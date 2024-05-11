Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (2024)

Roasted Mushrooms with garlic and Parmesan cheese make the perfect side dish recipe. I love these over a grilled steak or chicken. It is an easy vegetable idea for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner that will make anyone a mushroom lover, even kids!

With six food loving kiddos, I’ve learned that there are certain holiday food traditions you just can’t mess with or you will “ruin Thanksgiving forever!” That was the reaction when I suggested adding a side dish of mushrooms to our traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (1)

To combat the six kill-joys I have been blessed with, I made a batch of these roasted mushrooms a few weeks ago along side some gorgeous grilled steaks and seasoned with Parmesan and garlic. It was my version of a “soft opening” for a new holiday side dish.

They went over beautifully, except with my 4 year old who has become obsessive about “things” touching her food. Suddenly, all food must to be served in it’s natural state with no visible seasoning or complimentary ingredient stuck to it. Yeah, right. “Eat it or don’t” is the rule in our house but remember, there is no more food until breakfast 🙂

I acquired some monster sized mushrooms from Sam’s Club so most of my mushrooms had to be cut down to a smaller size, but if your mushrooms are normal size, just roast them whole. Be prepared for these to shrink, a lot! I would say the volume of the mushrooms was easily reduced by half. Next time, I will definitely be making a double recipe because for our big family, one pound just didn’t go far enough. They were that scrumptious!

Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (2)

If you would rather grill your mushrooms, then go print out my killer recipe for Grilled Mushroom Skewers!

Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (4)

Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan and Garlic

5 from 4 reviews

Easy vegetable side dish recipe for any dinner!

  • Total Time: 30 minutes
  • Yield: 8 servings 1x

Ingredients

  • 1 pound mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed and large ones cut in half
  • 3 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tb olive oil
  • 2 Tb chopped olives or capers
  • 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 C chopped flat leaf Italian parsley
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 Tb butter
  • 1/4 C fresh parmesan cheese, shredded

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees and lightly spray a shallow casserole dish with nonstick spray. In your dish, toss together the mushrooms, garlic, oil, olives or capers, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. Dot the butter evenly over the top of the mushrooms and roast for 20 minutes, stirring half way through the cooking process.
  2. Remove from the oven, turn on the broiler and place the oven rack on the highest level. Sprinkle the cheese over the mushrooms, return to the oven on the top rack and broil until the cheese melts and begins to brown, about 3 minutes.
  • Author: Carole Jones
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Cook Time: 20 minutes
  • Category: Side Dish
  • Method: Baked
  • Cuisine: Italian

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: 1/8 th
  • Calories: 151
  • Sugar: 1 g
  • Sodium: 305 mg
  • Fat: 14 g
  • Saturated Fat: 4 g
  • Unsaturated Fat: 5 g
  • Trans Fat: 0 g
  • Carbohydrates: 5 g
  • Fiber: 1 g
  • Protein: 2 g
  • Cholesterol: 14 mg
Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (5)

About Carole Jones

Carole Jones is an Arizona-based cookbook author & food blogger. She's authored The 30 Minute Cooking From Frozen Cookbook and the self-published Take 5: Chicken e-cookbook. For the past 15 years, Carole has shared her culinary adventures cooking and baking for her six brutally honest children here on My Kitchen Escapades. Hot, crusty bread is Carole's love language, but her two adorable grandchildren are a close second. Yes, second. Don't judge.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. claudia says

    Can you please tell me how many people this recipe feeds Thank you

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (6)Carole says

      Claudia- as a side dish, this feeds 5-6 people

      • Sue says

        Carole, where does all the water go from the mushrooms. We love them but they do emit a lot of water.

        Reply

        • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (7)Carole says

          Hi Sue! When you roast them on a large sheet pan, there is plenty of space between the mushrooms so the water evaporates as they roast. If you keep them too close together or on top of each other, they will steam instead of roost.

  2. Sandie says

    I don’t like olives and I don’t even know what capers ae, if I omit these what else would you suggest I add to make it interesting?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (8)Carole says

      Sandie- I don’t like olives either but they add a great salty flavor that just can’t be substituted. Chop them very fine and I promise you will love the results!

