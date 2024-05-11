Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (2024)

Published: · Updated: by Carole Jones · 99 Comments
Roasted Mushrooms with garlic and Parmesan cheese make the perfect side dish recipe. I love these over a grilled steak or chicken. It is an easy vegetable idea for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner that will make anyone a mushroom lover, even kids!
With six food loving kiddos, I’ve learned that there are certain holiday food traditions you just can’t mess with or you will “ruin Thanksgiving forever!” That was the reaction when I suggested adding a side dish of mushrooms to our traditional Thanksgiving feast.
To combat the six kill-joys I have been blessed with, I made a batch of these roasted mushrooms a few weeks ago along side some gorgeous grilled steaks and seasoned with Parmesan and garlic. It was my version of a “soft opening” for a new holiday side dish.
They went over beautifully, except with my 4 year old who has become obsessive about “things” touching her food. Suddenly, all food must to be served in it’s natural state with no visible seasoning or complimentary ingredient stuck to it. Yeah, right. “Eat it or don’t” is the rule in our house but remember, there is no more food until breakfast 🙂
I acquired some monster sized mushrooms from Sam’s Club so most of my mushrooms had to be cut down to a smaller size, but if your mushrooms are normal size, just roast them whole. Be prepared for these to shrink, a lot! I would say the volume of the mushrooms was easily reduced by half. Next time, I will definitely be making a double recipe because for our big family, one pound just didn’t go far enough. They were that scrumptious!
Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan and Garlic
5 from 4 reviews
Easy vegetable side dish recipe for any dinner!
- Total Time: 30 minutes
- Yield: 8 servings 1x
Ingredients
- 1 pound mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed and large ones cut in half
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tb olive oil
- 2 Tb chopped olives or capers
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 C chopped flat leaf Italian parsley
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 Tb butter
- 1/4 C fresh parmesan cheese, shredded
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees and lightly spray a shallow casserole dish with nonstick spray. In your dish, toss together the mushrooms, garlic, oil, olives or capers, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. Dot the butter evenly over the top of the mushrooms and roast for 20 minutes, stirring half way through the cooking process.
- Remove from the oven, turn on the broiler and place the oven rack on the highest level. Sprinkle the cheese over the mushrooms, return to the oven on the top rack and broil until the cheese melts and begins to brown, about 3 minutes.
- Author: Carole Jones
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Category: Side Dish
- Method: Baked
- Cuisine: Italian
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 1/8 th
- Calories: 151
- Sugar: 1 g
- Sodium: 305 mg
- Fat: 14 g
- Saturated Fat: 4 g
- Unsaturated Fat: 5 g
- Trans Fat: 0 g
- Carbohydrates: 5 g
- Fiber: 1 g
- Protein: 2 g
- Cholesterol: 14 mg
About Carole Jones
Carole Jones is an Arizona-based cookbook author & food blogger. She's authored The 30 Minute Cooking From Frozen Cookbook and the self-published Take 5: Chicken e-cookbook. For the past 15 years, Carole has shared her culinary adventures cooking and baking for her six brutally honest children here on My Kitchen Escapades. Hot, crusty bread is Carole's love language, but her two adorable grandchildren are a close second. Yes, second. Don't judge.
Comments
claudia says
Can you please tell me how many people this recipe feeds Thank you
Reply
Carole says
Claudia- as a side dish, this feeds 5-6 people
Reply
Sue says
Carole, where does all the water go from the mushrooms. We love them but they do emit a lot of water.
Reply
Carole says
Hi Sue! When you roast them on a large sheet pan, there is plenty of space between the mushrooms so the water evaporates as they roast. If you keep them too close together or on top of each other, they will steam instead of roost.
Reply
Sandie says
I don’t like olives and I don’t even know what capers ae, if I omit these what else would you suggest I add to make it interesting?
Reply
Carole says
Sandie- I don’t like olives either but they add a great salty flavor that just can’t be substituted. Chop them very fine and I promise you will love the results!
Reply
Smartko says
You don’t know what capers are??? You don’t need them… Try using prco*klice…. simply delicious!
Reply
Esther says
Not a fan of capers or olives and want something salty??? BACON!!! Yum
Reply
Carole says
Thanks Esther for your great tip!
Reply
Natalia Lenkiewicz says
Did you use green olives or black olives?
