Saskatchewan isn't flat and boring, it's beautiful (2024)

On a warm September evening, I joined a small group of people for the Han Wi Moon Dinner Experience at Wanuskewin Heritage Park near Saskatoon, Sask. We dined outdoors on a bluff overlooking the Opimihaw Valley while colourful rays of the setting sun reflected off the South Saskatchewan River far below. It was experiential Indigenous dining with a menu created by Chef Jenni Lessard from foraged and locally sourced traditional ingredients — delicious and unforgettable. The experience began with a tour of the park and ended with storytelling around a fire with an Elder.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Saskatchewan isn't flat and boring, it's beautiful Back to video If you want to experience Indigenous culture in Canada, Saskatchewan has some incredible sites and experiences. Over six days, we explored areas around and between Saskatoon and Regina — flying into one city and home from the other.

The journey began with a stay at Dakota Dunes Resort, an Indigenous-owned and operated resort just outside Saskatoon in Whitecap. In October 2023, the resort won the Indigenous Tourism Experience Award at the Hospitality Saskatchewan Tourism Awards. The property has distinct First Nations design elements and offers activities and adventures that allow guests to experience the culture and learn about the history of the Whitecap Dakota People. The lobby has several fireplaces where guests can gather, there's a tipi near the courtyard, an exhibit corridor with Indigenous art and displays, and a restaurant with Indigenous-

Article content inspired menu items. During my three-day stay, I enjoyed an e-bike tour that took me on a small exploration of Whitecap land, an Indigenous games experience, storytelling and Indigenous dancing. We even had the chance to cook bannock on a stick over an open fire. I’ve never been considered a great athlete, but I hoped the fact that I have Indigenous ancestry might give me an edge with the Indigenous games. I was wrong. The traditional games were designed to teach young warriors hand-eye co-ordination, and while I had fun trying to accomplish the various tasks, I wasn’t very good at them. When my friends and I weren’t busy enjoying the amenities and experiences offered at Dakota Dunes Resort, we took time to explore nearby attractions. Wanuskewin Heritage Park lies about 50 kilometres northeast of the resort and we spent the better part of a day exploring this unique attraction — including the Han Wi Moon dining experience.

Article content See Also Live updates: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dead in helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province The name “Wanuskewin” is a nēhiyawēwin (Plains Cree) word that means “seeking peace of mind.” It has been a sacred site and a gathering place for Indigenous Peoples for more than 6,400 years and is under consideration for designation as a

UNESCO World Heritage Site. We saw the bison herd, spent time exploring displays in the interpretive centre, and enjoyed an Indigenous dance demonstration by Tianna McCabe and some fiddling around the fireplace by Jordan Daniels. “To me, fiddle playing is really personal,” Daniels said. “I feel connected to my ancestors when I play. It means a lot to me. My parents and my grandparents didn’t play, but my great-grandfathers did.” He explained that his great-grandfathers traded with early settlers for fiddles and learned to play the instruments.

Article content We enjoyed a hike in the park with the archeologist who has dedicated decades to uncovering the mysteries of this place. “Wanuskewin is the longest continuously running archeological dig site in Canada,” explained Dr. Ernie Walker, archeology and anthropology professor and a founder of Wanuskewin Heritage Park. “Every cultural group on the plains was here. The park contains the most northerly medicine wheel known to exist and it’s special for a whole variety of reasons.” The next day we drove into nearby Saskatoon to visit Remai Modern, an incredible modern art museum that presents and collects local and international modern and contemporary art. The museum holds more than 8,000 artworks, including a Picasso gallery. It is so committed to inclusion that it has an Indigenous art curator who arranges regular Indigenous art exhibits and we explored one related to Métis culture.

Article content Over the next few days, we explored Indigenous culture at other significant sites. We visited Batoche National Historic Site and learned about Métis settler life and the final battle of Louis Riel’s Northwest Resistance in 1885. It was also interesting to visit Duck Lake Regional Interpretive Centre to learn how Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation was affected by the Northwest Resistance and the events that happened during that time. After Chief Beardy died in 1889, his reserve was without a chief until 1936 — a punishment for perceived support of the Northwest Resistance. The story of how local First Nations were affected during and after the defeat of the Northwest Resistance isn’t often told and I found it fascinating.

Article content We hit the road again to attend the annual powwow at the Treaty 4 Gathering in Fort Qu’Appelle where we watched dancing and drumming and spoke with Joely BigEagle-Kequahtooway and Lorne Kequahtooway, who were leading a Buffalo Hide Workshop to teach the traditional knowledge of how to prepare a hide. We watched young children take turns scraping the hide — knowledge that had been all but lost after bison became nearly extinct on the North American Plains. In Regina, we visited the First Nations University of Canada and Mackenzie Art Gallery, exploring the Indigenous art collections at both facilities. I particularly enjoyed viewing several works from the group of artists known as the Indigenous Group of Seven — Daphne Odjig, Alex Janvier, Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness, Norval Morrisseau, Carl Ray and Joseph Sanchez. There is a tendency to overlook the prairies as a travel destination and to underestimate its beauty. “What is significant about the prairies is that it’s subtle,” explained Ernie Walker. “It’s not flat and boring. It’s beautiful.” After spending six days discovering the landscapes and people, I couldn’t agree more. Debbie Olsen is an award-winning Métis writer and a national bestselling author. Follow her at wanderwoman.ca.

