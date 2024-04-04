Scandinavian Almond Bars Recipe (2024)

Every Christmas my Aunt Carol makes Scandinavian almond bars. This has to be one of my favorite holiday treats… probably becauseI love love love almond extract in my baked goods. A few years back she shared the recipe with me and now I am going to share it with you as part of my 25 Days of Baking.

These shortbread-like bars are topped with sliced almonds and icing. They pair well with your morning coffee or alongside an afternoon cup of tea.