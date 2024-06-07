Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe

Healthy and the best scallion pancakes made of flour, green onion scallions and salt. This easy Chinese scallion pancake recipe is authentic and fail-proof!





Table of Contents

Frequently Asked Questions Is It Vegan? Can I Freeze Scallion Pancakes? How to Make the Dipping Sauce?

How Many Calories per Serving?

Step-by-Step on How to Make Scallion Pancakes: Step-by-Step on How to Fry Scallion Pancakes:



Scallion Pancakes

Chinese scallion pancakes are healthy, vegan, crispy and delicious!

These pancakes are a type of savory flatbread made from dough, as opposed to western pancakes with a batter.

They are called cong you bing or 蔥油餅. You can find this delicacy as a popular street food in China and Taiwan.

They are commonly served as a breakfast, with soy milk, mantou, tea leaf eggs or soy sauce eggs.

Scallion Pancakes Recipe

This scallion pancakes recipe is from my best-selling cookbook “Easy Chinese Recipes” published in 2011.

Here are the recipe ingredients:

All-purpose flour.

Scallion. Scallion is sometimes called green onion.

Salt.

Oil.

How to Make Scallion Pancakes?

There are two basic methods of making scallion pancakes.

The first method is to make the plain dough, roll it out and then add the scallion and salt on the dough.

The second method is to combine the dough, scallion and salt together before rolling it out into pancakes.

My Chinese chef friend told me that both methods are authentic but the second method is a “shortcut” and great for beginners.

I like the second method as it’s easy and fail-proof.

Mixing the scallion with the dough infuses the dough with earthy aroma and fragrance of the green onion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Vegan?

Yes, all the ingredients are vegan. This recipe is 100% vegan.

Can I Freeze Scallion Pancakes?

I don’t recommend freezing the dough but you can freeze the pancakes after you make them.

Place them in a plastic bag and keep in the freezer. To serve, just reheat the pancakes in a microwave or toaster oven.

How to Make the Dipping Sauce?

Traditionally, there is no dipping sauce to go with the pancakes.

They are savory and tasty without any sauce.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

This dish is best served as a breakfast or an appetizer. For a wholesome Chinese meal, I recommend the following recipes.

How Many Calories per Serving?

Each piece of scallion pancake is only 192 calories.

For a wholesome meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

