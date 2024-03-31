Salt cod fritters Recipe | Food From Portugal (2024)

Written by Pedro BarbosaPublished on Updated onNovember 30, 2023
If you want to make a traditional Portuguese recipe, make these delicious, fluffy and crunchy salt cod fritters.
This typical salt cod fritters recipe is very popular in our country. These delicious salt cod fritters are crunchy and very tasty.
It's a recipe that can be served for lunch or dinner or as an appetizer at a special event.
Our suggestion: Serve these delicious salt cod fritters with tomato rice and peppers.
INGREDIENTS FOR SALT COD FRITTERS
Here you'll find all the ingredients needed to make this recipe:
- Potatoes - Adds consistency to the cod pastries.
- Cod - Salt cod, soaked for 24 hours.
- Eggs, chopped parsley, pepper and chopped onion - Ingredients that add flavour to the recipe.
- Salt - For seasoning if necessary.
- Vegetable oil - For frying the salt cod fritters.
- Water - To cook the cod and the potatoes.
Below you’ll find the correct measurement of all ingredients and the step-by-step guide for this recipe.
HOW TO MAKE SALT COD FRITTERS
Step 1: Wash and peel the potatoes. Place the potatoes on a large saucepan and season with salt. Add the cod and pour the water. Boil on a high heat.
Step 2: When starts boiling, reduce to medium-low heat and cook for about 25 minutes. Remove the cod about 5 to 6 minutes after the water starts boiling.
Step 3: Drain the cod with a skimmer and let cool slightly. Remove the skin and bones and flake the cod with a fork.
Step 4: Wrap the cod in a cloth and crush it against a kitchen table.
Step 5: When the potatoes are cooked, drain the water. Place the potatoes in a large bowl and mash them with a potato masher.
Step 6: Add the chopped onion, chopped parsley, pepper, smashed cod, eggs and salt if necessary. Mix everything with your hands until a hom*ogeneous mixture.
Step 7: Shape small portions of the mixture with two tablespoons.
Step 8: Heat the oil in a deep fryer (place a cork stopper in the oil to prevent making foam). When the oil is hot, add the cod fritters and fry them until golden.
Step 9: When they are fried, place them on a plate with absorbent paper.
Step 10: Serve the cod fritters with lettuce salad or tomato rice.
TIPS FOR SOAK THE COD
1. Rinse the cod under cold water.
2. Place the cod with the skin facing up in a large bowl and cover it with cold water.
3. Allow the cod to soak for at least 24 hours, changing the water every 8 to 12 hours.
4. After 24 hours, taste a small piece of the cod to check for saltiness. If it is still too salty, continue soaking and changing the water until it reaches your desired level of saltiness.
5. The soaking time may vary depending on the thickness of the cod and the quantity of salt the cod have.
RECIPE VIDEO:
Salt cod fritters
5.00 from 1 reviews
- 1 kg (2 1/4 pounds) potatoes
- 500 grams (17 1/2 ounces) salt cod, soaked for 24 hours
- 5 eggs
- Salt (to taste)
- 1 bunch of parsley
- Pepper (to taste)
- 1 small onion
- Vegetable oil for frying
- Water
Category:Appetizers, Recipes, Salt cod, Traditional Portuguese recipes, Videos
Cuisine: Portuguese
Difficulty: Intermediate
Servings: 6
Prep Time:
30 m
Cook Time:
45 m
Total Time:
1:15 h
Ingredients
Directions
Salt cod fritters
Nutrition facts
Serves 6
Per Serving:
% DAILY VALUE
Calories 260
Total Fat 4.5 g(7%)
Saturated Fat 1.5 g(7%)
Cholesterol 182 mg(61%)
Sodium 154 mg(6%)
Total Carbohydrate 27.5 g(9%)
Protein 26.5 g
Leave a Comment
Food From Portugal was created with the aim of promoting Portuguese food to all corners of the world. Here you can find a little of everything, main dishes, side dishes, desserts, typical Portuguese food, quick and easy recipes and much more.
More About us
