Roasted Maple Carrots: An Unordinary Tzimmes Recipe (2024)

What is Tzimmes? (pronounced tsi-miss)

Tzimmes is a Jewish sweetened vegetable and fruit concoction, typically made with root vegetables (carrots, sweet potatoes), honey and prunes or raisins. Sometimes pineapple, dried fruits, apricots, butternut squash, nuts or oranges are used as well.

The word tzimmes mean big fuss. It is often served as a sweet side dish alongside meat on Rosh Hashanah to help usher in a sweet year. And other Jewish holidays too.

Sweet carrots – in fact any sweet foods – are particularly traditional for the Jewish New Year.