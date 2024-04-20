Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa 61 Comments
Classic French Creme Brulee Vegan Glutenfree. Creamy creme brulee with a surprise ingredient for the perfect custard. Dairy-free, soy-free Dessert. Vegan Recipe
Its Wednesday and another amazing food blogger is here today sharing one of my favorite desserts from long long ago. And who better to bring a perfect Brûlée to us than Sarah who is trained in French Patisserie. Look at the pictures! Sarah at My darling veganhas you covered with a wonderful collection of everyday recipes, desserts and Raw goodies. Today Sarah brings Vegan Creme Brulee.
Thank you for the guest post Sarah. TheCreme Brûlée looks awesome!
Hello friends! I am honored to be hosted by Vegan Richa today. Richa was one of the first people who reached out to me when I first started blogging. Very new to the whole concept (of the internet), I was a bit lost in the woods. Before I started blogging I didn’t know how to upload a picture from my camera onto the computer, I didn’t really know how to use Google, and I was still trying to figure out what “blogging” meant. When Richa reached out to me, I was so grateful for that nudge in the right direction and very quickly I learned that blogging wasn’t just about creative recipes, artistic pictures, and funny stories. It was, and this is the best part, a beautifully intertwined community. Thank you Richa for welcoming me into that community.
For this special post, I made something that I have been dreaming up for some time. In 2009 I attended a baking and patisserie culinary school. As a vegan this was an unexpected choice, but I was new to Portland, unemployable, and in serious need of a job. If I would ever use my culinary school to move vegan cuisine forward, I did not know.
I remember making creme brûlée in class. I learned how to get the perfect consistency and texture, and to burn a beautiful top. I remember tasting it. On the tip of my tongue I placed a small amount of custard. Oh the wave of nausea that followed as I thought about what I had just put in my mouth. At that moment I distinctly remember questioning myself. What am I, a vegan, doing here?
Now, four years and a weekend of trial and error later, I recreated that creme brûlée that made me shudder and question my choices. This time, I ate the whole thing with only chills of delight.
In the end I do believe that with my culinary education I can and will continue to push the limits of vegan cuisine so that the mainstream does not see my work as vegan desserts but simply desserts.
I'm not one to keep it
Enjoy!
Thank you Richa for letting me stop by, it’s been an honor!
-Sarah@thesweetlife
5 from 5 votes
Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe
Prep Time6 hours hrs
Cook Time25 minutes mins
Total Time6 hours hrs 25 minutes mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Servings: 4
Calories: 367kcal
Author: Vegan Richa
Ingredients
- 1 cup (129 g) cashews soaked 6-8 hours
- 1/2 cup (125 ml) water
- 2 cups (500 ml) almond milk
- 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup (30.24 g) + 2 tbsp chickpea flour
- 1 1/2 tbsp (1.5 tbsp) cornstarch
- 1/8 tsp (0.13 tsp) of salt
- 2 vanilla beans split and scraped
- 2-3 tbsp (2 tbsp) granulated sugar
Instructions
Drain and rinse cashews and place in a food processor or high-powered blender. Add water and and puree until completely smooth, scraping the sides as needed. Set aside.
In a medium saucepan stir together almond milk, 1/2 cup of sugar, chickpea flour, cornstarch, salt, and vanilla beans with it's pulp. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil. At this point the milk mixture will start to become thick. Continue stirring, scraping the sides of the pot, allowing milk to boil for two minutes. This ensures that the cornstarch and chickpea flour are cooked. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.
Place four ramekins or custard cups onto a sheet tray over a flat surface.
Once mixture has cooled slightly, remove vanilla beans and set aside. Add the thick milk mixture to the pureed cashews in the food processor. Blend until completely smooth. Pour evenly into ramekins. Cover with tin foil and refrigerate until chilled all the way through, at least 3 hours. At this point they could also remain in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.
Now to the fun part!
Just before serving, add about 1/2 tbsp of sugar on top of each custard. Spread evenly a thin layer on top by rotating the custard dish in a circular motion. Tap off any excess sugar. Using a torch, melt the sugar so that it begins to bubble and turn golden.
Notes
Here is a good video demonstration on finishing creme brulee, both with a torch or in the oven.
