlic and freshly grated parmesan. Reheat Properly : Use the oven or stove to reheat so as to maintain texture and flavor.

: Use the oven or stove to reheat so as to maintain texture and flavor. Prepare Carrots Ahead Of Time: Roast the carrots in the oven a day before you need them, then store them in an airtight container in the fridge. When you’re ready to serve them, spread the carrots out on a rimmed baking sheet and reheat them in a 425°F oven for 5 minutes.

Roast the carrots in the oven a day before you need them, then store them in an airtight container in the fridge. When you're ready to serve them, spread the carrots out on a rimmed baking sheet and reheat them in a 425°F oven for 5 minutes. Storing Leftovers: You can keep any leftover carrots in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days.