Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie Recipe (2024)

Rating: 3 stars 11/16/2013

First, let me say that I could not wait to make this pie! I had to wait for my mom in law to come stay with my little ones so that I could have the time to bake it. It looked beautiful and everyone was so excited to cut into it and get a taste. The bake time must have been a misprint. It says 35 minutes but I think it needs to take every bit of 45 minutes if not an hour more! After baking for 35 minutes, it was gooey and runny so I put it back in the oven to bake for another 20 minutes because it was such a runny mess. It is an expensive pie to bake to make that kind of mistake! I will do this pie again but I will definitely bake it longer. Trust your gut and take it out when it looks done. I just had my oven calibrated otherwise I would have thought our oven was going out.