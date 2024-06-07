Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Healthy and the best scallion pancakes made of flour, green onion scallions and salt. This easy Chinese scallion pancake recipe is authentic and fail-proof!

Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (1)

Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2)

Scallion Pancakes

Chinese scallion pancakes are healthy, vegan, crispy and delicious!

These pancakes are a type of savory flatbread made from dough, as opposed to western pancakes with a batter.

They are called cong you bing or 蔥油餅. You can find this delicacy as a popular street food in China and Taiwan.

They are commonly served as a breakfast, with soy milk, mantou, tea leaf eggs or soy sauce eggs.

Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (3)

Scallion Pancakes Recipe

This scallion pancakes recipe is from my best-selling cookbook “Easy Chinese Recipes” published in 2011.

Here are the recipe ingredients:

  • All-purpose flour.
  • Scallion. Scallion is sometimes called green onion.
  • Salt.
  • Oil.

How to Make Scallion Pancakes?

There are two basic methods of making scallion pancakes.

The first method is to make the plain dough, roll it out and then add the scallion and salt on the dough.

The second method is to combine the dough, scallion and salt together before rolling it out into pancakes.

My Chinese chef friend told me that both methods are authentic but the second method is a “shortcut” and great for beginners.

I like the second method as it’s easy and fail-proof.

Mixing the scallion with the dough infuses the dough with earthy aroma and fragrance of the green onion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Vegan?

Yes, all the ingredients are vegan. This recipe is 100% vegan.

Can I Freeze Scallion Pancakes?

I don’t recommend freezing the dough but you can freeze the pancakes after you make them.

Place them in a plastic bag and keep in the freezer. To serve, just reheat the pancakes in a microwave or toaster oven.

How to Make the Dipping Sauce?

Traditionally, there is no dipping sauce to go with the pancakes.

They are savory and tasty without any sauce.

Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (4)

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

This dish is best served as a breakfast or an appetizer. For a wholesome Chinese meal, I recommend the following recipes.

How Many Calories per Serving?

Each piece of scallion pancake is only 192 calories.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

For a wholesome meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

Soy Milk

Tea Leaf Eggs

Sichuan (Szechuan) Cold Noodles

Sweet Potato Mantou

Scallion Pancakes

Healthy and the bestscallion pancakesmade of flour, green onion scallions and salt. This easy Chinese scallion pancake recipe is authentic and fail-proof!

Yield 8 pieces

Prep 30 minutes mins

Cook 10 minutes mins

Total 40 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder (optional)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 3 - 4 stalks scallion or green onion (green parts only, trimmed and cut into small rounds, to yield about a tightly packed 1/3 cup or more)
  • 2 tablespoons oil (for brushing)
  • Extra all-purpose flour (for dusting and rolling)
  • Oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • Sift the all-purpose flour into a big bowl and then add the salt and chicken bouillon powder (if using) into the flour. Combine well and set aside.

  • Heat the water to a boil. Slowly add the water to the flour and knead the dough until it becomes soft, no longer sticky and the surface becomes smooth and shiny, about 15 minutes. If the dough is too dry, add 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons of water to the dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

  • Add the scallions into the dough and combine well.

Step-by-Step on How to Make Scallion Pancakes:

  • On a flat and floured surface, divide the dough into 8 small dough balls, as pictured.

    Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (9)

  • Working with one dough ball at a time, roll it to a thin disc using a rolling pin. Dust the rolling pin with some all-purpose flour as you go. Brush the surface of the pancake with the oil.

    Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (10)

  • Roll the dough into a cylinder.

    Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (11)

  • Coil it up like a snail.

    Scallion Pancakes (The BEST Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (12)

  • Dust the rolling pin with the flour and roll the snail-shape dough until flat, measuring about 6 inches (15cm) in diameter. Set the dough aside on a baking sheet. Repeat the steps above for the rest of the dough balls.

Step-by-Step on How to Fry Scallion Pancakes:

  • Add about 1/4 inch (6 mm) of oil into a stir-fry pan or skillet over moderately high heat. Transfer a piece of the pancake onto the pan or skillet.

  • Shallow fry each side of the pancake to a light golden brown, about 1 minute. Flip the pancake over and shallow fry the other side.

  • Add more oil, repeat the same for the remaining pancakes and serve immediately. They are best eaten with warm andhomemade soy milk.

Notes

If you don't use the chicken bouillon powder, then use a total 1 1/2 teaspoons salt for the dough instead of 1 teaspoon salt as stated in the recipe.

To jazz up the aroma of the pancake, you may add 1 teaspoon of sesame oil to the oil and brush onto the surface before rolling up into a cylinder.

