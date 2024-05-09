Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (2024)

Savory Baked Brie is an ooey-gooey, savory and irresistible dip topped with a pesto-artichoke-tomato mixture and enclosed in a puff pastry sheet.

Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (1)

Original post: November 2019 | Updated: March 2013

I’ll admit that back in the day I was quite the little party-goer and party-thrower. I’m an introvert through and through, but I love people. I’ve always had a thing for gathering all of my favorite people together in one place and enjoying tons of delicious food and laughter. It’s the best! I still love parties and friends and food, but I’m always too tired to plan. Ha!

Baked Brie is something I experimented a lot with when my party days were hopping. It’s such a creamy, delicious appetizer to share and I love hiding different types of goodies inside the dough. So many different food combos taste great with Brie, too. This is one of my all-time favorite baked Brie creations. The flavors! Out of this world DELICIOUS!

How To Make Baked Brie with Puff Pastry

STEP 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out the puff pastry sheet onto prepared baking sheet. Place wheel of Brie in center of pastry.

Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (2)

STEP 2

In a medium bowl, combine the artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes and pesto. Mix well. Spoon over top of the Brie cheese.

Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (3)

Fold the pastry dough up over the top of the cheese and toppings and pinch at the seams.

Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (4)

STEP 3

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Serve with crackers, chips or veggies.

Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (5)

Recipe Notes

  • If you have pine nuts on hand, add a few into the pesto mixture for added crunch!
  • Consider making your own homemade pesto to add to this recipe!
  • Serve this appetizer right out of the oven! Cut into it with a sharp knife, releasing all the gooey goodies and let people dip chips, crackers, pita chips or even veggies into it.

What To Serve With Baked Brie

Baked brie is the perfect sweet or savory party food that is a total crowd pleaser. What dishes or toppings do you serve alongside this cheesy, easy appetizer? Read on for 19 delicious ideas about what to serve with baked brie!

Substitute for Artichoke Hearts

Artichokes have such a delicious and unique flavor, but if you are looking for a substitute for artichoke hearts we have some yummy options!

Recipes Using Brie Cheese

  • Pan-fried Brie with Cherries
  • Baked Brie with Pecans and Roasted Pepper Jam
  • Raspberry Peach Tart
  • Burgers with Brie, Fresh Peaches and Cherry Jam
Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (6)

Uses for Pesto

Probably my FAVORITE thing about pesto is that it is so versatile! It goes well with so many different foods. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

  • Use it as a spread on your next sandwich or wrap.
  • Toss a few tablespoons of it with your next batch of pasta.
  • Mix it into your next batch of vegetables!
  • Use it in place of pizza sauce on your next pizza.
  • Mix it into your breakfast eggs!
  • Make this Sun-dried Tomato and Pesto Dip from Fork in the Kitchen.

Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes (7)

Savory Baked Brie Recipe with Pesto, Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Savory Baked Brie is an ooey-gooey, savory and irresistible dip topped with a pesto-artichoke-tomato mixture and enclosed in a puff pastry sheet.

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 8

Calories: 325kcal

Author: Megan Porta

Ingredients

  • 1 puff pastry sheet defrosted
  • 8 oz Brie cheese wheel with rind intact
  • 1/2 cup artichoke hearts drained and chopped
  • 1/2 cup julienne-cut sun-dried tomatoes chopped
  • 1/4 cup pesto homemade or jarred

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out the puff pastry sheet onto prepared baking sheet. Place wheel of Brie in center of pastry.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes and pesto. Mix well. Spoon over top of the brie cheese. Fold the pastry dough up over the top of the cheese and toppings and pinch at the seams.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Serve with crackers, chips or veggies.

Notes

If you have pine nuts on hand, add a few into the pesto mixture for added crunch!
Consider making your own homemade pesto to add to this recipe!

Serve this appetizer right out of the oven! Cut into it with a sharp knife, releasing all the gooey goodies and let people dip chips, crackers, pita chips or even veggies into it.

Nutrition

Calories: 325kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 29mg | Sodium: 392mg | Potassium: 297mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 509IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 78mg | Iron: 2mg

