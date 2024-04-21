Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Jump To Recipe Pin For Later

This yummy salted caramel chocolate fudge is the perfect sweet treat for the festive season! It’s so easy and quick to make homemade fudge and it’s always a crowd pleaser!

Why You’ll Love this salted caramel chocolate fudge!:

How to make salted caramel chocolate fudge

How long does it keep?

Can you freeze it?

Perfect for a food gift!

Tips!

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge

Ingredients

Recommended Equipment

Instructions

Becky’s tips

Nutrition Information

Caramel Chocolate Fudge

Have you ever tried making homemade fudge? It’s so much easier and quicker than you think!

Chocolate fudge is drizzled with a salted caramel sauce for a sweet and salty treat that is so addictive! It’s one of my favorite Christmas candies and they disappear in no time!

This salted caramel chocolate fudge is also great for gifting!

If you love fudge, be sure to check out my Peanut Butter Cup Fudge, Strawberry Fudge and 2 Ingredient Fudge.

Why You’ll Love this salted caramel chocolate fudge!: Quick: It only takes 10 minutes to make this recipe before it chills in the fridge.

It only takes 10 minutes to make this recipe before it chills in the fridge. Simple ingredients: You only need a handful of everyday ingredients to make this recipe, and a lot of which you will already have to hand.

You only need a handful of everyday ingredients to make this recipe, and a lot of which you will already have to hand. Delicious! Guys! Chocolate fudge topped with salted caramel. What’s not to love!

How to make salted caramel chocolate fudge

You can jump to the recipe card for full ingredients & instructions!

Melt the chocolate chips, milk, butter, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Stir in the vanilla extract.

Pour into a lined baking pan.

Drizzle over the caramel topping.

Refrigerate.

Top with salt flakes and cut into squares.

How long does it keep?

Once you have cut your fudge into pieces, store them in an airtight container with the layers separated with parchment.

It will keep well for up to two weeks at room temperature. You can store it in the fridge for 3 to 4 weeks.

Can you freeze it?

You can freeze fudge, but you need to take care to wrap it very securely. There’s always a small risk that when it is thawed the texture can be slightly crumbly, though it will still taste good.

Freeze the fudge in blocks if you can and wrap tightly in plastic wrap and foil before placing in a freezer bag.

It will keep for up to 3 months and can be defrosted at room temperature.

Perfect for a food gift!

If you are looking for Christmas gift ideas for friends and family, homemade salted caramel chocolate fudge is perfect!

Place the squares of fudge into cellophane bags, secure with ribbon and add a gift tag. Easy and everyone will love it!

Tips! Be sure to line your baking sheet with parchment. If you don’t, the fudge can get stuck to the tin. Let the parchment overlap the tin so that you can remove it easily.

Melt the chocolate slowly in the microwave, stirring between intervals, so that it doesn’t burn. You can also melt it in a double boiler on the stovetop.

