Salted Maple Caramel Sauce (easy recipe!) (2024)

Salted Maple Caramel Sauce is the discovery of the season at our house. With only 4 ingredients and no cane sugar or corn syrup this luxurious dessert sauce comes together in just 10 minutes. Oh joy! (What will you do with yours?)

This silky homemade salted maple caramel sauce is the ‘it’ recipe of the season ~

you’re going to love dreaming up ways to use it. It’s an all natural version of caramel sauce that brings the complex flavor of maple to the table. I guarantee your first batch will be gobbled up with everybody demanding a taste test! It’s super easy to make, so let’s gather our ingredients and get right to it.

According to Wikipedia: The process of caramelization consists of heating sugar slowly to around 170°C (338°F). As the sugar heats, the molecules break down and re-form into compounds with a characteristic color and flavor.

For this caramel, I’m substituting pure maple syrup for the sugar, with amazing results!

What you’ll need to make salted maple caramel sauce

maple syrup (the real deal)

butter

cream

sea salt or kosher salt

a heavy bottomed medium sized sauce pan

a clip-on candy thermometer

To make a dairy free vegan caramel sauce

omit the butter and cream, and use full fat coconut milk instead.

This sauce is made like any other caramel sauce with a couple of important differences…it’s made with pure maple syrup, and it doesn’t contain any sugar or corn syrup. The result is a smooth silky caramel sauce that has the lovely flavor of caramelized maple.

How to use salted maple caramel sauce (other than polishing it off with a spoon 😉

Drizzle it over ice cream. If you heat your sauce briefly first you’ll have the best hot caramel sundae ever.

Enrich a decadent hot chocolate .

. Drizzle it over fall cakes and quick breads , it makes an elegant dessert with store bought pound cake.

. Use it as an easy dip for fruit like bananas, apples or pears.

Um, did somebody say waffles?

How to store your fabulous salted maple caramel sauce

Store your sauce in a closed container in the fridge. I like to use Weck mold jars, they’re cute and sturdy . It will last at least 2 weeks or more, and should stay nice and pourable.

Troubleshooting your maple caramel sauce

Your sauce is grainy: grainy caramel is the result of overheating it. Did you heat the mixture past 230F? This could be the problem. Another issue might be that your thermometer is incorrect: to test it, immerse it in a pot of boiling water…it should read 212F. If not, it needs to be replaced, or you need to adjust your cooking accordingly.

Your sauce is thin: you may have undercooked it by a bit. Make sure it gets to 230F and make sure your thermometer is accurate, see above. Refrigerating it will thicken it. And keep in mind thin sauce is not necessarily a problem, you can use it in all the same ways.

Your sauce is darker or lighter than mine: different types and grades of maple syrup will produce slightly different colorations, but don’t worry, they’re all delicious. Each of the test batches I made came out a different color!

Is maple syrup healthier than sugar?

It depends on your definition of healthier.

Maple syrup is less processed thanrefined sugars. It also contains antioxidants and minerals like zinc and potassium, and has a lower glycemic index than refined sugars, which means it won’t lead to blood sugar spikes.

But maple syrup is still a sugar, and so should be eaten in moderation.