    • Smartko says

      You don’t know what capers are??? You don’t need them… Try using prco*klice…. simply delicious!

    • Esther says

      Not a fan of capers or olives and want something salty??? BACON!!! Yum

      • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (9)Carole says

        Thanks Esther for your great tip!

  3. Natalia Lenkiewicz says

    Did you use green olives or black olives?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (10)Carole says

      I used black olives but either will work great Natalia

      • abby says

        I used black olives I also added spinach was delish

        • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (11)Carole says

          I love the idea of adding spinach Abby! Thanks for coming back and sharing

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (12)Carole says

      Karen- Feel free to prepare them the day before and store them in an airtight container. Then put them in the roasting dish and roast them as directed the next day -Carole

  5. Brook says

    Can these be prepared the night before and cooked on thanksgiving day?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (13)Carole says

      Brook – absolutely! Toss it all together and put it in a airtight container in the fridge overnight then bake them when you want them. -Carole

  6. Norm says

    If I double the recipe, do I increase my cooking times?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (14)Carole says

      Norm- as long as your mushrooms can lay in a single layer on your pan, the times should be about the same.

  7. Julia says

    I’m confused as to what you did to the mushrooms before mixing everything with them?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (15)Carole says

      Julia- I wiped them with a damp towel and cut any that were very large. You want them all to be about the same size so they roast in the same amount of time.

  8. Debi says

    Could you do this recipe in a crockpot??

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (16)Carole says

      Debi- you “could” but I wouldn’t because the crock pot would steam them instead of roasting them at a high temp. The roasting really gives them a ton of flavor

  9. Joy says

    Could you suggest something other than olives as my husband is deathly allergic to them. I use grapeseed oil istead of olive oil.

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (17)Carole says

      What about capers? Otherwise, just leave them out.

      • Wade Smith says

        How about using smoked (or plain) boneless, skinless sardines? Dice them up with some garlic and mix with the olive oil.

        • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (18)Carole says

          Well, you will have to try this one Wade, because I am not brave enough to give it a try 🙂

  10. Jordynn Michelson says

    loved this! It was so good!! I added shrimp:) thanks for the great recipe!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (19)Carole says

      So glad Jordynn! And I love the idea of adding shrimp to it as well. Thanks for coming back and letting me know how it turned out for you -Carole

  11. Danyelle says

    Hey I was wondering is this a low carb recipe?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (20)Carole says

      It is a killer low carb recipe Danyelle 🙂 After you try it, come back and tell me what you thought! -Carole

  12. Helen says

    Made these tonight…YUM!!! Did not have black olives so I used green…will make again!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (21)Carole says

      I’ve made it with green olives before as well Helen! So glad you made it work and I hope you find some more great recipes here to give a try -Carole

  13. peter says

    Will try this tomorrow when i have visitors. There wont be any garlic in it though. that stuff stinks too much and should be made illegal. I may grate some red onions instead. Pity my guests.

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (22)Carole says

      Wow Peter….please don’t hold back. Tell me what you really think about garlic 🙂 Hope it turns out well for you!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (23)Carole says

      Howdy Robin! Both are really your own personal preference. I just used regular black olives that were already chopped in the can. For the mushrooms, I used baby portabellas, but plain white mushrooms would also be great. Thanks for your questions!

  15. Margaret says

    Can you tell me the number of carbs per serving? Thank you.

    Reply

      Hey Margaret! There are some great online nutritional calculators if you would like that info. These mushrooms are amazing so I hope you give them a try.

  16. Geraldine Hatting says

    This sounds delicious and will definitely try it exactly the same way

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (25)Carole says

      They are outstanding Geraldine!

  17. Margie says

    Will Pyrex or Corningware crack under broiler?
    I used a casserole glass dish that cracked from broiler heat. Why? Aren’t they made to stand high heat?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (26)Carole says

      Bummer Margie! Pyrex definitely should not have cracked and I am shocked any dish at all did. The only reason a dish cracks is if it undergoes a severe temperature change quickly.

