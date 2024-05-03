Root Beer Float Jello Recipe • Pint Sized Baker (2024)

These no-melt Root Beer Float Jello treats are made with real root beer and real ice cream that’s magically transformed into finger jello! Root beer flavor Jello is easy to make, won’t create a huge mess, and is sure to be a favorite any time of the year!

What is Root Beer Float Jello?

Are you a fan of root beer? Root beer float jello is a delicious mix of root beer flavor jello and ice cream – made into squares for easy snacking! It’s just what you need when you’re having one of those days where you’d rather do anything except for the work you should be doing.

Root beer Jell-o is easy and simple to make, it doesn’t require many ingredients, and it tastes GREAT!

While you make this root beer float jello recipe, you can still get that other work done, or do anything else while the layers set. I took a nap. It was just one of those days.

I LOVED this. That’s real root beer and real ice cream that I’ve magically changed into finger jello! I reluctantly gave some of it to my in-laws, but I ate most of it.

How to Make Root Beer Float Jello

To make Root Beer Jello, you’ll need:

How to Store Jello?

Always store your Root Beer Jello in the refrigerator. You can cover it in plastic wrap to keep it sealed.

Once you have your gelatin dessert stored in the fridge, it should stay fresh and delicious for up to seven days if covered and stored properly. It’s good to note that the taste and texture of the Jello will deteriorate little by little each day.

Can you Freeze Jello?

It is not a good idea to freeze Jello. Freezing Jello results in the Jello’s consistency getting ruined. If the texture gets ruined, it won’t taste good. The best way to keep Jello fresh is to keep it refrigerated.

Cooking with Root Beer?

Did you know that you can use root beer in your savory dinner dishes and root beer drink recipes too?

This Pulled Pork Sandwich with Root Beer BBQ Sauce recipe with these Root Beer Chicken Wings is great for a summer BBQ!

This Root Beer Glazed Ham would be perfect to serve for the holidays.

Finally, this Vodka Root Beer Float is a great adult spin on the classic drink. Add in a round of root beer float shots? Even better!

4.55 from 11 votes Irresistible Root Beer Float Jello Enjoy a root beer float without a mess! This jello is a fun summer treat that everyone loves! Try this easy recipe. Prep Time 12 hours hours Total Time 12 hours hours Print recipe Pin Recipe Save Course Sweets Cuisine American See Also 15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes Servings 24 pieces Calories 57 kcal Ingredients US Custom – Metric For the Root Beer Jell-o 2 envelopes Knox gelatin

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cups boiling water

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups Root Beer For the Ice Cream Jell-o 3 envelopes Knox gelatin

1/2 cup cold water

1 cup boiling water

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups Vanilla Ice Cream Instructions For the Root Beer Layer Sprinkle the 2 packets of gelatin over the cold water and let it sit until it’s absorbed and softened. Pour boiling water over it and stir until dissolved. Add in sugar and root beer and combine. When the sugar is completely dissolved, pour into a 9×13 baking dish and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Cut into cubes and transfer to an 8 x 8 baking dish. Store in the fridge while making the ice cream layer. For the Ice Cream Layer Sprinkle 3 packets of gelatin over cold water and let it sit until it’s absorbed and softened. Pour boiling water over and stir until dissolved. Add in sugar and stir, then set aside.

Place the 2 cups of ice cream in a small pot. Melt it over medium heat on the stove, or in the microwave, until it’s liquid. Stir the melted ice cream into the gelatin mixture, then let it sit to come to room temperature.

Pour the ice cream over the root beer cubes and refrigerated overnight. Cut into cubes and serve them up for a no-melt treat! Nutrition Serving: 1piece | Calories: 57kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.05g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 13mg | Potassium: 22mg | Fiber: 0.1g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 46IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 0.03mg

