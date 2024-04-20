Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa 61 Comments

Classic French Creme Brulee Vegan Glutenfree. Creamy creme brulee with a surprise ingredient for the perfect custard. Dairy-free, soy-free Dessert. Vegan Recipe

Its Wednesday and another amazing food blogger is here today sharing one of my favorite desserts from long long ago. And who better to bring a perfect Brûlée to us than Sarah who is trained in French Patisserie. Look at the pictures! Sarah at My darling veganhas you covered with a wonderful collection of everyday recipes, desserts and Raw goodies. Today Sarah brings Vegan Creme Brulee.


Thank you for the guest post Sarah. TheCreme Brûlée looks awesome!
Hello friends! I am honored to be hosted by Vegan Richa today. Richa was one of the first people who reached out to me when I first started blogging. Very new to the whole concept (of the internet), I was a bit lost in the woods. Before I started blogging I didn’t know how to upload a picture from my camera onto the computer, I didn’t really know how to use Google, and I was still trying to figure out what “blogging” meant. When Richa reached out to me, I was so grateful for that nudge in the right direction and very quickly I learned that blogging wasn’t just about creative recipes, artistic pictures, and funny stories. It was, and this is the best part, a beautifully intertwined community. Thank you Richa for welcoming me into that community.

 For this special post, I made something that I have been dreaming up for some time. In 2009 I attended a baking and patisserie culinary school. As a vegan this was an unexpected choice, but I was new to Portland, unemployable, and in serious need of a job. If I would ever use my culinary school to move vegan cuisine forward, I did not know.

 I remember making creme brûlée in class. I learned how to get the perfect consistency and texture, and to burn a beautiful top. I remember tasting it. On the tip of my tongue I placed a small amount of custard. Oh the wave of nausea that followed as I thought about what I had just put in my mouth. At that moment I distinctly remember questioning myself. What am I, a vegan, doing here?

 Now, four years and a weekend of trial and error later, I recreated that creme brûlée that made me shudder and question my choices. This time, I ate the whole thing with only chills of delight.

 In the end I do believe that with my culinary education I can and will continue to push the limits of vegan cuisine so that the mainstream does not see my work as vegan desserts but simply desserts.



 Thank you Richa for letting me stop by, it’s been an honor!

 -Sarah@thesweetlife

5 from 5 votes

Prep Time6 hours hrs

Cook Time25 minutes mins

Total Time6 hours hrs 25 minutes mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Servings: 4

Calories: 367kcal

Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (129 g) cashews soaked 6-8 hours
  • 1/2 cup (125 ml) water
  • 2 cups (500 ml) almond milk
  • 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup (30.24 g) + 2 tbsp chickpea flour
  • 1 1/2 tbsp (1.5 tbsp) cornstarch
  • 1/8 tsp (0.13 tsp) of salt
  • 2 vanilla beans split and scraped
  • 2-3 tbsp (2 tbsp) granulated sugar

Instructions

  • Drain and rinse cashews and place in a food processor or high-powered blender. Add water and and puree until completely smooth, scraping the sides as needed. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan stir together almond milk, 1/2 cup of sugar, chickpea flour, cornstarch, salt, and vanilla beans with it's pulp. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil. At this point the milk mixture will start to become thick. Continue stirring, scraping the sides of the pot, allowing milk to boil for two minutes. This ensures that the cornstarch and chickpea flour are cooked. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Place four ramekins or custard cups onto a sheet tray over a flat surface.

  • Once mixture has cooled slightly, remove vanilla beans and set aside. Add the thick milk mixture to the pureed cashews in the food processor. Blend until completely smooth. Pour evenly into ramekins. Cover with tin foil and refrigerate until chilled all the way through, at least 3 hours. At this point they could also remain in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

  • Now to the fun part!

  • Just before serving, add about 1/2 tbsp of sugar on top of each custard. Spread evenly a thin layer on top by rotating the custard dish in a circular motion. Tap off any excess sugar. Using a torch, melt the sugar so that it begins to bubble and turn golden.

Notes

Here is a good video demonstration on finishing creme brulee, both with a torch or in the oven.

Once the top is burnt, you'll want to eat within an hour. Do not place back in the refrigerator as it will melt the burnt top.

