Rum Balls - A No Bake recipe for Easy Entertaining (2024)

This Rum Balls recipe is a great no bake treat that is quick to make and perfect for a crowd.

This recipe is not only excellent for the holidays and gift giving but a year round, easy treat.

I make this Rum Ballsrecipe for mostof our celebrations and definitely at Christmas. It’s a classic Australian recipe that is easy to make, can be prepared in advanced, can be frozen for longer storage and delightful to eat!

Like my Snowflake Cookies, Chocolate Covered Pecans and Crostoli, these boozy chocolate rum balls are always popular when I’m entertaining. Because of this, I usually like to make a double batch.

Ingredients

crushed plain sweet biscuits or cookies – I use Arnott’s Nice biscuits or try shortbread cookies – don’t use biscuits/cookies sandwiched together with cream filling

sweetened condensed milk – avoid skim because it’s not as thick

unsweetened coconut – desiccated is used in the mixture but I like to roll in shredded coconut – your choice

instant dry milk powder – this ingredient is not in all recipes but adds extra creaminess to the final product

dark rum – provided the necessary kick

unsweetened cocoa – for deep chocolate balls

Instructions

This recipe could not be more simple.

mix together all ingredients and refrigerate for one hour until firm roll heaped teaspoonfuls of mixture and coat in shredded coconut

Tips for success

This traditional holiday recipes is almost fail proof. However there are a few tips for guaranteed success.

crush the biscuits/cookies finely

mix thoroughly so that all ingredients are well combined

it is essential to allow the mixture to set for one hour

coat balls immediately otherwise the outside of the ball will dry and the coconut won’t stick

Variations

While this is a traditional rum balls recipe, there are many variations to make this recipe your own. Here’s a few ideas.

add 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint oil or extract

mix in the finely grated zest of one orange

soak 1/2 cup of chopped raisins in the rum then add the whole lot to the recipe

use ginger flavoured biscuits/cookies

try bourbon, whiskey or even Bailey’s Irish Cream instead of rum

When it comes to coating the balls, the limit is just your imaginations. Try these ideas.

crushed or finely chopped nuts eg pecans, walnuts, almonds

chocolate or colored sprinkles

drinking chocolate or unsweetened cocoa powder

dip in melted chocolate – white, milk or dark

FAQ’S

How to store? Store the Rum Balls in the refrigerator. How long will these keep? These should keep for at least two weeks but I find they will last even longer than that. See Also 15+ Delicious Leftover Brisket RecipesPotato Skins Recipe - I Heart NaptimeClassic Deviled Eggs RecipeMom's Chicken Spread Recipe - Brown Eyed Baker Can this recipe be frozen? Yes, freeze in an airtight container for up to two months. Allow to defrost in the refrigerator overnight before serving. Leftovers can be refrigerated. How do I crush the biscuits/cookies without a food processor? Place the biscuits/cookies in a sturdy zip lock bag, expelling all the air and use the bottom of a glass bottle or mug to pound until finely crushed. Will the alcohol evaporate? No, this is a no bake recipe so the alcohol will remain. Can I make this alcohol free? Sure! Substituted apple juice for rum. Or orange juice combined with orange zest would be a great alternative. What can I substitute for the instant milk powder? There is no substituted but if you’d rather not use it, reduce the rum to 1/4 cup and proceed with the recipe.

Serving suggestions

Serve cold from the refrigerator at any gathering of family and friends. They’ll be gone in a flash!

For gift giving, fill cellophane bags with balls and tie with festive ribbon. Or pack into a glass or mug before wrapping the whole thing in cellophane and ribbon.