Once the top is burnt, you'll want to eat within an hour. Do not place back in the refrigerator as it will melt the burnt top.
Variations:
simple, so while I was whipping these up in my kitchen I tried a few different variations.
Cafe au Lait: substitute 1/2 cup strongly brewed coffee or espresso for the water. Blend with cashews just as in the recipe above. Salted Caramel: Add 1/4 cup vegan caramel sauce to the cashews when adding milk mixture. Increase salt to 1/4 teaspoon. Once burnt, top with a small pinch of good sea salt.
Nutritional values based on one serving
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
Reader Interactions
Comments
Lilly
I wanted to love this recipe. As Europeans, we’re basically married to the idea of crème brûlée for New Year’s Eve. Most vegan recipes looked really wrong, here the Cashew base is the closest thing to cream I’ve found so far. However, the texture was off, and the chickpea flour was definitely noticeable – it took away from the sweetness and turned it into some weird taste. My whole family refused to eat it after a first bite, even the kids who were very enthusiastic with the caramel on top. I have noticed that it’s very easy to produce vegan chocolate pudding but apparently impossible to recreate vanilla puddings, custards, and sauces. There is always something weird, unfortunately… would never make this again.
Reply
Richa
Oh no. It seems like the moisture wasn’t cooked long enough. The chickpea flour flavor mellows significantly and then the overall flavor resembles egg like custard flavor. This is my friend bloggers recipe. But I’ve made similar flan for book with lesser chickpea flour for the same result. Maybe try just a cashew based brûlée with a bit of starch for the texture
Tia
Hi, is there a substitute for the cornstarch that would work? Arrowroot perhaps?
Thank you
Reply
Richa
Yes use arrowroot or potato starch
Reply
Anne
An excellent pudding! Evey bit as good as the original! Thanks for the recipe. ❤❤
Reply
Katie Thomas
This was so genius and yet so easy! We gobbled them up. I made a coffee flavored custard by adding about a teaspoon of instant coffee to the almond milk mixture. Can’t wait to play more with this base!
Reply
Danielle
Can I sub another flour in place of chickpea flour?
Reply
Richa
use 1/4 cup all purpose flour. the texture will be a bit more gel like with all purpose flour
Reply
Rebeca Torre
hello, I was looking to make this créme brlée without torch, and I thought the idea was great, so I’ll copy it to see if you dare to do it this way
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6KPWTVeyVs
Reply
Richa
Suree, but you would need to find that kind of spoon for that with a handle and that can take that much heat. 🙂
Reply
Rebeca Torre
hello, I was looking to make this créme brlée without torch, and I thought the idea was great, so I’ll copy it to see if you dare to do it this way
Reply
Sundus
Hey can we use vanilla essence instead of vanilla beans and also can normal milk be used instead of almond milk???
Reply
Seema
Hi Richa,
Thanks for your wonderful recipes, you are so talented!
Can you tell me the consistency of cashew mixture, how much water goes in for one cup of cashews?
Reply
Richa
its 1/2 cup water. it will be a thick cream.
Reply
Barbara
Hi Richa!
I tried your recipe and it’s reeeally good… I think it may be a good suggestion for people who fear they have to quit desserts as they go vegan.
Therefore I would ask for your permission to translate and publish your recipe on an italian website (www.agireoraedizioni.org -forum: https://www.veganhome.it) and on its pamphlets, with credits, of course. I hope you will allow me to share your great recipe.
Thank you,
Barbara
Reply
Anonymous
Hi there. The Brulees look fantastic. Could I sub Coconut sugar for the granule sugar?
Reply
Richa
sure, try it with coconut sugar.
Reply
Anonymous
A friend of mine is allergic to nuts. Is there anything you can suggest to replace the cashews? Do you think tahini would work? Or could I possibly just use straight chickpea flour?
Reply
Richa
the custard would be too thin without the cashews. maybe try coconut milk and thicken with agar and chickpea flour.
Reply
Debbie
Wow! Looks so good! Will definitely try this, but don’t have a torch 🙁 Any suggestions, or should I just go buy one?
