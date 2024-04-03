Saturday Bakes & Cakes: All Soul's Day and a Traditional Soul-Cakes Recipe (2024)

Saturday Bakes & Cakes: All Soul’s Day and a Traditional Soul-Cakes Recipe

All Soul’s Day and a Traditional Soul-Cakes Recipe

November is not my favourite month, after the beauty of September and October with the bounty of harvests, crimson and yellow leaves and mellow sunny days, November always seems drab and dull to me, and it’s usually when the grey, wet and cold weather sets in too. Plus, the clocks have gone back, and although we have lighter mornings, I hate the darker and longer nights……it’s almost claustrophobic, with curtains drawn at 5 to 5:30 pm, I miss the daylight. It’s also the month of Remembrance with Armistice Day being on the 11th November and All Soul’s Day (Day of the Dead) being on the 2nd November, today as it happens, and therefore it always seems so sombre. On the run up to Remembrance Sunday last year, I decided to live off WW11 rations for a week, along with two friends Janice and Fiona, you can see my posts here:The Wartime Kitchen:Living of Rations with Ration Book Cooking……..I had planned to do the same thing this year too, but I may have to cut it back to just a couple of days as time is running out! However, I am not in a sombre mood today, as there is a glimmer of sunshine, even if it is only a weak, watery glimmer, and I have a day in the kitchen planned, it’s baking day and I plan to make pies, cakes, bread and biscuits. My first bakes for the day are these Soul-Cakes, a traditional cake-cum-biscuit which were traditionally made on All Soul’s day and distributed by the rich to the poor of the parish.

All Soul’s Day is celebrated more in Catholic countries now, but we did used to observe it in the UK until fairly recently. It follows Halloween (Hallowe’en), or All Hallow’s Eve as it should be called, and All Saint’s Day(All Hallow’s Day – Hallow being the old English word for Saint)which is on the 1st November, a day devoted to commemorating saints and martyrs of the Christian faith. All Soul’s Day is a day where families visit their family’s graves in France, with pots of chrysanthemums, as an act of remembrance and respect, although in the UK we used to observe it more as an ancient Celtic festival called “Samhain” or “Feast of the Dead” and it as kept as fast day with bonfires lit at night, especially on high ground, in order to light the soul’s way to heaven. And that’s where Soul-Cakes come in the British culinary tradition – “Souling” would take place the night before All Soul’s day, where “Soulers” would travel from door to door begging for soul-cakes and spiced ale in return for prayers and songs.

But back to the recipe and today, these little cakes are more like a cross between a scone and a biscuit, and are very easy to make. They are packed with currants and are flavoured with mixed spice. The little cakes are then marked with a cross before being baked and make a simple and lovely treat for afternoon tea nowadays – and, no "souling" is needed to enjoy these today!

I am sharing the recipe for Soul-Cakes below, it comes from one my favourite books of all time, Cattern Cakes and Lace; and I have featured it before on Lavender and Lovage here: St Catherine's Day, Lace Makers and Cattern Cakes

That's all for today, I hope you have a lovely weekend, and don't forget that next week we have another British day to celebrate, Guy Fawkes Night aka Bonfire Night, and I will be cooking up some NEW Bonfire recipes over the weekend, as well as sharing some family favourites such as Bonfire Chilli with Beef, Chocolate and Pumpkin. See you later and DO try these little soul-cakes out, they are easy to make and a real treat! Karen

Karen S Burns-Booth

Cattern Cakes and Lace

Soul-Cakes Print recipe See Also Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe Serves 12 cakes Prep time 10 minutes Cook time 15 minutes Total time 25 minutes Allergy Egg , Milk , Wheat Dietary Vegetarian Meal type Dessert , Snack Misc Child Friendly , Serve Cold Occasion Birthday Party , Casual Party , Christmas , Halloween , Thanksgiving Region British From book Cattern Cakes and Lace These little cakes are a cross between a biscuit and a scone and are traditionally made for All Soul's Day, which is on the 2nd of November. Packed with currants and mixed spice, these lovely little cakes are delicious with an afternoon cuppa. This recipe is adapted from "Cattern Cakes and Lace". Ingredients 175g butter (6ozs)

175g caster sugar (6ozs)

3 egg yolks

450g plain flour (1lb)

2 teaspoons mixed spice

100g currrants (4 ozs)

a little milk to mix Note These little cakes are a cross between a biscuit and a scone and are traditionally made for All Soul's Day, which is on the 2nd of November. Packed with currants and mixed spice, these lovely little cakes are delicious with an afternoon cuppa. This recipe is adapted from "Cattern Cakes and Lace". Directions Step 1 Pre-heat oven to 180C/375F/Gas mark 5.

Cream the butter and sugar together and then beat in the egg yolks, one at a time. Step 2 Sift the flour into another bowl with the mixed spice and then add them to the butter, sugar and egg yolk mixture. Step 3 Stir in the currants and add enough milk to make a soft dough, similar to scones. Step 4 Roll the dough out and cut out little cakes with a biscuit cutter. Mark each cake with a cross and then place them on a greased and/or lined baking sheet. Step 5 Bake the cakes for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Step 6 Cool on a wire rack and the store in an airtight tin for up to 5 days.

As these cakes contain currants, I am entering them into Tea Time Treats for November, where the theme is for: DRIED FRUIT