  18. Rachael says

    I would like to bring these to a potluck Thanksgiving dinner. What do you think would be the best way to cook these ahead of time and how to reheat once I get there while still guaranteeing the deliciousness?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (27)Carole says

      I’ve never reheated them before Rachael because they are always gone. I worry about their texture after they are heated the second time that they may get a bit chewy. However you choose to reheat them, use a gentle heat, not a microwave

  19. Laura says

    I can’t wait to try these for thanksgiving. The only problem I have is turning up the heat when I have other dishes I’m cooking at the same time right before dinner. Any suggestions? Thanks!!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (28)Carole says

      The great oven dilemma at Thanksgiving! These will work well if you can keep them warm. They may shrink a bit if they cool and then have to be reheated. If you have a way to keep them warm after baking them, that should work well

  20. Stephanie says

    Can you make this recipe sans baking them in the oven? Any recommendations on how to replicate the recipe on the stove-top? Heading to a place upstate that has a small efficiency kitchen.

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (29)Carole says

      You could try them on a stove Stephanie, but the result will be different. The process of roasting them slowly brings out their natural sugars and flavor better than a sauté on the stove. Let me know how they turn out for you!

  21. jeannette says

    I don’t understand the cooking instructions. We put them in the over for 20 minutes, then we turn on the broiler and leave them there for three minutes? Please clarify

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (30)Carole says

      Hey Jeannette! You roast the mushrooms for 20 minutes at 450, remove them, sprinkle on the cheese. Bring your oven rack to the highest position and turn on your broiler on high. Put the mushrooms back in the oven, on the high rack, under the broiler until the cheese melts and browns.

  22. Janet says

    Hi! May I know if this will work with shiitake mushrooms instead? Or canned mushrooms, by any chance? Fresh mushrooms are very expensive in our area. 🙁

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (31)Carole says

      Hi Janet! I would hesitate to used dried or canned mushrooms because they would steam instead of roast in the oven.

  23. Marci says

    I was wondering what kind of mushrooms did you use?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (32)Carole says

      I’ve used both baby portobellos and refused white mushrooms. Both are great!

  24. Marci says

    Can you use sliced mushrooms for this. I sent my husband to the store and he came back with four bags of sliced mushrooms. I would hate to waste them as much as I would hate to spend more money.

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (33)Carole says

      It isn’t ideal but it will work. Cut your time down in the oven. Watch them very closely because they will over cook very quickly since they are sliced.

  25. Jacqueline says

    Hey, Just wanted to let you know that I have fixed this dish twice and both times the folks at my table exclaimed and complimented the dish with effusive delight. Thank you!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (34)Carole says

      You are so welcome Jacqueline!

  26. Kylie says

    Really enjoyed these. A great side dish cooked in advance to serve at a barbecue.

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (35)Carole says

      Glad they worked so well for you Kylie!

  27. Jojo says

    Just made this tonight for dinner and was delicious!!! Capers were awesome! I’ll definitely be making these for Thanksgiving! Thank you!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (36)Carole says

      They are perfect for a Thanksgiving table 🙂 Glad you loved them Jojo!

  28. Tara says

    About how many mushrooms is 1 pound? Thanks!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (37)Carole says

      Hey there Tara! It really does depend on the mushrooms since they come in all types of sizes.

  29. Jen S. says

    This has become a family favorite at Thanksgiving. I double the recipe and there are never any leftovers!

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (38)Carole says

      I’m so thrilled to hear that Jen! Thanks for coming back and letting me know

  30. Jessica says

    I made these tonight and after roasting, there was a LOT of liquid in the dish. Is this normal?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (39)Carole says

      I’ve never had that problem before Jessica. My suggestion is to use a bigger pan so the liquid can evaporate as they roast. Thanks for your question!

  31. Susie Dean says

    When I try to pin this recipe, the photo does not come up to be pinned with this recipe. Just fyi as the skewers aren’t my desired preparation method for this recipe.