Reply
Carole says
I used black olives but either will work great Natalia
Reply
abby says
I used black olives I also added spinach was delish
Reply
Carole says
I love the idea of adding spinach Abby! Thanks for coming back and sharing
Reply
Karen says
How far in advance can the mushrooms be prepared prior to roasting them?
Reply
Carole says
Karen- Feel free to prepare them the day before and store them in an airtight container. Then put them in the roasting dish and roast them as directed the next day -Carole
Reply
Brook says
Can these be prepared the night before and cooked on thanksgiving day?
Reply
Carole says
Brook – absolutely! Toss it all together and put it in a airtight container in the fridge overnight then bake them when you want them. -Carole
Reply
Norm says
If I double the recipe, do I increase my cooking times?
Reply
Carole says
Norm- as long as your mushrooms can lay in a single layer on your pan, the times should be about the same.
Reply
Julia says
I’m confused as to what you did to the mushrooms before mixing everything with them?
Reply
Carole says
Julia- I wiped them with a damp towel and cut any that were very large. You want them all to be about the same size so they roast in the same amount of time.
Reply
Debi says
Could you do this recipe in a crockpot??
Reply
Carole says
Debi- you “could” but I wouldn’t because the crock pot would steam them instead of roasting them at a high temp. The roasting really gives them a ton of flavor
Reply
Joy says
Could you suggest something other than olives as my husband is deathly allergic to them. I use grapeseed oil istead of olive oil.
Reply
Carole says
What about capers? Otherwise, just leave them out.
Reply
Wade Smith says
How about using smoked (or plain) boneless, skinless sardines? Dice them up with some garlic and mix with the olive oil.
Reply
Carole says
Well, you will have to try this one Wade, because I am not brave enough to give it a try 🙂
Reply
Jordynn Michelson says
loved this! It was so good!! I added shrimp:) thanks for the great recipe!
Reply
Carole says
So glad Jordynn! And I love the idea of adding shrimp to it as well. Thanks for coming back and letting me know how it turned out for you -Carole
Reply
Danyelle says
Hey I was wondering is this a low carb recipe?
Reply
Carole says
It is a killer low carb recipe Danyelle 🙂 After you try it, come back and tell me what you thought! -Carole
Reply
Helen says
Made these tonight…YUM!!! Did not have black olives so I used green…will make again!
Reply
Carole says
I’ve made it with green olives before as well Helen! So glad you made it work and I hope you find some more great recipes here to give a try -Carole
Reply
peter says
Will try this tomorrow when i have visitors. There wont be any garlic in it though. that stuff stinks too much and should be made illegal. I may grate some red onions instead. Pity my guests.
Reply
Carole says
Wow Peter….please don’t hold back. Tell me what you really think about garlic 🙂 Hope it turns out well for you!
Reply
Robin says
what kind of black olives and what kind of mushrooms?
Reply
Carole says
Howdy Robin! Both are really your own personal preference. I just used regular black olives that were already chopped in the can. For the mushrooms, I used baby portabellas, but plain white mushrooms would also be great. Thanks for your questions!
Reply
Margaret says
Can you tell me the number of carbs per serving? Thank you.
Reply
Carole says
Hey Margaret! There are some great online nutritional calculators if you would like that info. These mushrooms are amazing so I hope you give them a try.
Reply
Geraldine Hatting says
This sounds delicious and will definitely try it exactly the same way
Reply
Carole says
They are outstanding Geraldine!
Reply
Margie says
Will Pyrex or Corningware crack under broiler?
I used a casserole glass dish that cracked from broiler heat. Why? Aren’t they made to stand high heat?
Reply
Carole says
Bummer Margie! Pyrex definitely should not have cracked and I am shocked any dish at all did. The only reason a dish cracks is if it undergoes a severe temperature change quickly.
Reply
Rachael says
I would like to bring these to a potluck Thanksgiving dinner. What do you think would be the best way to cook these ahead of time and how to reheat once I get there while still guaranteeing the deliciousness?
Reply
Carole says
I’ve never reheated them before Rachael because they are always gone. I worry about their texture after they are heated the second time that they may get a bit chewy. However you choose to reheat them, use a gentle heat, not a microwave
Reply
Laura says
I can’t wait to try these for thanksgiving. The only problem I have is turning up the heat when I have other dishes I’m cooking at the same time right before dinner. Any suggestions? Thanks!!
