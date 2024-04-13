Roasted Red Pepper Soup Recipe (2024)

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

This is one of my favorite soups, my friends! Perfect for chili pepper lovers. We're talking Roasted Red Pepper Soup, and it isloaded with red pepper flavor.

You'll get big flavor and creaminess from a simple roux, along with sweet onions, pungent garlic, and the perfect blend of complimentary spices.

I make this recipe often with handroasted bell peppers, though it is very easy to customize with other chili peppers of choice. When I find red poblano peppers at my local farmer's market, I go straight to this recipe.

I love to toss in other hotter peppers as well, like a couple red jalapenos, maybe a serrano or two. Toss in a red habanero or ghost pepper for some real heat.

You can realistically make this recipe with any thicker-walled peppers, and change it up with whatever seasonings you prefer.

Here's how I am making mine today.

Let's talk about how to make roasted red pepper soup, shall we?