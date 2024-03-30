Rustic Scottish Bannock Recipe - Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Scottish bannocks are a simple, rustic, and hearty skillet bread popular in Ireland, England, North America, and of course, Scotland. Since this bread has been around so long (since the 8th century!!), every family has its own take on the recipe, and I’m glad to share mine with you!

Bannocks are made with just a few common ingredients that are probably already in your home. In my instructions, I’ll show you how to turn old-fashioned rolled oats into oat flour, and if you don’t have any buttermilk on hand,you can always make your own.

These bannocks are perfect served alongside some soup on a cold day or with eggs for breakfast. They’re quick to bake as well—there’s no yeast, so there’s no need to let the dough rest, and you only have to bake it for around 25 minutes on a skillet!

What Is Scottish Bannock?

If you’re a fan of the show or book seriesOutlander,then you may be familiar with bannock! Bannocks are flat, round oat-based bread that has a texture that is somewhat like a scone. It’s believed they were first made in Scotland, where they were traditionally cooked on a stone. If you don’t feel like roughing it, I recommend using a cast-iron skillet or frying pan instead!

What You Need To Make Scottish Bannock

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Food processor or blender

Mixing bowls

Skillet

How To Make Scottish Bannock

I find it amazing that this bread has been around for so long and is still enjoyed today! Here is how you make Scottish bannock (get the full recipe with measurements below):

To make oat flour, finely grind your oatmeal in a food processor or blender. Transfer the ground oatmeal to a medium-sized bowl. Whisk in the flour, baking soda, and salt. Then, mix in the buttermilk until a dough is formed. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead it once or twice to bring it all together. Form the dough into an 8-inch (20cm) disc. Heat your skillet over low heat. Add just a touch of oil, and then place the dough on the skillet. Cook the bannock until it is nicely browned; this usually takes around 10-15 minutes. Then, flip the bannock and cook on the other side for another 10 minutes or so. Divide the bread into wedges and serve warm with butter and jam.

Gemma’s Pro Chef Tips For Making Scottish Bannock

When you are cooking the bannock, make sure you are using low heat and patience. Otherwise, the outside may brown before the center is fully cooked.

If you don’t have buttermilk, then you can easily make my Buttermilk Substitute .

Level off your teaspoon of baking soda; more baking soda won’t help the bread rise more; it will just give your bread an acidic aftertaste.

If you prefer, divide the dough into 8 equal portions, shape it into discs, and cook individual bannocks.

Make a savory bannock by adding 2 teaspoons of fresh thyme or 1 cup (3 oz/85g) of grated cheddar cheese to the dough.

You can mix in 2/3 cup (3 1/3 oz/94g) dried fruit (chopped if large) to the dough before baking as well!

How Do I Store Scottish Bannock?

You can store any leftover Scottish bannock in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

