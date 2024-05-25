Roasted Patty Pan Squash and Herbed Chickpeas Recipe | Chocolate & Zucchini (2024)

This post was first published in August 2009 and updated in August 2017.

What I like to make with the patty pan squashes that cross my path is this warm-to-cold salad, a summer counterpart to one of my favorite winter salads: patty pan squash segments roasted till golden, al dente chickpeas, and a slick dressing of herbs and anchovies whizzed together with lemon peel and olive oil. I like to eat it on its own for a light yet filling lunch , but it can also be served as a side to roast chicken or grilled fish.

Small patty pan squashes don’t need to be peeled: they can just be cut into slices or sections, and steamed, sautéed, braised, grilled,or roasted. It is also traditional to stuff them, which I’m sure is lovely, but also a tad more involved than I’m ready for these days.

(If you’re only able to find bigger ones, I recommend you make this wonderful patty pan squash soup with pesto.)

If you do find such specimens — at the farmers market or perhaps in your CSA share –, make sure you use them soon after bringing them home: in my experience, they don’t keep as well as your average zucchini, and their skin mottles after a couple of days.

Like all summer squash, the patty pan squash is best eaten when young and small . I prefer patty pans that are no larger than the palm of my hand, with a buttery and subtly sweet taste and faint artichoke notes.

The patty pan squash (in French: le pâtisson ) is a member of the blended summer squash family. Shaped very much like a UFO with undulating edges — each bump a tiny co*ckpit with an alien inside, presumably –, it can be conical or squat, and comes in shades of yellow, green, or white. The flesh inside is the color of clotted cream, its heart studded with edible seeds like the center of a zucchini.

FAQs

They're very similar to zucchini but a tiny bit sweeter. Pattypan squash tastes best when young and small, you let them grow too much and they'll taste like a potato.

Yes! Unlike butternut squash or spaghetti squash, the skin of a patty pan squash is edible. Like summer squash and zucchini, you do not need to peel patty pan squash, you can leave the skin on.

Yes, patty pan squash is a good vegetable to eat if you have diabetes or are trying to lose weight or avoid gaining weight. As a non-starchy vegetable, one cup of sliced patty pan squash before cooking has only 18 calories, 4 g of carbohydrates, and just over 1 gram of protein and fiber.

Patty Pan Squash Varieties



Favored for its light green color, vigorous 'Benning's Green Tint' has been around for a century, and it is a favorite among seed savers. Also worth seeking out are old French varieties like 'Patisson Panache Verte et Blanc' (1856) or 'Jaun et Verte', which are white when young and tender.

Cucurbits contain a group of chemicals called cucubitacins. It is these cucurbitacins that are responsible for squash that is bitter tasting. The higher the levels of cucubitacin, the more bitter the squash will taste.

These summer squashes — with their tam o' shanter shape and luscious colors — look more pretty than edible, but they are really tasty, so have no mercy, grab them off that fall centerpiece and cook 'em up while they are fresh and tender!

You'll know your Patty Pan squash has gone bad if you see mold on it or if the skin appears wrinkled.

The skin and seeds are edible (and in fact, a lot of the nutrients are concentrated in the skins). Small patty pan squash will have pretty thin and tender skin, so no peeling required, making them fairly easy to prepare!

In France, scallop squash are called patisson, which in Provence is a word for a scallop-edged mold used to bake cakes. The rest of the name means “yellow and green plume” for the colorful variegated markings found on the mature rind. This bush-type variety is a prolific producer. The more you pick, the more it grows.

"Squash contains a toxin known as Cucurbitacin E, which can give the squash a bitter taste. If too much of the toxin is consumed it can cause illness.

Per cup, butternut also offers 3 grams of fiber to benefit gut health. Due to it's high antioxidant activity, and presence of the carotenoid zeaxanthin, research has suggested butternut squash may help protect your eyes from macular degeneration, support heart health and play a role in immune function.

In addition to vitamins A and C, butternut squash is also rich in carotenoid plant pigments and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and manganese. Like acorn squash, butternut squash can be used in both savory and sweet dishes, such as baked goods, grain dishes, and soups.

Opt for other squash



We promise that not every alternative on this list is another squash, but they are such a good alternative for zucchini. Especially considering you can substitute either patty pan or summer squash for zucchini in virtually any dish.

Patty pan squashes are also known as cymling's, custard marrows or custard squashes. The word cymling comes from old English term for a simnal cake, which is fluted.

If baby pattypan squash are not available, substitute four cups of thinly sliced zucchini or yellow squash.

Patty Pan squash of course is not a courgette, but both belong to the same family of squashes called Cucubrita pepo. Patty Pan has a kind of slightly sweeter and denser flesh than courgettes. It looks also very different, almost like a flying saucer or pie!