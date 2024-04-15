Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Fresh Figs Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Meri
We ate this at room temperature, as suggested, and didn't particularly care for it. The figs were not at peak ripeness and that was probably part of the reason.
Today I heated the leftovers in the microwave and it was delicious. Heating also helped the figs soften and deepen in flavor. Heating changed this recipe from a "don't save" to "I'll make it again."
NB
To save time, the recipe in Jerusalem recommends using a store bought balsamic glaze. Trader Joes has a good one, as does Bertolli.
Rebecca S
Outstanding flavor and a beautiful presentation, to boot! I substituted organic un-sulfured dried figs (due to availability issues) and cut them into smaller piece. I also included soft goat cheese. We ate the dish warm. (The potatoes held up as leftovers the next day, also warmed.) A+!
DMF
Unlike revenge, this is a dish best served warm. I substituted pomegranate molasses for the balsamic reduction. Much simpler and it has the same sweet/sour flavor profile. I also added 4 or 5 mild red chiles to the hot chile and used extra green onions. Finally, I added a handful of baby arugula for color and flavor. With those modifications, this was very popular.
26 August 2016
Vegetarian, so no goat cheese, but added a bed of arugula. Delicious! I'll double the balsamic reduction though. :)
Jean
This took me 1 hour. I used dried, soaked figs in lieu of fresh, and they were very good, too.
Kristen
Delicious! I didn’t add sugar to the balsamic reduction, and it was plenty sweet enough. I served this dish on a bed of arugula and my whole family gobbled it up. I’ll make it again when I need to use up my seasonal figs. I like this recipe much better than making a jar of fig jam.
Rami
Made it first time as indicated but roasted the figs. Very nice. Second time didn’t have figs so roasted firm sliced plums. Very good result .
Thasin
We made this today. Delicious! Both the red chili and the goat cheese are essential for this dish's flavor. I will try it without the scallions next time - perhaps some asparagus?
Diane B
This was divine. We served it warm as a vegetarian entree with herbed wild rice w/chickpeas and almonds. I asked a neighbor for a few more figs from her tree just to have this again.
Emily Penfield
I am lucky enough to have made this in Puglia Italy. I found excellent organically grown sweet potatoes and beautiful, delicious figs ( local specialty). Rather than goat cheese I used another local specialty, cacioricotta...something found only here in the south and simply devine. It was so satisfying, so deeply delicious. Well worth it.
Tania
This is fabulous! Threw the figs into the scallion-chile mix for the last minute or so to warm them up. Served the whole dish warm and it was to die for.
Rachel
Used pomegranate molasses as suggested
Midwest Maven
I skipped the cheese and sprinkled very coarse salt on the sweet potatoes just before roasting, but otherwise followed the recipe. I confess to loving sweet potatoes in general, but these are over the moon.
Linda
Not sure where the adaptation is here as it’s identical to Ottolenghi’s recipe except for the units of measurement. I used the original recipe which calls for 40ml balsamic and 20g sugar. I only used 16g of sugar as the figs were very ripe and sweet. The level of sweetness was exactly right and the glaze was so very much better than commercial versions which are usually far too syrupy.
Schrodinger's Catppuccino
I was quite skeptical about the oil, scallions (green onion), and chili; it turned out to be marvelous! The savory completed the whole plate! Love it!
suzanne
I love this recipe! Any recommendations for substitutions for figs once they go out of season?
suzanne
My husband wants to peels the sweet potatoes but I am a direction follower. Who is correct?
Rebekah
Loved this! We subbed dried figs because we had them. Poach dried figs in the balsamic vinegar. Delicious.
MRR
Roasted some of the figs with the sweet potatoes, and then added more raw figs before serving.I have a very productive fig tree, and look forward to making this each fall.
Amy Outlaw
I've made this 2x now. I doubled the balsamic vinegar reduction and didn't add sugar as the sweet potatoes and fresh figs were sweet enough. I LOVE it!
jillthis was
During these Covid times, when people can no longer gather in the kitchen, and we entertain al fresco alongside patio heaters and under blankets, I’m always looking for a dish to make ahead so I can spend more time with our dinner guests. Atop a bed of homegrown lettuces, this was it!
Kathleen
This was OMG delicious! Used a red Fresno chili, which had just enough warmth for me. I also roasted the figs with a little honey at 500 degrees just until softened. When figs are not in season, I think pear (roasted?) might work as a substitute for the figs when those aren't in season.
stephen
Fresh figs are a rare find here in Maine, but I found some at Whole Foods in Portland. So I made this tonight. It was a hit! The only substitution was a sauteed onion since I didn't have any green onions. The goat cheese really makes the dish.I served it warm, as others have suggested.
Sandy
Delicious. I added small wedges of brie to give it a protein/fat punch as a meatless main. I served it warm, after letting the brie wedges halfway melt into the sweet potato spears. Fresh figs. And yes, I'll make this as often as possible until fig season ends.
Michele
We have fig trees, though we have to fight the squirrels for the fruit; so are fortunate in being able to eat ripe figs. Love this recipe, and because we have the fruit double the figs and halve the other ingredients (excepting the glaze) and eat it all for lunch for two.
Naf
Too much effort for an okay salad. The roasted sweet potatoes taste good. So do the sautéed green onions. But as a combined dish along with figs, it does have a cohesive great taste. I’ll pass.
