Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (2024)

Thank you Carole I will get the Parmesan and make this one for thanksgiving.

I think you could, but you would end up with a very different type of dish. Parmesan is high in flavor and salt, while mozzarella have very little of both. Plus, your mozzarella will melt and parmesan stays dry in this dish.

I’m making this tomorrow for our Christmas…which is your preference…green or black olives? I am leaning towards the green because that is more unique…also, at that high temp I’m thinking the garlic and parsley should burn…NO?

When I try to pin this recipe, the photo does not come up to be pinned with this recipe. Just fyi as the skewers aren’t my desired preparation method for this recipe.

I’ve never had that problem before Jessica. My suggestion is to use a bigger pan so the liquid can evaporate as they roast. Thanks for your question!

I made these tonight and after roasting, there was a LOT of liquid in the dish. Is this normal?

I’m so thrilled to hear that Jen! Thanks for coming back and letting me know

This has become a family favorite at Thanksgiving. I double the recipe and there are never any leftovers!

Hey there Tara! It really does depend on the mushrooms since they come in all types of sizes.

Just made this tonight for dinner and was delicious!!! Capers were awesome! I’ll definitely be making these for Thanksgiving! Thank you!

Hey, Just wanted to let you know that I have fixed this dish twice and both times the folks at my table exclaimed and complimented the dish with effusive delight. Thank you!

It isn’t ideal but it will work. Cut your time down in the oven. Watch them very closely because they will over cook very quickly since they are sliced.

Can you use sliced mushrooms for this. I sent my husband to the store and he came back with four bags of sliced mushrooms. I would hate to waste them as much as I would hate to spend more money.

Hi Janet! I would hesitate to used dried or canned mushrooms because they would steam instead of roast in the oven.

Hi! May I know if this will work with shiitake mushrooms instead? Or canned mushrooms, by any chance? Fresh mushrooms are very expensive in our area. 🙁

Hey Jeannette! You roast the mushrooms for 20 minutes at 450, remove them, sprinkle on the cheese. Bring your oven rack to the highest position and turn on your broiler on high. Put the mushrooms back in the oven, on the high rack, under the broiler until the cheese melts and browns.

I don’t understand the cooking instructions. We put them in the over for 20 minutes, then we turn on the broiler and leave them there for three minutes? Please clarify

You could try them on a stove Stephanie, but the result will be different. The process of roasting them slowly brings out their natural sugars and flavor better than a sauté on the stove. Let me know how they turn out for you!

Can you make this recipe sans baking them in the oven? Any recommendations on how to replicate the recipe on the stove-top? Heading to a place upstate that has a small efficiency kitchen.

The great oven dilemma at Thanksgiving! These will work well if you can keep them warm. They may shrink a bit if they cool and then have to be reheated. If you have a way to keep them warm after baking them, that should work well

I can’t wait to try these for thanksgiving. The only problem I have is turning up the heat when I have other dishes I’m cooking at the same time right before dinner. Any suggestions? Thanks!!

I’ve never reheated them before Rachael because they are always gone. I worry about their texture after they are heated the second time that they may get a bit chewy. However you choose to reheat them, use a gentle heat, not a microwave

I would like to bring these to a potluck Thanksgiving dinner. What do you think would be the best way to cook these ahead of time and how to reheat once I get there while still guaranteeing the deliciousness?

Bummer Margie! Pyrex definitely should not have cracked and I am shocked any dish at all did. The only reason a dish cracks is if it undergoes a severe temperature change quickly.

Will Pyrex or Corningware crack under broiler? I used a casserole glass dish that cracked from broiler heat. Why? Aren’t they made to stand high heat?

This sounds delicious and will definitely try it exactly the same way

Hey Margaret! There are some great online nutritional calculators if you would like that info. These mushrooms are amazing so I hope you give them a try.

Can you tell me the number of carbs per serving? Thank you.

Howdy Robin! Both are really your own personal preference. I just used regular black olives that were already chopped in the can. For the mushrooms, I used baby portabellas, but plain white mushrooms would also be great. Thanks for your questions!

Wow Peter….please don’t hold back. Tell me what you really think about garlic 🙂 Hope it turns out well for you!

Will try this tomorrow when i have visitors. There wont be any garlic in it though. that stuff stinks too much and should be made illegal. I may grate some red onions instead. Pity my guests.

I’ve made it with green olives before as well Helen! So glad you made it work and I hope you find some more great recipes here to give a try -Carole

Made these tonight…YUM!!! Did not have black olives so I used green…will make again!

It is a killer low carb recipe Danyelle 🙂 After you try it, come back and tell me what you thought! -Carole

So glad Jordynn! And I love the idea of adding shrimp to it as well. Thanks for coming back and letting me know how it turned out for you -Carole

loved this! It was so good!! I added shrimp:) thanks for the great recipe!

Well, you will have to try this one Wade, because I am not brave enough to give it a try 🙂

How about using smoked (or plain) boneless, skinless sardines? Dice them up with some garlic and mix with the olive oil.

Could you suggest something other than olives as my husband is deathly allergic to them. I use grapeseed oil istead of olive oil.

