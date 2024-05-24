Save the Date for These Martha’s Vineyard Summer Events in 2024 (2024)

Each year on Martha’s Vineyard the exhilarating summer season brings the Island up to full-speed life with a whirlwind of events! Whether you’re drawn to the live music, the farm-to-table cuisine, the vibrant local artistry, or the opportunity to support charitable causes and engage in educational experiences, Martha’s Vineyard has something extraordinary in store for you this summer season. Here, some of the best chefs, artists, event planners, and organizations come together to orchestrate these unforgettable events for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors. The height of the social season may still be a few months away but we are already looking forward to these can’t-miss Martha’s Vineyard summer events — Save the Date for These Martha’s Vineyard Summer Events in 2024

Presented by MV Film Society & Vineyard Conservation Society at the MV Film Center, this festival combines the magic of cinema with a focus on environmental issues. For the 10th annual festival, this event will feature eight films covering diverse environmental topics. You can purchase tickets for the films that interest you, or secure an all-access pass for the entire weekend!

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with this festival showcasing the work of talented local artisans. Visit the Grange Hall in West Tisbury from 10-4 on both Saturday and Sunday to explore the art the Island’s artists have been working on all winter! As always, there will be free parking and admission, food offerings, demonstrations, and a playground for the kiddos. Save the date for every Thursday and Sunday in the summer when you can continue to shop the wares of our talented Vineyard Artisans!

Embark on a scenic hike across Martha’s Vineyard, courtesy of the MV Land Bank. This day-long guided hike has been happening since 1993 in observance of National Trails Day (the first Saturday of June), to promote the trails that connect the Island’s many conservation lands and public properties. The route changes each year, but will be under 20 miles and will include roads and shorelines. You can elect to do just a portion of the hike or, if you’re feeling ambitious, you can walk across the Island!

Join in the celebration of love and equality at the LGBTQ+ Pride event in Oak Bluffs. The Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA) partnered with local LGBTQ+ organizers to bring Pride to the Island for the first time in 2022. Since then, the event has featured a pride parade, live music, as well as many restaurants and shops hosting themed events and menus. Get in on the fun, festivities, education and resource sharing that are underscored at this important community event. Rain date is June 9.

This popular food and drink festival returns for the first time since 2019! Historically a fall festival, this event makes its debut during the early summer month of June in 2024. Indulge in a culinary journey like no other from June 6th to 9th, with four days of gastronomic delights, featuring exquisite dishes crafted by renowned chefs paired with the finest wines from around the world. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of the Island while enjoying live music, cooking demonstrations, and exclusive tasting events. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the best of Martha’s Vineyard’s culinary scene in a spectacular seaside setting.

Attend the ultimate celebration at the Taste of the Vineyard Gourmet Stroll, presented by the Vineyard Preservation Trust at the historic Danial Fisher House. As the Island’s most anticipated fundraiser, this delicious extravaganza marks the official start of summer on Martha’s Vineyard. By attending, you’ll not only indulge in delectable dishes from the Island’s finest restaurants and caterers, but you’ll also contribute to the preservation efforts of 20 historic properties, and have the opportunity to dance to the live tunes of The Sultans of Swing and celebrate with new and old friends to kick off the 2024 Vineyard summer. Point B | Compass is proud to be a VIP Sponsor for the Taste this year, don’t miss your chance to mix and mingle with us in the VIP lounge! Tickets go on sale May 6.

Another festive fundraiser that ushers in summer each year on the Vineyard is the annual Blooming Bids event at the iconic Field Gallery in West Tisbury in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands. Enjoy the ultimate garden party featuring a live and silent auction, plentiful hors d’oeuvres provided by V. Jaime Hamlin Catering, an oyster bar, sweet treats, beer, wine, flowers, fun, and friends! This special evening honors this important organization which is celebrating their 50th anniversary of creating meaningful one-to-one friendships between young people and adult mentors.

Join the Preservation trust for the enchanting evening that is the Taste of the Vineyard Patrons’ Party & Auction, the perfect complement to The Taste event held earlier in the week. Held at the Union Chapel, this magical night features live music, exquisite cuisine, co*cktails, and fine wines, all in celebration of the Island’s rich heritage. The upscale Silent and Live Auction offers unique items and exciting adventures, while dinner, expertly crafted by Buckley’s Gourmet Catering, promises three courses of culinary perfection.

Experience the vibrant maritime culture of Oak Bluffs at this street festival filled with music, food, and fun. Shop the local artists and businesses as you walk along the harbor and through the streets of Oak Bluffs for this all-day community event. Rain date June 16.

Experience the thrill of competitive yacht racing at Edgartown Race Weekend (ERW), a prestigious annual event on Martha’s Vineyard. Featuring a series of coastal and offshore races, including the iconic ‘Round-the-Island’ competition, ERW draws top teams from across the United States and around the globe, making it a highlight of the East Coast racing calendar.

Look out for Juneteenth festivities happening in Oak Bluffs and across the Island with a jubilant celebration featuring music, food, and cultural activities. The weekend will highlight musicians, authors, preachers, and public speakers for a celebration of freedom!

Support the Martha’s Vineyard Museum at their annual gala, featuring a night of elegance, entertainment, and fundraising. Tickets go on sale in early May!

Celebrate Independence Day with a classic parade and spectacular fireworks display in Edgartown. Head out to Lighthouse Beach or take a ride on your boat for a front seat show of the fireworks once the sun goes down.

Witness the grace and skill of sailors as they compete in this prestigious regatta around the Island.

Get ready to laugh out loud during three weeks of comedic performances at the Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Festival. Tickets are on sale now for the 13th annual event!

Now in its 22nd year, the annual Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival an OSCAR® Qualifying Festival in the Short Film Category. Experience the power of storytelling and filmmaking at this annual festival showcasing African American cinema.

Be enchanted by the magic of Martha’s Vineyard as the streets of the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association are illuminated with thousands of lanterns and twinkling lights. Stroll around the gingerbread cottages in the Oak Bluffs ‘Campground’ to see the iconic colorful houses lit up, each with its own style! A Vineyard tradition since 1869 and quite possibly the most anticipated evening of the year.

Celebrate the agricultural heritage of Martha’s Vineyard at the time-honored Agricultural Fair, first held in 1858. Now the fair is an Island staple, and is filled with delicious food, exciting rides, competitions, art, animals, and community!

August 16: Oak Bluffs Fireworks

End the summer with a bang at the Oak Bluffs fireworks display. Join thousands of people in Ocean Park and enjoy one of the best fireworks shows you will ever see!

Prepare to be captivated by cinematic masterpieces from around the globe at the 19th annual Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival. Showcasing the finest in cinema arts, the carefully curated selection of films promises to immerse you in a world of bold imagery, creative storytelling, and unforgettable characters.

Martha’s Vineyard emerges as an unparalleled destination for summer revelry, offering events that celebrate the Island’s rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty. From exhilarating regattas and vibrant festivals to captivating film screenings and culinary extravaganzas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. As the Island comes alive with the magic of the season, these Martha’s Vineyard summer events serve as a testament to the spirit of community and celebration. So, mark your calendars for your favorite events!

And if you’re looking for a vacation rental on Martha’s Vineyard for summer 2024, we’ve curated a special collection of luxury rentals that are offering special rates and discounted prices from June through September.