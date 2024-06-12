Scallion-Cheddar Cornbread Stuffing Recipe (2024)

Hae Jung Cho

Try a flax egg - a tablespoon of flax with a couple tablespoons of water whisked together. Let it sit a couple of minutes before using.

Karen

I accidentally forgot the eggs. I think it tasted great, a lot like my mom's lost recipe. I've been looking for the same texture and taste for years. I think this will now be out mainstay recipe, and I plan to purposefully leave the eggs out next time! I also used homemade veggie stock.

Dennis

Loved this. To avoid mush, I added a bit less fluid during the bowl mixing and sprinkled the rest over the dressing in the baking dish just before baking. Worked like a charm

Martha Plaine

Reminds me of my mother's stuffing/dressing: cornbread, some rye bread, with mushrooms, onion, celery, hand-peeled chestnuts (our hands would bleed!), chicken livers, and broth... It was the best.

DNewman

Hmm, very quiche like. Good but not what I was expecting. Daughter loved it though!

rv

Showstopper!! Was gone before I blinked. It was a refreshing addition with a little kick from the cayenne! I’m making it again and not waiting until next Thanksgiving.

Sharanya

Looked great smelled great but idk I prefer the herby buttery stuffing by Melissa Clark better! Something about the texture in this one..and also I think my mom bought the sweetened cornbread which probably made it weird too

Doris

I don't know what I did wrong but mine came out looking great with a nice crust but very mushy. I think perhaps I erred in I should NOT have put the corn muffin crumbs in, just the large chunks. I did not use all the stock so that wasn't the issue....It smelled great and looked great so I may try again.

kr

We love this recipe can’t wait to make it for thanksgiving! Thinking about adding dried cranberries this time

sweet potatoes and black beans

Loved this? Excellent thanksgiving side and leftover

John

An incredible hit with everyone! Definitely will be making future appearances at my dinner table.

Margie

Absolutely delish! Bought cornbread from Whole Foods to make things a little easier. I bought the smaller size which was fine since it was only 2 of us this year, so I only had about 4 1/2 cups when it was broken into pieces. I used somewhat less of all other ingredients and it came out great.

Deborah

This was a really delicious and simple cornbread casserole/ stuffing. I doubled the celery and scallion because our household loves that stuff but otherwise kept the recipe the same.

Rachel

Made this to have with smoked pork shoulder, and it was a huge hit. Tip: When adding the chicken stock, be sure to add small amounts at a time. Mine was dangerously close to oatmeal consistency and would have benefited from a little less liquid. Still, it was absolutely delicious!

Deborah

About how much cornbread do you need to have to make 6 cups? I'd cut it into cubes to measure but it says to crumble...

Ande

How long do I need to leave the cornbread out to get it stale?

Lydia Sugarman

There's zero similarity.

