Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (2024)

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (1)

Carolyn

Rating: 5 stars

09/08/2014

Loved this dish!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (2)

EICrabb

Rating: 5 stars

03/31/2014

This was wonderful. I have made several times. I always mix everything together and add vegetable broth while whipping potatoes. Makes them very creamy.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (3)

1976Mary

Rating: 4 stars

03/23/2014

Excellent, used butternut squash in place of sweet potatoes and red onion in place of shallots

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (4)

Mikeyjc109

Rating: 5 stars

10/10/2013

I was skeptical about this recipe because it does not contain any cream or butter, however I was blown away by the flavor and the texture! It has everything you would love about mashed potatoes, with the enhanced flavor of sweet potato, and the fresh rosemary is out of this world! Five-star restaurant quality. I will definitely be making this for dinner guests!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (5)

akcooks

Rating: 5 stars

07/18/2013

This is the recipe that got my kids to like sweet potatoes! I've made it on random nights at home as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner - it's always a good time for this one

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (7)

LKAinCO

Rating: 5 stars

11/22/2011

LOVE this recipe! I tried it for the first time last year and loved it so much, I'm making it again this year! The shallots on top are amazing!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (8)

Unless173

Rating: 3 stars

11/12/2011

Delicious side. Love the shallots. Watch out for the rosemary though. A little goes a long way.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (9)

Emz101

Rating: 5 stars

07/08/2011

This was awsome!! I made a few changes such as adding about 6 baby white potatos to thicken it up a bit since sweet potato is sometimes to wet for my liking, I also added about 4 TBS butter and much more salt and pepper. I also didnt have shallots so I used 1 white onion and everything ended up fantastic. I could eat the whole thing myself!!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (10)

dani3939

Rating: 5 stars

04/14/2011

I loved the complex flavor of these. I did alter the recipe slightly because I bought a yam instead of a sweet potato by accident, so I added a splash of skim milk and about a tsp of butter when mashing - may not have to if using an actual sweet potato. Came out wonderful though - loved the shallots on top!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (11)

skspillman

Rating: 4 stars

03/29/2011

Simple to make and definitely worthy of a holiday meal!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (12)

anitamcclure

Rating: 5 stars

01/21/2011

Had these at CL Supper Club this month and hands down everyone loved them. They were the first item that everyone asked, "Who made the sweet potatoes?"

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (13)

Donna701

Rating: 5 stars

01/12/2011

I served this with a roast chicken last evening; I followed the recipe exactly, and my husband and I, and our dinner guest, agreed that these were the best sweet potatoes I have ever made. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. We loved them.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (14)

olielove

Rating: 5 stars

12/14/2010

How could something so simple be so good. A definite addition to our Thanksgiving menu.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (15)

carolfitz

Rating: 4 stars

12/04/2010

This is very easy. Made to recipe except forgot the final drizzle of olive oil. Prepped the sweet potatoes & caramelized shallots in advance. Re-heated in the microwave and topped with the reserved shallots just before serving. Rave reviews, lovely color on the plate. Offered with CL's herb-roast chicken, brussels sprouts gratin & pumpkin pie pudding.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (16)

cbrofm15

Rating: 4 stars

11/26/2010

Added a pat of butter when whipping to make them a bit more creamy. It was a hit!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (17)

crosscourt

Rating: 1 stars

11/25/2010

Followed recipe exactly. Was bland. Not hard but not worth the effort.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (18)

OldDoc66

Rating: 5 stars

11/24/2010

Fantastic!!! We've made it twice and it's our new favorite. My wife and I don't like the over sweetened sweet potatoes and usually have them plain and often. Today we increased the shallots and like it even better. Rosemary is one of our favorite herbs. I grow it year around in a pot, so we always have it fresh.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (19)

NancyHW

Rating: 4 stars

11/21/2010

This is a perfect change to the traditional marshmallow/butter over-indulgence that sweet potatoes normally receive. I made a double batch for my employee Thanksgiving potluck and received lots of RAVE reviews. The carmalized shallots were a perfect touch of sweet!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (20)

nkgler

Rating: 5 stars

11/20/2010

I loved this recipe and so did all of my guests. The rosemary added great flavor and the shallots are a must. They really tied the dish together. I can't wait to make this one again and again.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (21)

irbo81

Rating: 5 stars

11/17/2010

LOVED THIS DISH!!! I just started eating sweet potatoes this year and have been trying different recipes with them. This is by far one of my favorites. I recommend making more of the shallots I felt that I didn't have a enough for the left over potatoes.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (22)

zachyboopser

Rating: 4 stars

11/16/2010

How can I make this ahead and bring it with me to Thanksgiving? Can I just put it in a casserole dish and reheat it, or will it become dry (most mashed sweet potato casseroles have the addition of milk/butter/eggs to lighten the texture as a casserole.....)

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (23)

fledglingchef

Rating: 5 stars

11/15/2010

I am generally not a fan of sweet potatoes, but my BF is. He wasn't much of a veggie eater before me, and he dutifully eats every veggie I put on his plate, so I decided that it was only fair that I learn to eat the things he likes. I think I could happily eat sweet potatoes cooked like this pretty much any time! I made them exactly to the recipe, and they're wonderful!! I served them with Caramelized Pork Loin with Apples, and it was the perfect side. Don't leave off the shallots....they make the dish!

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (24)

shubbardgray

Rating: 5 stars

11/13/2010

This is a great recipe that I will use often........great taste, but not too sweet. Great with roated pork or chicken. I will use a little more shallots and brown sugar next time. Fold the shallots into the potatoes in the serving dish for a great even taste.

Rosemary Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Shallots Recipe (25)

crusnock

Rating: 4 stars

11/03/2010

Easy to make, both sweet and savory. These would go nicely with a holiday meal, but also great for a weeknight supper side dish.