Debi- you “could” but I wouldn’t because the crock pot would steam them instead of roasting them at a high temp. The roasting really gives them a ton of flavor

Julia- I wiped them with a damp towel and cut any that were very large. You want them all to be about the same size so they roast in the same amount of time.

I’m confused as to what you did to the mushrooms before mixing everything with them?

Norm- as long as your mushrooms can lay in a single layer on your pan, the times should be about the same.

Brook – absolutely! Toss it all together and put it in a airtight container in the fridge overnight then bake them when you want them. -Carole

Can these be prepared the night before and cooked on thanksgiving day?

Karen- Feel free to prepare them the day before and store them in an airtight container. Then put them in the roasting dish and roast them as directed the next day -Carole

How far in advance can the mushrooms be prepared prior to roasting them?

You don’t know what capers are??? You don’t need them… Try using prco*klice…. simply delicious!

Sandie- I don’t like olives either but they add a great salty flavor that just can’t be substituted. Chop them very fine and I promise you will love the results!

I don’t like olives and I don’t even know what capers ae, if I omit these what else would you suggest I add to make it interesting?

Hi Sue! When you roast them on a large sheet pan, there is plenty of space between the mushrooms so the water evaporates as they roast. If you keep them too close together or on top of each other, they will steam instead of roost.

Carole, where does all the water go from the mushrooms. We love them but they do emit a lot of water.

Can you please tell me how many people this recipe feeds Thank you

I acquired some monster sized mushrooms from Sam’s Club so most of my mushrooms had to be cut down to a smaller size, but if your mushrooms are normal size, just roast them whole. Be prepared for these to shrink, a lot! I would say the volume of the mushrooms was easily reduced by half. Next time, I will definitely be making a double recipe because for our big family, one pound just didn’t go far enough. They were that scrumptious!

They went over beautifully, except with my 4 year old who has become obsessive about “things” touching her food. Suddenly, all food must to be served in it’s natural state with no visible seasoning or complimentary ingredient stuck to it. Yeah, right. “Eat it or don’t” is the rule in our house but remember, there is no more food until breakfast 🙂

To combat the six kill-joys I have been blessed with, I made a batch of these roasted mushrooms a few weeks ago along side some gorgeous grilled steaks and seasoned with Parmesan and garlic. It was my version of a “soft opening” for a new holiday side dish.

With six food loving kiddos, I’ve learned that there are certain holiday food traditions you just can’t mess with or you will “ruin Thanksgiving forever!” That was the reaction when I suggested adding a side dish of mushrooms to our traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Roasted Mushrooms with garlic and Parmesan cheese make the perfect side dish recipe. I love these over a grilled steak or chicken. It is an easy vegetable idea for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner that will make anyone a mushroom lover, even kids!

FAQs

Garlic – For sharp depth of flavor. I add it right at the end of the cooking process so that it doesn't burn in the hot pan. Extra-virgin olive oil – It helps the mushrooms brown and adds richness to the final dish.

First, make sure the mushrooms are completely dry, then cook them in a hot skillet with some oil or butter as you normally would. Wait until you take them off the heat to shower them with a sprinkle of salt. This seems like a really small thing, but it actually makes a big difference.

Roasting mushrooms is easy and one of the best ways to cook them. I roast mushrooms with olive oil and herbs until golden brown, then stir in fresh garlic a few minutes before they come out of the oven. Our oven-roasted mushrooms are simple and so flavorful.

For our roasted mushrooms recipe, we use cremini mushrooms but you can make it your own and roast portobello, shiitake, or button mushrooms – whatever you have available! Cut into quarters and drizzle with olive oil and salt! Pro tip: place them cut-side down in a single layer to get that crispy bottom!

Do I need to wash the mushrooms before I cook them? Never wash mushrooms. Instead, Wipe off any dirt with a damp paper towel. You can wash them but they won't be as good in texture/color.

Yes, folks, you can indeed wash your mushrooms. The critical step is to wait to wash them until right before you cook with them so they don't get bogged down with water. After giving the mushrooms a rinse, dry them off, and you're ready to cook.

Butter is great because it adds lots of flavor and produces a nice golden brown exterior, while adding oil allows the mushrooms to cook a little more quickly at slightly higher heat.

Are roasted mushrooms good for you? Yes! Roasted garlic mushrooms are good for you because they are made with clean fresh ingredients and are filled with fiber and protein. These healthy mushrooms contain everything you need to stay full and keep going.

Onion is the first to go in the pan because it needs time to become translucent, meaning it's cooked, which takes about 10 minutes. Garlic, on the other hand, cooks quickly and burns easily, so introduce it after the onion is cooked.

Do You Sauté the Onions First? To keep the onions from cooking in the mushroom juices, wait to add the onions until the mushrooms have released their excess liquid and almost all of that liquid has evaporated. Once you get there, add the onions and let them sauté and brown in the fat alongside the mushrooms.

To help cooks avoid burning their garlic, a lot of recipes call for sautéing other aromatics first, like onions, carrots, and celery, and then adding the garlic for the last few minutes.

Add sliced onions and Worcestershire sauce and cook, stirring occasionally for 3-4 minutes or until edges start to get a little brown. Add mushrooms and cook for an additional 5-8 minutes depending on the size of the mushrooms and your preference for doneness. Whole mushrooms will take the longest.