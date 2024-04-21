Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Jump To Recipe Pin For Later
By: Becky Hardin
This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.
This yummy salted caramel chocolate fudge is the perfect sweet treat for the festive season! It’s so easy and quick to make homemade fudge and it’s always a crowd pleaser!
Table of Contents
Caramel Chocolate Fudge
Have you ever tried making homemade fudge? It’s so much easier and quicker than you think!
Chocolate fudge is drizzled with a salted caramel sauce for a sweet and salty treat that is so addictive! It’s one of my favorite Christmas candies and they disappear in no time!
This salted caramel chocolate fudge is also great for gifting!
If you love fudge, be sure to check out my Peanut Butter Cup Fudge, Strawberry Fudge and 2 Ingredient Fudge.
Why You’ll Love this salted caramel chocolate fudge!:
- Quick: It only takes 10 minutes to make this recipe before it chills in the fridge.
- Simple ingredients: You only need a handful of everyday ingredients to make this recipe, and a lot of which you will already have to hand.
- Delicious! Guys! Chocolate fudge topped with salted caramel. What’s not to love!
Email This Recipe
Enter your email and we’ll send the recipe directly to you!
By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Cookie Rookie.
How to make salted caramel chocolate fudge
You can jump to the recipe card for full ingredients & instructions!
- Melt the chocolate chips, milk, butter, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
- Stir in the vanilla extract.
- Pour into a lined baking pan.
- Drizzle over the caramel topping.
- Refrigerate.
- Top with salt flakes and cut into squares.
All the Holiday Cookies
25+ Favorite Christmas Cookies
Baking and Christmas go hand in hand. See our guide for our fave recipes + tips and tricks for perfect cookies.
See Guide
How long does it keep?
Once you have cut your fudge into pieces, store them in an airtight container with the layers separated with parchment.
It will keep well for up to two weeks at room temperature. You can store it in the fridge for 3 to 4 weeks.
Can you freeze it?
You can freeze fudge, but you need to take care to wrap it very securely. There’s always a small risk that when it is thawed the texture can be slightly crumbly, though it will still taste good.
Freeze the fudge in blocks if you can and wrap tightly in plastic wrap and foil before placing in a freezer bag.
It will keep for up to 3 months and can be defrosted at room temperature.
Perfect for a food gift!
If you are looking for Christmas gift ideas for friends and family, homemade salted caramel chocolate fudge is perfect!
Place the squares of fudge into cellophane bags, secure with ribbon and add a gift tag. Easy and everyone will love it!
Tips!
- Be sure to line your baking sheet with parchment. If you don’t, the fudge can get stuck to the tin. Let the parchment overlap the tin so that you can remove it easily.
- Melt the chocolate slowly in the microwave, stirring between intervals, so that it doesn’t burn. You can also melt it in a double boiler on the stovetop.
More Sweet Treats
This Caramel Chocolate Fudge is just one of our favorite recipes to make at the holidays. Be sure to try all of our favorites!
See All Desserts
If you make this recipe be sure to upload a photo in the comment section below or leave a rating. Enjoy! You can also jump to recipe.
Recipe
Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge
4.34 from 63 votes
Author: Becky Hardin
Prep: 5 minutes minutes
Cook: 5 minutes minutes
Total: 3 hours hours 10 minutes minutes
Serves50 pieces
Print Rate
Save Shop our store
This yummy salted caramel chocolate fudge is the perfect sweet treat for the festive season! It's so easy and quick to make homemade fudge and it's always a crowd pleaser!
Email This Recipe
Enter your email and we’ll send the recipe directly to you!
By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Cookie Rookie.
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk chocolate chips 340 grams
- ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk 234 grams
- ¼ cup salted butter 57 grams (½ stick)
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 4 grams
- ½ cup caramel topping 160 grams
- Coarse ground salt optional, for topping
Recommended Equipment
Kitchen Scale (optional)
8×8-inch Baking Pan
Instructions
In a microwavable bowl, combine the milk chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, salted butter, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg.
2 cups milk chocolate chips, ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk, ¼ cup salted butter, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Microwave the mixture in intervals of ten to thirty seconds or until everything is mixed smoothly together. Make sure this is done in intervals.
Once everything is melted, pour in the vanilla extract and stir until combined. Make sure you do this quickly, as the chocolate may start to harden. The mixture should be quite thick.
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Quickly pour mixture into a greased and parchment-lined 8×8 inch baking pan. Set aside.
