Rum Balls - A No Bake recipe for Easy Entertaining (2024)

Published on Last updated
This Rum Balls recipe is a great no bake treat that is quick to make and perfect for a crowd.
This recipe is not only excellent for the holidays and gift giving but a year round, easy treat.
I make this Rum Ballsrecipe for mostof our celebrations and definitely at Christmas. It’s a classic Australian recipe that is easy to make, can be prepared in advanced, can be frozen for longer storage and delightful to eat!
Like my Snowflake Cookies, Chocolate Covered Pecans and Crostoli, these boozy chocolate rum balls are always popular when I’m entertaining. Because of this, I usually like to make a double batch.
Ingredients
- crushed plain sweet biscuits or cookies – I use Arnott’s Nice biscuits or try shortbread cookies – don’t use biscuits/cookies sandwiched together with cream filling
- sweetened condensed milk – avoid skim because it’s not as thick
- unsweetened coconut – desiccated is used in the mixture but I like to roll in shredded coconut – your choice
- instant dry milk powder – this ingredient is not in all recipes but adds extra creaminess to the final product
- dark rum – provided the necessary kick
- unsweetened cocoa – for deep chocolate balls
Instructions
This recipe could not be more simple.
- mix together all ingredients and refrigerate for one hour until firm
- roll heaped teaspoonfuls of mixture and coat in shredded coconut
Tips for success
This traditional holiday recipes is almost fail proof. However there are a few tips for guaranteed success.
- crush the biscuits/cookies finely
- mix thoroughly so that all ingredients are well combined
- it is essential to allow the mixture to set for one hour
- coat balls immediately otherwise the outside of the ball will dry and the coconut won’t stick
Serving suggestions
Serve cold from the refrigerator at any gathering of family and friends. They’ll be gone in a flash!
For gift giving, fill cellophane bags with balls and tie with festive ribbon. Or pack into a glass or mug before wrapping the whole thing in cellophane and ribbon.
Chocolate Rum Balls
This chocolate Rum Balls recipe is a no bake treat that is quick to make and perfect for a crowd. This recipe is not only excellent for the holidays and gift giving but a year round, easy treat.
5 from 59 votes
Print Pin Rate
Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes minutes
Setting time: 1 hour hour
Total Time: 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes
Servings:50 rum balls
Author: Marcellina
Ingredients
- 1⅓ cups (395grams/14oz) sweetened condensed milk
- 2½ cups (250grams/8oz) crushed plain sweet biscuits/cookies
- ½ cup unsweetened desiccated coconut
- ½ cup dry milk powder
- ⅓ cup dark rum
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa
- 1 cup unsweetened desiccated or shredded coconut for coating
Instructions
Combine all ingredients well.
Refrigerate for one hour or until firm.
Take rounded teaspoons of the mixture. Form into balls and roll in shredded coconut.
Refrigerate until completely set. Store in the refrigerator.
Notes
Variations
While this is a traditional recipe, there are many variations to make this recipe your own. Here’s a few ideas.
- add 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint oil or extract
- mix in the finely grated zest of one orange
- soak 1/2 cup of chopped raisins in the rum then add the whole lot to the recipe
- use ginger flavoured biscuits/cookies
- try bourbon, whiskey or even Bailey’s Irish Cream instead of rum
When it comes to coating the balls, the limit is just your imaginations. Try these ideas.
- crushed or finely chopped nuts eg pecans, walnuts, almonds
- chocolate or colored sprinkles
- drinking chocolate or unsweetened cocoa powder
- dip in melted chocolate – white, milk or dark
FAQ’s
How to store?
Store the Rum Balls in the refrigerator.
How long will these keep?
These should keep for at least two weeks but I find they will last even longer than that.
Can this recipe be frozen?
Yes, freeze in an airtight container for up to two months. Allow to defrost in the refrigerator overnight before serving. Leftovers can be refrigerated.
How do I crush the biscuits/cookies without a food processor?
Place the biscuits/cookies in a sturdy zip lock bag, expelling all the air and use the bottom of a glass bottle or mug to pound until finely crushed.
Will the alcohol evaporate?
No, this is a no bake recipe so the alcohol will remain.
Can I make this alcohol free?
Sure! Substituted apple juice for rum. Or orange juice combined with orange zest would be a great alternative.
What can I substitute for the instant milk powder?
There is no substituted but if you’d rather not use it, reduce the rum to 1/4 cup and proceed with the recipe.
Nutritional Estimate Per Serving
Calories: 78kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 4mg | Sodium: 45mg | Potassium: 80mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 54IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 42mg | Iron: 1mg
