Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my privacy policy.
Healthy and the best scallion pancakes made of flour, green onion scallions and salt. This easy Chinese scallion pancake recipe is authentic and fail-proof!
Table of Contents
Scallion Pancakes
Chinese scallion pancakes are healthy, vegan, crispy and delicious!
These pancakes are a type of savory flatbread made from dough, as opposed to western pancakes with a batter.
They are called cong you bing or 蔥油餅. You can find this delicacy as a popular street food in China and Taiwan.
They are commonly served as a breakfast, with soy milk, mantou, tea leaf eggs or soy sauce eggs.
Other Recipes You Might Like
- Korean Scallion Pancake (Pajeon)
- Crepe Recipe
- Banana Crepe
Scallion Pancakes Recipe
This scallion pancakes recipe is from my best-selling cookbook “Easy Chinese Recipes” published in 2011.
Here are the recipe ingredients:
- All-purpose flour.
- Scallion. Scallion is sometimes called green onion.
- Salt.
- Oil.
How to Make Scallion Pancakes?
There are two basic methods of making scallion pancakes.
The first method is to make the plain dough, roll it out and then add the scallion and salt on the dough.
The second method is to combine the dough, scallion and salt together before rolling it out into pancakes.
My Chinese chef friend told me that both methods are authentic but the second method is a “shortcut” and great for beginners.
I like the second method as it’s easy and fail-proof.
Mixing the scallion with the dough infuses the dough with earthy aroma and fragrance of the green onion.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is It Vegan?
Yes, all the ingredients are vegan. This recipe is 100% vegan.
Can I Freeze Scallion Pancakes?
I don’t recommend freezing the dough but you can freeze the pancakes after you make them.
Place them in a plastic bag and keep in the freezer. To serve, just reheat the pancakes in a microwave or toaster oven.
How to Make the Dipping Sauce?
Traditionally, there is no dipping sauce to go with the pancakes.
They are savory and tasty without any sauce.
What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?
This dish is best served as a breakfast or an appetizer. For a wholesome Chinese meal, I recommend the following recipes.
How Many Calories per Serving?
Each piece of scallion pancake is only 192 calories.
What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?
For a wholesome meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.
Soy Milk
Tea Leaf Eggs
Sichuan (Szechuan) Cold Noodles
Sweet Potato Mantou
For more great recipes like this, sign up for our newsletter. We’ll send daily recipes you’ll love!
Join
Sign up for our newsletter!
Scallion Pancakes
Healthy and the bestscallion pancakesmade of flour, green onion scallions and salt. This easy Chinese scallion pancake recipe is authentic and fail-proof!
4.48 from 92 votes
By Bee Yinn Low
Yield 8 pieces
Prep 30 minutes mins
Cook 10 minutes mins
Total 40 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder (optional)
- 1/2 cup water
- 3 - 4 stalks scallion or green onion (green parts only, trimmed and cut into small rounds, to yield about a tightly packed 1/3 cup or more)
- 2 tablespoons oil (for brushing)
- Extra all-purpose flour (for dusting and rolling)
- Oil (for frying)
Instructions
Sift the all-purpose flour into a big bowl and then add the salt and chicken bouillon powder (if using) into the flour. Combine well and set aside.
Heat the water to a boil. Slowly add the water to the flour and knead the dough until it becomes soft, no longer sticky and the surface becomes smooth and shiny, about 15 minutes. If the dough is too dry, add 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons of water to the dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Add the scallions into the dough and combine well.
Step-by-Step on How to Make Scallion Pancakes:
On a flat and floured surface, divide the dough into 8 small dough balls, as pictured.
Working with one dough ball at a time, roll it to a thin disc using a rolling pin. Dust the rolling pin with some all-purpose flour as you go. Brush the surface of the pancake with the oil.
Roll the dough into a cylinder.
Coil it up like a snail.
Dust the rolling pin with the flour and roll the snail-shape dough until flat, measuring about 6 inches (15cm) in diameter. Set the dough aside on a baking sheet. Repeat the steps above for the rest of the dough balls.
Step-by-Step on How to Fry Scallion Pancakes:
Add about 1/4 inch (6 mm) of oil into a stir-fry pan or skillet over moderately high heat. Transfer a piece of the pancake onto the pan or skillet.
Shallow fry each side of the pancake to a light golden brown, about 1 minute. Flip the pancake over and shallow fry the other side.
Add more oil, repeat the same for the remaining pancakes and serve immediately. They are best eaten with warm andhomemade soy milk.
Notes
If you don't use the chicken bouillon powder, then use a total 1 1/2 teaspoons salt for the dough instead of 1 teaspoon salt as stated in the recipe.
To jazz up the aroma of the pancake, you may add 1 teaspoon of sesame oil to the oil and brush onto the surface before rolling up into a cylinder.
You can also pan-fry the pancakes. Just grease your pan with a bit of oil and pan-fry both sides until they turn lightly brown with dark brown spots.
Course: Chinese Recipes
Cuisine: Breakfast
Keywords: scallion pancakes
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Scallion Pancakes
Amount Per Serving (1 g)
Calories 192Calories from Fat 54
% Daily Value*
Fat 6g9%
Polyunsaturated Fat 5g
Sodium 297mg13%
Carbohydrates 31g10%
Fiber 1g4%
Protein 4g8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.