Variations:

Cafe au Lait: substitute 1/2 cup strongly brewed coffee or espresso for the water. Blend with cashews just as in the recipe above. Salted Caramel: Add 1/4 cup vegan caramel sauce to the cashews when adding milk mixture. Increase salt to 1/4 teaspoon. Once burnt, top with a small pinch of good sea salt.

Nutritional values based on one serving

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Amount Per Serving

Calories 367Calories from Fat 144

% Daily Value*

Fat 16g25%

Saturated Fat 2g13%

Sodium 246mg11%

Potassium 288mg8%

Carbohydrates 49g16%

Fiber 2g8%

Sugar 33g37%

Protein 8g16%

Calcium 166mg17%

Iron 2.6mg14%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Lilly

    I wanted to love this recipe. As Europeans, we’re basically married to the idea of crème brûlée for New Year’s Eve. Most vegan recipes looked really wrong, here the Cashew base is the closest thing to cream I’ve found so far. However, the texture was off, and the chickpea flour was definitely noticeable – it took away from the sweetness and turned it into some weird taste. My whole family refused to eat it after a first bite, even the kids who were very enthusiastic with the caramel on top. I have noticed that it’s very easy to produce vegan chocolate pudding but apparently impossible to recreate vanilla puddings, custards, and sauces. There is always something weird, unfortunately… would never make this again.

    Reply

  2. Tia

    Hi, is there a substitute for the cornstarch that would work? Arrowroot perhaps?

    Thank you

    Reply

    • Richa

      Yes use arrowroot or potato starch

      Reply

  3. Anne

    Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa (6)
    An excellent pudding! Evey bit as good as the original! Thanks for the recipe. ❤❤

    Reply

  4. Katie Thomas

    Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa (7)
    This was so genius and yet so easy! We gobbled them up. I made a coffee flavored custard by adding about a teaspoon of instant coffee to the almond milk mixture. Can’t wait to play more with this base!

    Reply

  5. Danielle

    Can I sub another flour in place of chickpea flour?

    Reply

    • Richa

      use 1/4 cup all purpose flour. the texture will be a bit more gel like with all purpose flour

      Reply

  6. Rebeca Torre

    Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa (8)
    hello, I was looking to make this créme brlée without torch, and I thought the idea was great, so I’ll copy it to see if you dare to do it this way
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6KPWTVeyVs

    Reply

    • Richa

      Suree, but you would need to find that kind of spoon for that with a handle and that can take that much heat. 🙂

      Reply

  7. Rebeca Torre

    Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa (9)
    hello, I was looking to make this créme brlée without torch, and I thought the idea was great, so I’ll copy it to see if you dare to do it this way

    Reply

  8. Sundus

    Hey can we use vanilla essence instead of vanilla beans and also can normal milk be used instead of almond milk???

    Reply

  9. Seema

    Hi Richa,
    Thanks for your wonderful recipes, you are so talented!
    Can you tell me the consistency of cashew mixture, how much water goes in for one cup of cashews?

    Reply

    • Richa

      its 1/2 cup water. it will be a thick cream.

      Reply

  10. Barbara

    Hi Richa!
    I tried your recipe and it’s reeeally good… I think it may be a good suggestion for people who fear they have to quit desserts as they go vegan.
    Therefore I would ask for your permission to translate and publish your recipe on an italian website (www.agireoraedizioni.org -forum: https://www.veganhome.it) and on its pamphlets, with credits, of course. I hope you will allow me to share your great recipe.
    Thank you,
    Barbara

    Reply

  11. Anonymous

    Hi there. The Brulees look fantastic. Could I sub Coconut sugar for the granule sugar?

    Reply

    • Richa

      sure, try it with coconut sugar.

      Reply

  12. Anonymous

    A friend of mine is allergic to nuts. Is there anything you can suggest to replace the cashews? Do you think tahini would work? Or could I possibly just use straight chickpea flour?

    Reply

    • Richa

      the custard would be too thin without the cashews. maybe try coconut milk and thicken with agar and chickpea flour.

      Reply

  13. Debbie

    Wow! Looks so good! Will definitely try this, but don’t have a torch 🙁 Any suggestions, or should I just go buy one?

