Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars 11/15/2010

I am generally not a fan of sweet potatoes, but my BF is. He wasn't much of a veggie eater before me, and he dutifully eats every veggie I put on his plate, so I decided that it was only fair that I learn to eat the things he likes. I think I could happily eat sweet potatoes cooked like this pretty much any time! I made them exactly to the recipe, and they're wonderful!! I served them with Caramelized Pork Loin with Apples, and it was the perfect side. Don't leave off the shallots....they make the dish!