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (40)Carole says

      Thanks Susie! I’ll look into it

  32. Lonnie says

    I’m making this tomorrow for our Christmas…which is your preference…green or black olives? I am leaning towards the green because that is more unique…also, at that high temp I’m thinking the garlic and parsley should burn…NO?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (41)Carole says

      Hi Lonnie! I prefer the black and no, the garlic and parsley don’t burn.

  33. reselects says

  34. Kala says

  35. Remya says

    Can I replace Parmesan cheese with mozzarella?

    • Roasted Mushrooms Recipe with Parmesan and Garlic | MKE (42)Carole says

      I think you could, but you would end up with a very different type of dish. Parmesan is high in flavor and salt, while mozzarella have very little of both. Plus, your mozzarella will melt and parmesan stays dry in this dish.

      • Remya says

        Thank you Carole
        I will get the Parmesan and make this one for thanksgiving.

  36. Reyes says

    These were amazing!

Should I cook mushrooms or garlic first? ›

Garlic – For sharp depth of flavor. I add it right at the end of the cooking process so that it doesn't burn in the hot pan. Extra-virgin olive oil – It helps the mushrooms brown and adds richness to the final dish.

What is the secret to crispy mushrooms? ›

First, make sure the mushrooms are completely dry, then cook them in a hot skillet with some oil or butter as you normally would. Wait until you take them off the heat to shower them with a sprinkle of salt. This seems like a really small thing, but it actually makes a big difference.

Is it better to roast or saute mushrooms? ›

Roasting mushrooms is easy and one of the best ways to cook them. I roast mushrooms with olive oil and herbs until golden brown, then stir in fresh garlic a few minutes before they come out of the oven. Our oven-roasted mushrooms are simple and so flavorful.

What type of mushroom is best for roasting? ›

For our roasted mushrooms recipe, we use cremini mushrooms but you can make it your own and roast portobello, shiitake, or button mushrooms – whatever you have available! Cut into quarters and drizzle with olive oil and salt! Pro tip: place them cut-side down in a single layer to get that crispy bottom!

What should we not do before cooking mushrooms? ›

Do I need to wash the mushrooms before I cook them? Never wash mushrooms. Instead, Wipe off any dirt with a damp paper towel. You can wash them but they won't be as good in texture/color.

Do I wash mushrooms before roasting? ›

Yes, folks, you can indeed wash your mushrooms. The critical step is to wait to wash them until right before you cook with them so they don't get bogged down with water. After giving the mushrooms a rinse, dry them off, and you're ready to cook.

Is it better to cook mushrooms in butter or oil? ›

Butter is great because it adds lots of flavor and produces a nice golden brown exterior, while adding oil allows the mushrooms to cook a little more quickly at slightly higher heat.

Are roasted mushrooms good for you? ›

Are roasted mushrooms good for you? Yes! Roasted garlic mushrooms are good for you because they are made with clean fresh ingredients and are filled with fiber and protein. These healthy mushrooms contain everything you need to stay full and keep going.

Do you cook garlic first or last? ›

Onion is the first to go in the pan because it needs time to become translucent, meaning it's cooked, which takes about 10 minutes. Garlic, on the other hand, cooks quickly and burns easily, so introduce it after the onion is cooked.

Should you start mushrooms or onions first? ›

Do You Sauté the Onions First? To keep the onions from cooking in the mushroom juices, wait to add the onions until the mushrooms have released their excess liquid and almost all of that liquid has evaporated. Once you get there, add the onions and let them sauté and brown in the fat alongside the mushrooms.

Should you cook garlic first? ›

To help cooks avoid burning their garlic, a lot of recipes call for sautéing other aromatics first, like onions, carrots, and celery, and then adding the garlic for the last few minutes.

Do mushrooms cook faster than onions? ›

Add sliced onions and Worcestershire sauce and cook, stirring occasionally for 3-4 minutes or until edges start to get a little brown. Add mushrooms and cook for an additional 5-8 minutes depending on the size of the mushrooms and your preference for doneness. Whole mushrooms will take the longest.