    • Richa

      You can do it in the oven. I dont have a torch too and i made it in the oven. the burning is uneven but tastes the same:) here is the video Sarah has mentioned to try broiling it in the oven https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=432f9qOjbms

      Reply

    • Debbie

      Oh thank you!!! 🙂

      Reply

  14. vedgedout.com

    Amazing is an understatement for that creme brulee! Oh man, the raw oreos too! YUM!

    Reply

  15. Wholesale Gluten Free

    Its look Fantastic..awesome dish for childrens!

    Reply

  16. wgfoodie

    Wow – this looks fantastic. Making this tonight, for sure! Thanks so much for sharing 🙂

    Reply

  17. dreaminitvegan

    Looks delicious! I don’t like using chickpea flour in sweet desserts but you say you can’t taste it at all?

    Reply

    • Richa

      i just made a smaller portion and you really cannot taste the chickpea flour!:))

      Reply

  18. anunrefinedvegan.com

    Oh how I’ve missed creme brulee! This one will be fun to try out. I love Sarah’s blog – so many delicious and creative recipes. I’ve already printed out the Oreos…

    Reply

    • Richa

      I know right.. who would have thunk to add chickpea flour in a brulee! i love her raw creations.. they are all so pretty:)

      Reply

  19. Kristy

    Wow! And you make it look so easy, Sarah! Beautiful work! 🙂 Note to self: Must buy kitchen torch…

    Reply

    • sarah@thesweetlife

      I actually bought one for this project and so glad I did! Creme Brûlée is the perfect dessert to impress those vegan skeptics.

      Reply

  20. Anonymous

    I’m allergic to cornwhat can I use instead of corn starch?

    Reply

    • sarah@thesweetlife

      You can try subbing out for 2 more tbsp of chickpea flour. I tried it this way earlier and I found it didn’t set up quite as perfectly, but it was still a very good creme brûlée.

      Reply

    • Richa

      I think you can use other starches like tapioca or arrowroot as well.

      Reply

  21. christine

    wow!!! 🙂 must try, have the torch lurking in a drawer:)

    Reply

    • Richa

      I dont have a torch, but i am still going to make some!!

      Reply

  22. Amy

    I must try this – interested to see how it will taste with chickpea flour.

    Reply

    • sarah@thesweetlife

      The chickpea flour isn’t tasted at all. It’s just important that you allow the milk mixture to boil for a full two minutes so that the cornstarch and flour is completely cooked…otherwise you will taste both a bit in the final product.

      Reply

    • Richa

      I am trying it out this weekend Amy and will let you know :). usually once cooked chickpea flour isnt as nutty and prominent.

      Reply

    • Richa

      Ok I has to make some, so i did make a 3 inch ramekin size and you really cannot taste the chickpea flour!

      Reply

  23. Marie Roxanne

    Great looking piece of art… I mean dessert!

    Reply

    • Richa

      I agree:) a well done brulee is so pretty.. look at that crackle1

      Reply

    • sarah@thesweetlife

      Thank you, Marie

      Reply

  24. Payal

    Something new to try! Thanx guys!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thanks Payal.

      Reply

  25. Veena Theagarajan

    I was looking for egg free.. Perfect timing.. Looks good

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thank you Veena.

      Reply

    • Richa

      Thank you Gayathri.

      Reply

  27. Veganosaurus

    I just bought a chef torch for jewelry making purposes but have been itching to try it in the kitchen too. So this post is here at the perfect time! 🙂

    I thought crème brûlée was a very complicated dessert but you’ve made the whole process sound so simple and doable. And the dessert looks extremely fancy too!

    Thank you both for this awesome guest post! 🙂

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thanks Sus! yes, use that torch:)

      Reply

    • sarah@thesweetlife

      Creme Brûlée is sneaky like that. It’s pretty easy to put together, but it will impress bigtime.

      Reply

  28. Mary @ Veganishy

    Wow and YUM! I miss creme brulee and this looks so delish – will definitely try.

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thank you Mary!

      Reply

    • Kristen

      Why chickpea flour? Is it a consistency thing or a taste thing? I love baking and have been toying around with different flours so I was just wondering if another type could be used or if there was a specific reason for that one.

      Reply

      • Richa

        chickpea flour has an eggy flavor and texture. Other flours will range from gritty to gel like in texture

        Reply

Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)
