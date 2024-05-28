Rosemary Bread Recipe (2024)

this is a flatter bread, so I don’t recommend using a loaf pan. The reason it deflated could be that it is only rising up instead of spreading and rising out. And just be as gentle as you can, mine always deflate just slightly when I do that part.

I made your bread in the bread machine on “dough” setting. It was fine. Then I put it in a regular loaf pan and let it raise again. I just now took it out of the oven and it smells great. However, it collapsed a little when I put the rosemary and butter on it and even though I let it raise awhile longer it didn’t raise up again. We are anxious to try it!

What is the recipe for the dipping oil? It looks great too!

it’s all about getting the texture right, so until its smooth and elastic, it will be very very VERY sticky, don’t over add flour

I don’t have a standing mixer (and, therefore, no hooks). Any idea on what a manual kneading would do/need to be to reach the equivalent?

thank you so much! I love rosemary too, esp in breads!

honestly I really don’t know much about it. I bet there is an AMAZING bread blogger out there that knows all the secrets! I still have trouble with my cakes falling here on the mountain I live on! It’s amazing what a difference a mountain vs sea level does to baking.

Hmm Maybe it was too much flour. Yesterday I tried to make a different bread and it was very STICKY, didn’t rise at all. My rolls turned out like bricks. A very sad morning. The yeast was still in date too. But both times it was cold in the house?? A coworker gave me a bread maker that she had just sitting around. Lucky for me it has a dough setting. So I tried it and the bread looks amazing. Maybe i’ll just have to use that from now on. At least it’s a controlled temp. maybe?? thanks for your help. I love your blog.

This looks FANTASTIC! I can’t wait to try it! I’m hosting a brand new linky party on my blog, Organizing Homelife, and I would love for you to link up this post!

Hmmmm is your yeast old? Or maybe did you play with the dough after you shaped the two balls? they air pops so easily it flattens if you play with it too much??? It’s a very sticky STICKY dough, maybe kneading in too much flour? Again I am NOT a bread expert, ask me about cake and I can give you better answers 😉 Maybe with it begin cold it needed more rise time… So lots of guesses no real answers! Sorry!~

I made this last night. So easy and yummy. Mine turned out a little flat, only about 1/2″- 1″ I’m not sure if it’s because it was a little chilly or because I used active yeast and sugar. any idea?

your bread looks so good too! And that herb chopper looks like something I definitely need to get. 🙂

Oh me too, I always have fresh rosemary around and use it in a ton of recipes! I wish UT was better suited to grow my own! Glad your catching up!

These look so good! I’m a carb lover, too (and a bit of a rosemary addict), so thanks for sharing. I thought I’d been following your blog for a while, only to discover today that I wasn’t getting updates. I have a lot of catching up to do, but now I’m definitely a follower!

With the right tips and tricks, I believe YOU can make, bake, or create anything. This is what I love to do - make some awesome, teach you how, and give you that boost of culinary confidence you need to rock your own kitchen! Read more...

Did you make this recipe?Mention @ashleemariecakes or tag #makesomeawesome and I'll share your image in my Instagram stories!

Let loaves rise again until doubled, about 45 minutes. In the meantime preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned.

Melt the butter and brush over the top of the loaves. Sprinkle remaining 1 Tablespoon of rosemary and coarse salt over the loaves.

It's still VERY sticky, and should be, don't knead flour into it. Shape the dough into 2 small rounded oval loaves. Place on parchment paper on a pan.

Let dough rise in a warm place for one hour or so until doubled.

Add flour if necessary, but not too much - just until the dough cleans the sides of the bowl

Add one tablespoon of the fresh chopped rosemary and the yeast mixture. Mix together with bread hooks until smooth and elastic.

Measure the water and add the yeast and sugar, allow the mixture to become bubbly, about 5-10 mins.

And that’s it! Easy Peasy, just some wait time, and your ready to go. The recipe doubles or triples easily, so it’s great for feeding a crowd if you need it. I love this recipe cause it’s just so dang easy!. Do you have a favorite bread you like to make for meals?

As you can see the dough is really REALLY sticky, don’t work in too much flour, better to have messy hands and great bread. I can’t stress this enough, I know it’s tempting to work more flour into it, but don’t. The more flour the denser and tougher your breads will be, the more you can learn to work with sticky dough the better you outcome will be!