Reply
Carole says
The great oven dilemma at Thanksgiving! These will work well if you can keep them warm. They may shrink a bit if they cool and then have to be reheated. If you have a way to keep them warm after baking them, that should work well
Reply
Stephanie says
Can you make this recipe sans baking them in the oven? Any recommendations on how to replicate the recipe on the stove-top? Heading to a place upstate that has a small efficiency kitchen.
Reply
Carole says
You could try them on a stove Stephanie, but the result will be different. The process of roasting them slowly brings out their natural sugars and flavor better than a sauté on the stove. Let me know how they turn out for you!
Reply
jeannette says
I don’t understand the cooking instructions. We put them in the over for 20 minutes, then we turn on the broiler and leave them there for three minutes? Please clarify
Reply
Carole says
Hey Jeannette! You roast the mushrooms for 20 minutes at 450, remove them, sprinkle on the cheese. Bring your oven rack to the highest position and turn on your broiler on high. Put the mushrooms back in the oven, on the high rack, under the broiler until the cheese melts and browns.
Reply
Janet says
Hi! May I know if this will work with shiitake mushrooms instead? Or canned mushrooms, by any chance? Fresh mushrooms are very expensive in our area. 🙁
Reply
Carole says
Hi Janet! I would hesitate to used dried or canned mushrooms because they would steam instead of roast in the oven.
Reply
Marci says
I was wondering what kind of mushrooms did you use?
Reply
Carole says
I’ve used both baby portobellos and refused white mushrooms. Both are great!
Reply
Marci says
Can you use sliced mushrooms for this. I sent my husband to the store and he came back with four bags of sliced mushrooms. I would hate to waste them as much as I would hate to spend more money.
Reply
Carole says
It isn’t ideal but it will work. Cut your time down in the oven. Watch them very closely because they will over cook very quickly since they are sliced.
Reply
Jacqueline says
Hey, Just wanted to let you know that I have fixed this dish twice and both times the folks at my table exclaimed and complimented the dish with effusive delight. Thank you!
Reply
Carole says
You are so welcome Jacqueline!
Reply
Kylie says
Really enjoyed these. A great side dish cooked in advance to serve at a barbecue.
Reply
Carole says
Glad they worked so well for you Kylie!
Reply
Jojo says
Just made this tonight for dinner and was delicious!!! Capers were awesome! I’ll definitely be making these for Thanksgiving! Thank you!
Reply
Carole says
They are perfect for a Thanksgiving table 🙂 Glad you loved them Jojo!
Reply
Tara says
About how many mushrooms is 1 pound? Thanks!
Reply
Carole says
Hey there Tara! It really does depend on the mushrooms since they come in all types of sizes.
Reply
Jen S. says
This has become a family favorite at Thanksgiving. I double the recipe and there are never any leftovers!
Reply
Carole says
I’m so thrilled to hear that Jen! Thanks for coming back and letting me know
Reply
Jessica says
I made these tonight and after roasting, there was a LOT of liquid in the dish. Is this normal?
Reply
Carole says
I’ve never had that problem before Jessica. My suggestion is to use a bigger pan so the liquid can evaporate as they roast. Thanks for your question!
Reply
Susie Dean says
When I try to pin this recipe, the photo does not come up to be pinned with this recipe. Just fyi as the skewers aren’t my desired preparation method for this recipe.
Reply
Carole says
Thanks Susie! I’ll look into it
Reply
Lonnie says
I’m making this tomorrow for our Christmas…which is your preference…green or black olives? I am leaning towards the green because that is more unique…also, at that high temp I’m thinking the garlic and parsley should burn…NO?
Reply
Carole says
Hi Lonnie! I prefer the black and no, the garlic and parsley don’t burn.
Reply
reselects says
Pretty niⅽe post. I simply stumbled upon youｒ weblog and wished to
mention that І’ve really enjoyed browѕing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and I hope yߋu write again very soon!
Reply
Kala says
Thanks very nice blog!
Reply
Remya says
Can I replace Parmesan cheese with mozzarella?
Reply
Carole says
I think you could, but you would end up with a very different type of dish. Parmesan is high in flavor and salt, while mozzarella have very little of both. Plus, your mozzarella will melt and parmesan stays dry in this dish.
Reply
Remya says
Thank you Carole
I will get the Parmesan and make this one for thanksgiving.
Reply
Reyes says
These were amazing!
Reply