Drizzle the caramel topping over the chocolate to create caramel swirls throughout the mixture.
½ cup caramel topping
Refrigerate for 2-3 hours or until everything firms up.
Top with coarse ground salt, if desired, cut into small rectangles, and serve.
Coarse ground salt
Last step! Don’t forget to show me a pic of what you made! Upload an image or tag me @thecookierookie on Instagram!
Becky’s tips
- Be sure to line your baking sheet with parchment. If you don’t, the fudge can get stuck to the tin. Let the parchment overlap the tin so that you can remove it easily.
- Melt the chocolate slowly in the microwave, stirring between intervals, so that it doesn’t burn. You can also melt it in a double boiler on the stovetop.
- Storage: Store salted caramel chocolate fudge in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks, in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks,or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 1piece Calories: 51kcal (3%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 1g (2%) Fat: 3g (5%) Saturated Fat: 2g (13%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 5mg (2%) Sodium: 46mg (2%) Potassium: 19mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 43IU (1%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 15mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)
Did You Make This?I want to see! Be sure to upload an image below & tag @thecookierookie on social media!
Upload A PhotoTag on
InstaLeave A Rating
Meet Becky Hardin
Becky Hardin is a wife and mother living in Saint Louis Missouri. She founded The Cookie Rookie in 2012 as a creative way to share recipes. Now, she is a trusted resource for easy cooking around the world, being featured in Taste of Home, The Kitchn, ABC’s Home and Family, and more. Here at The Cookie Rookie she is the editor in chief of all recipes and continues to enjoy sharing her passion for cooking for busy families. She has since founded two additional food blogs, Easy Chicken Recipes and Easy Dessert Recipes.
Claim your free ebook!
Subscribe to have posts delivered straight to your inbox!! PLUS get our FREE ebook!
Subscribe to have posts delivered straight to your inbox!! PLUS get our FREE ebook!Sign Me Up
Subscribe
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
13 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pamela
Posted on 12/26/2022
Made this fudge for a Christmas treat and honestly was not a fan of the cinnamon and nutmeg in the fudge. The caramel turned out to be a huge mess I refrigerated it over night and it was still super runny. Unfortunately I wouldn’t make this again.
1
Reply
Samantha Marceau
Posted on 1/2/2023
Reply to Pamela
We’re sorry this recipe didn’t work out for you, Pamela!
1
Reply
Livvy
Posted on 2/2/2022
Is there a particular brand of Caramel topping you use for this recipe and would therefore recommend? And also a particular type of Caramel topping in that brand? Like, do you know the specific name of the one that you use? Is it one that’s meant to be an ice cream topping, or maybe a thicker kind that’s used for something like dipping apple slices into? Does it come in a Squeeze bottle, or maybe in a glass jar? It appears evident that getting the right brand, type, and thickness of Caramel topping seems to be a pretty important detail… Thank you!
Last edited 2 years ago by Livvy
1
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 2/4/2022
Reply to Livvy
Any kind in stock!
1
Reply
Wendy
Posted on 10/9/2023
Reply to Becky Hardin
This looks really Good Becky..
Reply
Marta
Posted on 5/3/2021
The caramel does not solidify, not even after a day in the fridge. It stays sticky and impossible to cut nicely. …
1
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 5/7/2021
Reply to Marta
I am sorry this didn’t work out for you, Marta!
1
Reply
Laurie
Posted on 12/20/2020
These are good in theory but…the caramel retains its out of the bottle consistency (fluid) so the top of the fudge never hardens. The result is a sticky—albeit tasty—mess. They look nothing like the picture.
1
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 12/21/2020
Reply to Laurie
I am sorry to hear it didn’t work out for you, Laurie.
1
Reply
Laurie
Posted on 12/15/2020
How firm do these get exactly? They sound delicious but I want to stack them in a small tin and with the caramel topping I’m concerned they’ll stick together. Thanks.
1
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 12/21/2020
Reply to Laurie
I would place a piece of parchment paper between layers!
1
Reply
Monica Villarruel
Posted on 12/7/2020
These look delicious and I want to try them, but dont have condensed milk. Can I substitute with something else like coconut milk? Or do I need condensed milk?
1
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 12/8/2020
Reply to Monica Villarruel
You will definitely need condensed milk as it is a completely different consistency and important to make delicious fudge! It’s worth a trip to the store :)
2
Reply