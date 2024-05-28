Roasted Red Cabbage Recipe (+Video) | Seeking Good Eats (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video

Roasted Red Cabbage is so tasty - and super easy and only 5 simple ingredients! Chock full of flavor with goat cheese, toasted walnuts, and balsamic vinegar! 😉

🎥 Watch Video

Why You'll ❤️ Roasted Red Cabbage

"I always hated cabbage as a kid. Now I can't get enough of this roasted cabbage with goat cheese, walnuts, and balsamic! It's such a simple side dish too!" -Kori

Love red cabbage? Be sure to try this fresh and delicious Red Cabbage Salad with Apples and Walnuts or this fabulous Apple, Bratwurst, and Red Cabbage Soup! Or, go traditional with this pickled red cabbage.

Not Just For The Holidays

Red cabbage isn't just for the holidays! For years growing up, our Grandmother served pickled red cabbage at every Christmas dinner. A popular Scandinavian recipe (our Grandfather was Danish) that consisted of shredded red cabbage, vinegar, sugar, and current jelly cooked gently on the stove.

If you are like me, wondering if there is more to cabbage than the simple dish Grandma used to make - you'll find that roasting red cabbage is one of the best ways to cook it.

Super Easy

Roasted red cabbage only takes 7 minutes of prep and uses only 7 ingredients.

Healthy Side Dish

This red cabbage dish is healthy and loaded with flavor! Did you know that cabbage is, has over 14% of your day's Vitamin K, 11% Vitamin C, and 11% Calcium? Yep. All that packed into 1 slice!

You'll love that this is a healthy gluten free, low carb, and keto cabbage dish with 7.4 grams of carbs, 2.1 g fiber, and 5.3 grams of net carbs. Roasting cabbage with oil and topping with goat cheese and toasted walnuts is a great way to get in healthy fat.

🥘 What You'll Need

Here are the ingredients you will need to make roasted red cabbage:

Head of Red cabbage (Purple Cabbage) - you can also use green cabbage.

Extra Virgin Olive oil

Kosher salt

Pepper

Goat cheese crumbles - you'll love the tang that the goat cheese gives to this dish.

Walnuts - toasted then chopped

Balsamic vinegar - adds tang and sweetness.

🔪 How To Make It

Here's how to make oven roasted cabbage:

Slice Cabbage

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Lay foil on a rimmed baking sheet and spray lightly with nonstick spray.

Remove the out leaves, and trim the stem. Slice the head of cabbage in half, then slice the half into 4 wedges.

Season and Roast

Drizzle with half of the EVOO, then sprinkle half of the salt, pepper. Place in oven and roast the cabbage for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven, flip cabbage wedges over and drizzle with remaining oil and seasoning. Place back in the oven and roast cabbage for another 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender.

Add Toppings

Remove from oven, and place wedges on a platter. Sprinkle goat cheese, walnuts, and thyme over the top. Drizzle with vinegar and serve.

Serve

Season with additional salt, pepper, and vinegar to taste! Enjoy!

🥗 What Can I Serve With Roasted Red Cabbage?

Of course, we all know that roast goose and red cabbage is a popular Christmas meal for many people worldwide.

Red cabbage is THE perfect year-round side dish that goes great with many chicken, pork, turkey, and beef recipes! Here are some ideas:

Easy Slow Cooker Pork Butt Roast

How to Roast A Goose

Slow Cooker Leg of Lamb

Brown Sugar Bourbon Glazed Ham (Sugar Free Glazed Ham)

Tender Slow Cooker Tuscan Turkey Breast

Grilled Ribeye Steak

📖 Variations

Here are some different ways you can customize this recipe:

Grill the cabbage instead of roasting in the oven.

Don't use cheese, nuts, or vinegar. Make this recipe with EVOO, salt, and pepper - it's good!

Use green cabbage instead of red.

Mix a little maple syrup with the vinegar and top with cooked and crumbled bacon.

Sprinkle a little garlic powder or onion powder.

Dice leftovers and add to soup.

Turn it into a hash and top with an egg for a healthy breakfast.

Change up the recipe and substitute different cheeses and herbs.

Top with bacon, diced ham, or chicken.

❓FAQs

How to cook red cabbage There are many ways to cook red cabbage. Here are a few options: Cut into wedges or steaks and sprinkle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Lay on a baking sheet and roast in an oven at 425F until tender, turning halfway.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Air fry cabbage wedges or steaks at 350F to 375F for about 20 to 25 minutes until tender. Shred raw cabbage and toss with coleslaw dressing or other favorite dressing. Try our dill pickle slaw - so delicious. Steam cabbage and serve with butter, salt, and pepper. Saute wedges, or steak in a skillet. Add to stew or soups. Is cabbage keto? Absolutely, yes. Cabbage is a great vegetable to eat on keto. This roasted red cabbage has 16.5g fat, 5.3 net carbs, and 5.2g protein.

For more information on what foods are okay to eat on keto see my Keto Food Guide and Grocery List

How many calories in red cabbage?

Red cabbage calories are about 22 calories per 1 cup. This recipe has 190 calories mainly from the oil, goat cheese, and walnuts.

How do I store it?

Store this roasted cabbage recipe in an air-tight container for up to 3 days.

See Also Gingerbread Brownie Recipe

Can I freeze this recipe?

No, we do not recommend freezing this recipe.

Roasted Red Cabbage Recipe Tasty - and super easy with only 7 simple ingredients! Chock full of flavor with goat cheese, toasted walnuts, and balsamic vinegar. 4.66 from 20 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Author Kori Prep Time 7 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 37 minutes mins Course Side Dish Recipes Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 190 kcal Ingredients ▢ ½ red cabbage

▢ ¼ cup olive oil

▢ 1 tsp kosher salt

▢ ¾ tsp pepper

▢ ¼ cup goat cheese crumbles

▢ ⅛ cup walnuts chopped and toasted

▢ 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar about 1 tsp per cabbage slice

▢ optional: fresh thyme Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lay foil on a baking sheet and spray lightly with nonstick spray.

Slice the cabbage in half, then slice the half into 4 wedges.

Drizzle with half of the olive oil, then sprinkle half of the salt, pepper. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven, flip cabbage wedges over and drizzle with remaining olive oil and seasoning. Place back in the oven and roast for another 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender.

Remove from oven, and place wedges on a platter. Sprinkle goat cheese, walnuts, and thyme over the top. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and serve.

Season with additional salt, pepper, and vinegar to taste! Enjoy! Video Notes Don't miss all of our helpful hints, substitution ideas, cooking tips, and other delicious recipes that can be found in our post. Check it out!

VARIATIONS: Substitute feta cheese for goat cheese, mix a little maple syrup with the balsamic vinegar and top with cooked and crumbled bacon.

Substitute feta cheese for goat cheese, mix a little maple syrup with the balsamic vinegar and top with cooked and crumbled bacon. SERVING SUGGESTIONS: Serve garnished with fresh thyme leaves. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Nutrition Serving: 1wedgesCalories: 190kcalCarbohydrates: 7.4gProtein: 5.2gFat: 16.5gCholesterol: 11.2mgSodium: 660mgFiber: 2.1gSugar: 3.7g © 2023 Seeking Good Eats™

