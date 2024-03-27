Roasted Kale and Sweet Potatoes With Eggs Recipe (2024)

By Ali Slagle
This sheet-pan meal of buttery sweet potatoes, kale chips, jammy eggs and toasted coconut feels like it comes together by magic simply by staggering the times the ingredients are layered onto the pan. Because thick slices of sweet potato take longer to cook through, they roast first, before the more delicate kale, eggs and coconut are added. The eggs cook in a nest of curly kale leaves that hold them in place. Drizzle everything with a creamy, punchy sauce like the one here, made from just peanut butter and harissa — or, use mint chutney, green goddess dressing or miso-sesame vinaigrette. Serve over grains, quinoa or couscous for a complete, satisfying meal.
Featured in: The One Way to Roast Every Kind of Vegetable
Ingredients
Yield:4 servings
- 2medium sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds), scrubbed, halved lengthwise and cut into ½-inch-thick half moons
- 3tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1large bunch curly kale (about ¾ pound)
- 4large eggs
- ½cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- ⅓cup peanut butter (any kind)
- 1tablespoon harissa paste, plus more to taste
- ½cup warm water
- 4cups cooked grains (such as farro, barley or rice)
- ¼cup chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
Preparation
Step
1
Arrange a rack at the bottom of the oven and heat to 425 degrees. Toss the sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the oil on a sheet pan and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer and roast on the bottom rack until golden underneath but not yet tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Step
2
Meanwhile, remove and discard the stems from the kale. Tear or chop the leaves into small pieces and dry them well in a salad spinner or with a kitchen towel. In a medium bowl, combine the kale, the remaining tablespoon oil and a big pinch of salt. Squeeze with your hands until wilted.
Step
3
Squeeze together a handful of kale and put it on top of a big piece of sweet potato like a nest, then crack an egg into the nest. (You want the egg to sit on top of the vegetables, not the sheet pan.) Repeat with the remaining eggs, then season the eggs with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the coconut around the eggs. Return to the oven and roast until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are still runny, 6 to 10 minutes.
Step
4
Meanwhile, in the bowl used for the kale, stir together the peanut butter and harissa paste. Add warm water a couple tablespoons at a time until the sauce is pourable. Season to taste with salt, pepper and more harissa.
Step
5
Divide the grains among bowls and drizzle with a little of the sauce. Top the sheet pan with cilantro, then use a spatula to transfer servings to the bowls. Serve with more sauce on top.
Cooking Notes
lamb
This is delish! I didn’t have rice or coconut on hand but otherwise followed the recipe as is. The kale was crispy and the potatoes retained some of their crisp from the first roasting. The eggs add the richness. I would even make this without the dressing if I was in the mood for something less rich, just the olive oil, salt and pepper. But, the dressing adds tang for sure! Lovely dinner! Thank you!
Jessica
I love all these flavors, but the Kale came out too dry, and the eggs overcooked. Next time I’ll Roast the sweet potatoes but braise the greens and fry the eggs To get the textures, right. And I thought the peanut butter harissa sauce was meh.
Gail G.
Delicious, sans egg. Why must a runny egg top so many dishes these days? Yuck.
JL
I used lacinato, worked fine. I liked the flavor combination of the recipe, but will either fry. soft boil or poach eggs next time. Getting multiple eggs, each sitting in its own kale nest, to cook evenly didn't work, some were overcooked while others runny.
Nancy
I am wondering if I could use a bunch of Swiss chard instead of the kale?
Elizabeth Makarewicz
A rare NYT fail for my household. The sweet potatoes and eggs took more than twice as long to cook as the recipe implied, and I ended up putting the whole thing under the broiler out of desperation. The kale caught on fire and eggs over cooked! Managed to salvage the bottom layer for dinner, but definitely won’t be attempting this recipe again!
lauren
Great easy healthy dinner. Didn’t have PB so did a tahini/ miso/ garlic vinaigrette. Yum.
tash
This did not work imo. The kale was burnt and it took more than 10 min for the eggs. The peanut sauce was not great and I didn’t end up using it. 1/10
eva
Everyone enjoyed this dish .... done aboard a ships galley where the propane oven is not as reliable and even - but it came out perfect. This is a "dido- dido" recipe!
Kirstin T.
A “jammy” egg isn’t a “runny” egg. Ideas on timing for a true “jammy” egg?
Anne
"Return to the oven and roast until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are still runny, 6 to 10 minutes."
Elizabeth
Fried egg to put on top. The sauce was fun.
marissa
Love it as a weeknight meal. Super easy to throw together. Eggs definitely took at least 10 mins so be prepared for crispier kale if you like your eggs more done. Also, the sauce was very peanut butter heavy, so adding more harissa or other spicy sauce (gochujang, sriracha, chili crisp, etc.) is a must. And adding an acid like vinegar or citrus would work well to balance out the peanut butter sweetness. Would definitely make again with variations on dressings! Thanks, Ali!
lamb
@Nancy, Swiss chard might be nice, but I’m not sure you’ll get the crisp/chip like texture you get with the kale. Let us know how it goes!
Caroline
Used Korean bam goguma (chestnut sweet potatoes) and gochujang instead of harissa because that's what we have. Added honey to the sauce bc my gochujang was salty. It's so incredibly delicious and the process was so pleasing to make. The half moons with my added orange and purple carrot sticks look like a painting on the tray. My first 5 star rating on nyt.
chefsacky
Next time would fry eggs separately. Carrots were a great addition in rounds as thick as the sweet potatoes. Added some sriracha to the sauce to jazz it up.
Jenny
I loved this. Because I have a Midwestern limited neighborhood grocery store, I used the greens mix from the grocery store—chard, kale, and spinach. I found that it was a little hard to make the nests (one egg was scrambled not runny because it slid out and I had to try to force it back into the nest. My bad). I didn’t put it back on the bottom to cool, instead in the middle, and I set it to broil in the last couple minutes. That did the eggs without overcooking everything else.
S. Mark Cates
I so enjoy reading the notes on all the recipes here at the NY Times but rarely write myself...however, this recipe hit so many notes for me. The sauce is delish and I will using it on many dishes. I could just eat the sauce with a spoon so I did. This is the first time I've ever oven roasted greens. I eat all sorts of greens and these turned out wonderfully. I ate this over a mix of wild rice.
PDX
Weirdly delicious! Sheet pan makes it easy … didn’t fuss with nests, just did a layer of sweet potatoes for 10 min, then topped with kale, with eggs on top, for another 10. Added a little soy sauce and acid (rice vinegar or lime) to the sauce, per comments. The coconut and cilantro really add flavor! Served on top of brown rice.
Sarah
Roasted sweet potato, carrot, red onion, and kale on sheet pan at 425. Removed the kale once crispy and cooked until the potatoes were done. Subbed chili crisp for harissa paste in sauce. Added cilantro on top and lemon on side. Chose to leave egg off and still came out good.
Mrs Adams
Really delicious & so filling. I could not find Harissa paste even at the middle eastern market. I used harissa sauce instead. I added 3tbsp of spicy harissa sauce to the peanut butter & just a 1/4cup of warm water. Served it over farro.