You can also pan-fry the pancakes. Just grease your pan with a bit of oil and pan-fry both sides until they turn lightly brown with dark brown spots.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Scallion Pancakes

Amount Per Serving (1 g)

Calories 192Calories from Fat 54

% Daily Value*

Fat 6g9%

Polyunsaturated Fat 5g

Sodium 297mg13%

Carbohydrates 31g10%

Fiber 1g4%

Protein 4g8%

Are scallion pancakes from Taiwanese or Chinese? ›

Scallion pancakes have long been part of the culture in China and Taiwan, where the flatbreads are commonly eaten as a street food snack.

What is the difference between Chinese and Korean green onion pancakes? ›

If you have a lot of extra scallions laying around, make Korean pajeon since it uses the whole scallion. On the other hand, when you're craving a flaky and chewy texture, Chinese scallion pancakes are the way to go.

Why are my scallion pancakes tough? ›

Tip #2: Use hot water for the dough.

The hot water denatures the proteins in the flour and minimizes gluten development, which is what we want for dumplings or scallion pancakes (unlike bread, where you're aiming for structure and airy holes from gluten formation).

How many calories are in Chinese scallion pancakes? ›

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
243Calories
7gFat
40gCarbs
5gProtein

Why are scallion pancakes so good? ›

It's not as complicated as it sounds, and all the layers of oil create a laminated dough that retains the layers after it's been cooked. If youve never had a chewy, crispy, flaky scallion pancake, you owe it to yourself to find a place that does them justice, and order up a plateful of them.

What is scallion pancake called in Taiwan? ›

Cong you bing (cōngyóubǐng) (Chinese: 蔥油餅; pinyin: cōngyóubǐng; Wade–Giles: Ts'ung1-yu2-ping3; lit. 'scallion oil pancake'; Mandarin pronunciation [tsʰʊ́ŋjǒʊpìŋ]), also known as scallion pancake or "green onion pancake", is a Chinese savory, unleavened flatbread folded with oil and minced scallions (green onions).

How unhealthy are scallion pancakes? ›

Are scallion pancakes healthy. Scallion pancakes that are served at restaurants arent as healthy as what you would make at home. They tend to be a bit greasy at restaurants and loaded with oil and butter. Making them at home would be a much healthier option for you.

What do you eat with Taiwanese green onion pancakes? ›

They're served with a sweet soy-ginger-Sriracha dipping sauce and paired with a lightly dressed red cabbage-cucumber salad for a classic Chinese treat you won't be able to get enough of.

What are Chinese scallion pancakes called? ›

The scallion pancake, also known as cong you bing, is a thin, unleavened fried pancake found all over China, Taiwan, Hong Kong — and at most Taiwanese restaurants and dumpling houses in the U.S. April 29, 2016. “We put the oil in the pan, then the pie, then the water,” Thomas says.

Where did scallion pancakes originate? ›

The Origins

It's hard to tell where it was first created, but many of these tales point to Shanghai in northeastern China; at least, this is the most commonly accepted theory behind its creation.

Are scallion pancakes supposed to be chewy? ›

To me, there are two important features that separate the okay scallion pancakes from the great ones. The first is a flaky, crispy exterior. The second, and the most important, is a chewy center that is composed of many visible layers of dough.

How to reheat Chinese scallion pancake? ›

Reheat scallion pancakes on a baking sheet in a preheated 400˚F oven for five minutes, or until heated through. Or heat a skillet on medium heat, add a thin layer of canola oil, and reheat for two minutes, flipping halfway through.

Are scallion pancakes high in carbs? ›

Ley Grand Scallion Pancake (1 serving) contains 11g total carbs, 10g net carbs, 3g fat, 2g protein, and 81 calories.

How to eat Taiwanese green onion pancake? ›

Green onion pancakes are often served with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a touch of sugar. Some people also enjoy them with a spicy chili oil or a savory hoisin sauce. Additionally, they can be paired with a side of pickled vegetables or a simple salad for a refreshing contrast.

What is the famous pancake in Taiwan? ›

Scallion pancakes, or cong you bing, can be found at streetside stalls and restaurants all over Taipei. But for the best of the best, head to Tianjing Chong Zhua Pancake on the bustling Yongkang Street.

Where are scallion pancakes from in China? ›

Scallion pancakes, aka green onion pancakes/spring onion pancakes, are a type of pan-fried pastry flavoured with chopped scallions, salt and spices. They are a traditional home-cooked dish in northern China and are also widely available in restaurants and street stalls nationwide.

What nationality are pancakes from? ›

The Ancient Greeks made pancakes called τηγανίτης (tēganitēs), ταγηνίτης (tagēnitēs) or ταγηνίας (tagēnias), all words deriving from τάγηνον (tagēnon), "frying pan". The earliest attested references to tagenias are in the works of the 5th-century BC poets Cratinus and Magnes.

