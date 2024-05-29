Scientist and Inventor - Benjamin Franklin: In His Own Words | Exhibitions (2024)

Home | Overview | Exhibition Items | Learn More | Public Programs | Acknowledgments

Benjamin Franklin This portrait, which depicts Franklin as a learned scientist and inventor, was one of his favorites. Pictured on the left is the signal-bell apparatus Franklin devised to detect the presence of electrically-charged clouds. The bolt of lightning , seen through the open window, became an attribute closely identified with Franklin. At Franklin's death French philosopher/scientist Jacques Turgot wrote: “He seized the lightning from the sky and the scepter from the hand of tyrants.” Enlarge Edward Fisher (1730–ca. 1785), after Mason Chamberlin (d. 1787). Benjamin Franklin of Philadelphia, 1763. Mezzotint. , Library of Congress (32) LC-DIG-ppmsca-10083 Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj32

Franklin's Design for Bifocals Benjamin Franklin is credited with the invention of bifocal glasses, which he sketched here for his friend George Whatley, a London merchant and pamphleteer. Franklin told Whately he found them particularly useful at dinner in France, where he could see the food he was eating and watch the facial expressions of those seated at the table with him, which helped interpret the words being said. He wrote: “I understand French better by the help of my Spectacles.” Enlarge Benjamin Franklin to George Whatley (ca. 1709–1791), May 23, 1785. Letterpress manuscript. Manuscript Division, Library of Congress (36) Read the transcript Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj36

Experiments in Electricity In 1751, Peter Collinson, President of the Royal Society, arranged for the publication of a series of letters from Benjamin Franklin, 1747 to 1750, describing his experiments on electricity. Franklin demonstrated his new theory of positive and negative charges, suggested the electrical nature of lightning, and proposed a tall, grounded rod as a protection against lightning. These experiments established Franklin's reputation as a scientist, and in 1753 he received the Copley Medal of the Royal Society for his contributions to the knowledge of lightning and electricity. Enlarge Benjamin Franklin. Experiments and Observations on Electricity, made at Philadelphia in America, By Benjamin Franklin. Page 2. London, Printed for David Henry, 1769. , Library of Congress (37A) Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj37a

On Electricity Benjamin Franklin's formulation of a general theory of electrical “action” won him an international reputation in pure science in his own day. Writing to Dutch physician and scientist Jan Ingenhousz, Franklin responds to a number of his friend's questions about electricity and the Leyden jar, an early form of electrical condenser. In this draft scientific report, it appears that Franklin wrote his answers first using dark ink, leaving room for the questions, which he wrote in red ink. Enlarge Benjamin Franklin. “Queries from Dr. Ingenhousz, with my Answers, B.F.”. Page 2. Page 3. Holograph report with annotations, [1777]. Manuscript Division, Library of Congress (38) See Also Top 6 Ben Franklin Inventions and Achievements Read the transcript Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj38

Franklin Explains the Effects of Lightning In this lengthy essay intended for his fellow scientist Jan Ingenhousz, Benjamin Franklin attempted to explain the effects of lightning on a church steeple in Cremona, Italy, by describing the effects of electricity on various metals. He based his hypothesis on other written accounts, and used this sketch of a tube of tin foil to aid in his explanation. Enlarge Benjamin Franklin to Jan Ingenhousz, 1777. Manuscript essay. Manuscript Division, Library of Congress (39) Read the transcript Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj39

Mapping the Gulf Stream Although Spanish explorers had described the Gulf Stream, Franklin, fascinated by the fact that the sea journey from North America to England was shorter than the return trip, asked his cousin, Nantucket sea captain Timothy Folger, to map its dimensions and course. Franklin published this map and his directions for avoiding it in the Transactions of the American Philosophical Society in 1786. Systematic research, conducted by the U.S. Coast Survey, of the Gulf Stream did not occur until 1845. Enlarge Benjamin Franklin. “Maritime Observations and A Chart of the Gulph Stream.” in Transactions of the American Philosophical Society. Philadelphia: 1796. Engraved map. , Library of Congress (40A) [gmd9/g9112/g9112g/ct000136] Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj40a

Franklin Battles the Common Cold Despite his eminence in scientific circles, Benjamin Franklin remained concerned with the more practical applications of scientific study. This sheet entitled “Definition of a Cold” is one of a series bearing Franklin's notes for a paper he intended to write on the subject. Exercise, bathing, and moderation in food and drink consumption were just some of his steps to avoid the common cold. Enlarge Benjamin Franklin. “Hints concerning what is called Catching a Cold,” [1773]. Page 2. Manuscript document. Manuscript Division, Library of Congress (41) Read the transcript Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj41

The Aurora Borealis Benjamin Franklin's interest in the mystery of the “Northern Lights” is said to have begun on his voyages across the North Atlantic to England. He ascribed the shifting lights to a concentration of electrical charges in the polar regions intensified by the snow and other moisture. He reasoned that this overcharging caused a release of electrical illumination into the air. In this essay, which he wrote in English and French, Franklin analyzed the causes of the Aurora Borealis. It was read at the French Académie des Sciences on April 14, 1779. Enlarge Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790). “Suppositions and Conjectures on the Aurora Borealis,” [ca. December 1778]. Page 2. Page 3. Page 4. Manuscript essay. Manuscript Division, Library of Congress (42) Read the transcript Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj42

Franklin's Armonica Before leaving London in July 1762, Franklin wrote to the Italian philosopher Giambatista Beccaria. Not having anything new to report on their shared interest in electricity, Franklin described the improvements he had made to the musical glasses invented by Richard Puckeridge. By fitting a series of graduated glass discs on a spindle laid horizontal in a case and revolving the spindle by a foot treadle, Franklin could create bell-like tones by touching his wet fingers to the revolving glasses. Franklin's armonica became popular in Europe, with Mozart and Beethoven composing music for it. Enlarge L'Armonica: Lettera del Signor Beniamino Franklin al Padre Giambatista Beccaria, Regio Professore di Fisica nell' Univ. di Torino. Page 2. [Milano?:1776?]. , Library of Congress (43) Bookmark this item: //www.loc.gov/exhibits/franklin/franklin-scientist.html#obj43

