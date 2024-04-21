Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (1)

By: Becky Hardin

This yummy salted caramel chocolate fudge is the perfect sweet treat for the festive season! It’s so easy and quick to make homemade fudge and it’s always a crowd pleaser!

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2)

Table of Contents

Caramel Chocolate Fudge

Have you ever tried making homemade fudge? It’s so much easier and quicker than you think!

Chocolate fudge is drizzled with a salted caramel sauce for a sweet and salty treat that is so addictive! It’s one of my favorite Christmas candies and they disappear in no time!

This salted caramel chocolate fudge is also great for gifting!

If you love fudge, be sure to check out my Peanut Butter Cup Fudge, Strawberry Fudge and 2 Ingredient Fudge.

Why You’ll Love this salted caramel chocolate fudge!:

  • Quick: It only takes 10 minutes to make this recipe before it chills in the fridge.
  • Simple ingredients: You only need a handful of everyday ingredients to make this recipe, and a lot of which you will already have to hand.
  • Delicious! Guys! Chocolate fudge topped with salted caramel. What’s not to love!
Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (3)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (4)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (5)

How to make salted caramel chocolate fudge

You can jump to the recipe card for full ingredients & instructions!

  • Melt the chocolate chips, milk, butter, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
  • Stir in the vanilla extract.
  • Pour into a lined baking pan.
  • Drizzle over the caramel topping.
  • Refrigerate.
  • Top with salt flakes and cut into squares.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (6)

How long does it keep?

Once you have cut your fudge into pieces, store them in an airtight container with the layers separated with parchment.

It will keep well for up to two weeks at room temperature. You can store it in the fridge for 3 to 4 weeks.

Can you freeze it?

You can freeze fudge, but you need to take care to wrap it very securely. There’s always a small risk that when it is thawed the texture can be slightly crumbly, though it will still taste good.

Freeze the fudge in blocks if you can and wrap tightly in plastic wrap and foil before placing in a freezer bag.

It will keep for up to 3 months and can be defrosted at room temperature.

Perfect for a food gift!

If you are looking for Christmas gift ideas for friends and family, homemade salted caramel chocolate fudge is perfect!

Place the squares of fudge into cellophane bags, secure with ribbon and add a gift tag. Easy and everyone will love it!

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (9)
Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (10)

Tips!

  • Be sure to line your baking sheet with parchment. If you don’t, the fudge can get stuck to the tin. Let the parchment overlap the tin so that you can remove it easily.
  • Melt the chocolate slowly in the microwave, stirring between intervals, so that it doesn’t burn. You can also melt it in a double boiler on the stovetop.
Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (11)

If you make this recipe be sure to upload a photo in the comment section below or leave a rating. Enjoy! You can also jump to recipe.

Recipe

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge

4.34 from 63 votes

Author: Becky Hardin

Prep: 5 minutes minutes

Cook: 5 minutes minutes

Total: 3 hours hours 10 minutes minutes

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (16)

Serves50 pieces

This yummy salted caramel chocolate fudge is the perfect sweet treat for the festive season! It's so easy and quick to make homemade fudge and it's always a crowd pleaser!

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (17)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk chocolate chips 340 grams
  • ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk 234 grams
  • ¼ cup salted butter 57 grams (½ stick)
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 4 grams
  • ½ cup caramel topping 160 grams
  • Coarse ground salt optional, for topping

Recommended Equipment

Instructions

  • In a microwavable bowl, combine the milk chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, salted butter, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg.

    2 cups milk chocolate chips, ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk, ¼ cup salted butter, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

  • Microwave the mixture in intervals of ten to thirty seconds or until everything is mixed smoothly together. Make sure this is done in intervals.

  • Once everything is melted, pour in the vanilla extract and stir until combined. Make sure you do this quickly, as the chocolate may start to harden. The mixture should be quite thick.

    1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

  • Quickly pour mixture into a greased and parchment-lined 8×8 inch baking pan. Set aside.

  • Drizzle the caramel topping over the chocolate to create caramel swirls throughout the mixture.

    ½ cup caramel topping

  • Refrigerate for 2-3 hours or until everything firms up.

  • Top with coarse ground salt, if desired, cut into small rectangles, and serve.

    Coarse ground salt

Becky’s tips

  • Be sure to line your baking sheet with parchment. If you don’t, the fudge can get stuck to the tin. Let the parchment overlap the tin so that you can remove it easily.
  • Melt the chocolate slowly in the microwave, stirring between intervals, so that it doesn’t burn. You can also melt it in a double boiler on the stovetop.
  • Storage: Store salted caramel chocolate fudge in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks, in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks,or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1piece Calories: 51kcal (3%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 1g (2%) Fat: 3g (5%) Saturated Fat: 2g (13%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 5mg (2%) Sodium: 46mg (2%) Potassium: 19mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 43IU (1%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 15mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (18)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (19)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Fudge Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (20)