Reply
Richa
You can do it in the oven. I dont have a torch too and i made it in the oven. the burning is uneven but tastes the same:) here is the video Sarah has mentioned to try broiling it in the oven https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=432f9qOjbms
Reply
Debbie
Oh thank you!!! 🙂
Reply
vedgedout.com
Amazing is an understatement for that creme brulee! Oh man, the raw oreos too! YUM!
Reply
Wholesale Gluten Free
Its look Fantastic..awesome dish for childrens!
Reply
wgfoodie
Wow – this looks fantastic. Making this tonight, for sure! Thanks so much for sharing 🙂
Reply
dreaminitvegan
Looks delicious! I don’t like using chickpea flour in sweet desserts but you say you can’t taste it at all?
Reply
Richa
i just made a smaller portion and you really cannot taste the chickpea flour!:))
Reply
anunrefinedvegan.com
Oh how I’ve missed creme brulee! This one will be fun to try out. I love Sarah’s blog – so many delicious and creative recipes. I’ve already printed out the Oreos…
Reply
Richa
I know right.. who would have thunk to add chickpea flour in a brulee! i love her raw creations.. they are all so pretty:)
Reply
Kristy
Wow! And you make it look so easy, Sarah! Beautiful work! 🙂 Note to self: Must buy kitchen torch…
Reply
sarah@thesweetlife
I actually bought one for this project and so glad I did! Creme Brûlée is the perfect dessert to impress those vegan skeptics.
Reply
Anonymous
I’m allergic to cornwhat can I use instead of corn starch?
Reply
sarah@thesweetlife
You can try subbing out for 2 more tbsp of chickpea flour. I tried it this way earlier and I found it didn’t set up quite as perfectly, but it was still a very good creme brûlée.
Reply
Richa
I think you can use other starches like tapioca or arrowroot as well.
Reply
christine
wow!!! 🙂 must try, have the torch lurking in a drawer:)
Reply
Richa
I dont have a torch, but i am still going to make some!!
Reply
Amy
I must try this – interested to see how it will taste with chickpea flour.
Reply
sarah@thesweetlife
The chickpea flour isn’t tasted at all. It’s just important that you allow the milk mixture to boil for a full two minutes so that the cornstarch and flour is completely cooked…otherwise you will taste both a bit in the final product.
Reply
Richa
I am trying it out this weekend Amy and will let you know :). usually once cooked chickpea flour isnt as nutty and prominent.
Reply
Richa
Ok I has to make some, so i did make a 3 inch ramekin size and you really cannot taste the chickpea flour!
Reply
Marie Roxanne
Great looking piece of art… I mean dessert!
Reply
Richa
I agree:) a well done brulee is so pretty.. look at that crackle1
Reply
sarah@thesweetlife
Thank you, Marie
Reply
Payal
Something new to try! Thanx guys!
Reply
Richa
Thanks Payal.
Reply
Veena Theagarajan
I was looking for egg free.. Perfect timing.. Looks good
Reply
Richa
Thank you Veena.
Reply
Gayathri Ramanan
lovely and delicious recipe..have to try this sometime..
https://foody-buddy.blogspot.com/
Reply
Richa
Thank you Gayathri.
Reply
Veganosaurus
I just bought a chef torch for jewelry making purposes but have been itching to try it in the kitchen too. So this post is here at the perfect time! 🙂
I thought crème brûlée was a very complicated dessert but you’ve made the whole process sound so simple and doable. And the dessert looks extremely fancy too!
Thank you both for this awesome guest post! 🙂
Reply
Richa
Thanks Sus! yes, use that torch:)
Reply
sarah@thesweetlife
Creme Brûlée is sneaky like that. It’s pretty easy to put together, but it will impress bigtime.
Reply
Mary @ Veganishy
Wow and YUM! I miss creme brulee and this looks so delish – will definitely try.
Reply
Richa
Thank you Mary!
Reply
Kristen
Why chickpea flour? Is it a consistency thing or a taste thing? I love baking and have been toying around with different flours so I was just wondering if another type could be used or if there was a specific reason for that one.
Reply
Richa
chickpea flour has an eggy flavor and texture. Other flours will range from gritty to gel like in texture
Reply