It smells amazing, has a great salty crunch and a wonderfully soft interior! It has rosemary inside and is topped with butter, more rosemary and salt (Mmmmm salt). It’s great for dipping in olive oil, salt and pepper, like in the restaurant AND great with saucy meals like alfredo and soups and of COURSE my copycat macaroni grill Penne Rustica!

We don’t eat out a lot – 1. cause I love to cook and bake and 2. cause when I actually find something I like at a restaurant I end up coming home and learning how to make it (so there aren’t a lot of places left to eat at) I have always enjoyed the bread (I’m a carb girl) at any restaurant, esp the rosemary bread at Macaroni Grill, it’s a favorite.SO of course I had to learn how to make it.

FAQs

The rosemary adds an herbaceous layer that cuts some of the acidity. You can pair this bread with a goat cheese, perhaps with poached egg as part of a breakfast crostini? With such a powerful flavor though, the meyer lemon rosemary boule can definitely stand on its own as well.

The bread has beautiful flavor from the rosemary, saltiness and cheesiness from the parmesan and a lovely texture thanks to the long proof time and Dutch oven cooking method.

You can also put hot water in a heat-safe dish and place it on the floor of a cold oven (or on a lower shelf). The steam and heat from the water will help the temperature rise just enough that the yeast is active. The steam will also assist in keeping the surface of the dough moist so it will stretch as it rises.

Ciabatta. Many Redditors consider the classic ciabatta bread at Costco's bakery to be their favorite and all around go-to staple at home.

The 14 Best Breads You Can Score at Costco Right Now Kirkland Signature Country French Bread.

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Bread.

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls.

InnKeeper's Cinnamon Streusel Bread.

Turano Pane Turano Italian Bread.

Goldberg's Kosher Challah Bread.

King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

Kirkland Signature Baguettes. More items... Feb 23, 2024

Antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs (blood thinners)



Rosemary may affect the blood's ability to clot. It could interfere with any blood-thinning drugs you are taking, including: Warfarin (Coumadin) Clopidogrel (Plavix)

Once sliced, this bread will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for 2-3 days. The bread may dry out as it sits, but popping leftover slices into the toaster for a few minutes will crisp it right back up! Freeze sliced bread in an airtight container or airtight bag for 2-3 months and defrost as needed.

In cooking, rosemary is used as a seasoning in a variety of dishes, such as soups, casseroles, salads, and stews. Use rosemary with chicken and other poultry, game, lamb, pork, steaks, and fish, especially oily fish. It also goes well with grains, mushrooms, onions, peas, potatoes, and spinach.

I Tried The Viral Jersey Mike's Sub



But the Rosemary Parmesan Bread and the cherry pepper relish are the game changers—this is what they write love songs about.

The citrus tang of lactic cheeses, such as Valençay, Cerney Ash and goat's curd, has a natural affinity with rosemary.

Thyme and sage are good substitutes for rosemary. Other options include marjoram and oregano which all fall under the same mint family. If you have italian seasoning, that is also a good substitute as rosemary is often included in the mix.

If a recipe calls for proofing bread dough overnight in the refrigerator, it can be proofed on the counter at a warmer temperature for a shorter period. Rather than placing the dough in the refrigerator overnight, leave it covered on the counter for 1 to 4 hours until it's ready to bake.

These dry patches won't stretch during rising to develop an elastic dough, resulting in a dense, squat loaf – not something you want! For best results, use a non-porous, tight fitting cover such as a saucepan lid, bowl cover or even a sheet pan laid on top of the bowl, weighted down with something.

Active Dry Yeast is an ideal yeast to use for artisan breads or no knead breads that require a slower rise time. It's also the preferred type of yeast for those doughs that proof in the refrigerator for extended periods of time.

“The Costco bakery just brought out the lightest and fluffiest multigrain bread,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account shared in a recent video. “It's made with oats, golden flax seeds, and sesame and sunflower seeds.

Slice the loaf thick for a hearty grilled cheese. Cut or tear it into large pieces, toast, and toss with ripe summer tomatoes, onion, and herbs in a seasonal panzanella. Use the rosemary loaf as the start of the ultimate sharable sandwich — it's perfect for picnics, lake-side lunches, and ballpark fare.

ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MILTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAIMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, PARMESAN CHEESE (PASTEURIZED PART-SKIM MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), DURUM WHEAT SOURDOUGH, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: CULTURED WHEAT FLOUR, ROSEMARY, OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT, YEAST, ...

Kirkland Signature Rosemary Parmesan Rustic Bread (0.13 loaf) contains 24g total carbs, 23g net carbs, 2.5g fat, 6g protein, and 150 calories.