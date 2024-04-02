Scottish Bran Scones Recipe - Neils Healthy Meals (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Scottish bran scones recipe shows you how to make easy, delicious and healthier scones. It's a traditional recipe and uses minimal ingredients.



My Scottish bran scones recipeisn’t like many of your fancier modern day scones recipes needlessly adding extra ingredients.

I mean after all, a scone is just a scone. Isn't it?

No, this recipe is made in the traditional Scottish way, with added bran.

That differs in particular from the traditional Scottish scone recipe which tends to have a higher butter and therefore a higher fat content.

We could of course have a debate about whether scones should be plain, like these, or have fruit in them, as in my wholemeal cranberry scones recipe.

And still, we could go one step further and bring in savory scones with perhaps cheese added?

And so the great scone debate could just rage on……..

Personally I think it’s just a matter of taste and preference.

Freshly made Scottish scones like these, take me back to childhood memories of Scottish High Tea at my Gran's house in Dundee. Complete with a towering cake stand. 🙂

What's High Tea Neil? Well allow me to explain.....

Scottish Bran Scones With Scottish High Tea

So "High Tea" what's that all about then?

Well. It's kind of a traditional "afternoon tea" or early evening meal which was generally served between 4pm and 6pm.

There are many definitions of what this afternoon tea consisted of, but my memories of what a traditional Scottish High Tea was all about mainly involve a piled high, 3 tiered cake stand!

Mostly I remember having High Tea at my grans, served on a Sunday, my brother and I salivating outside the closed dining room door in anticipation of the cake "delights" soon to be had.

Scones like these, were what you ate second, after the quartered meat paste sandwiches and then EVENTUALLY being allowed to get at the cakes, demolishing each tier one by one! 😀

The cakes? Everything from home baked fairy cakes (like the cherry bakewell muffins) to Dundee cake and chocolate flapjacks!

High tea was the highlight of a Sunday afternoon. Can you imagine as a kid knowing you have this in front of you? Yep, I think I know why I've always liked cake.

Sadly, High Tea is a tradition that is mainly served in Scottish hotels and pubs now. A tradition from the past, no longer carried out by any Scottish households I know.

It's a shame, because it really was a great custom, one where most Scottish families owned a 3 tiered cake stand. And all Scottish families had their own particular recipe for Scottish scones!

Do you have any such memories like this, or of particular cakes as a kid?

Maybe you have your own Scottish scone recipe? I'd love to know!

Tips On How To Make This Scottish Scones Recipe

Your cubed butter is best cold in this easy scone recipe. This allows for a better rise.

When adding the milk use a round bladed knife if you have one or a normal knife, not your hands or a spoon.

Once an elastic dough has been formed stop and don't overwork the dough.

Scones are always best eaten fresh and whilst still warm.

You can store your scones for 2 - 3 days in an air-tight container. After that they will go stale.

But you can freeze scones from this healthy scone recipe too, once they have completely cooled!

Wrap the scones individually and put them in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Defrost thoroughly by unwrapping them and allowing them to sit at room temperature for about an hour.

You can reheat the defrosted scones by warming them in your oven at about 150C Fan for 5 to 10 minutes or just pop them in your microwave for 20 seconds on high.

For This Traditional Scottish Recipe You May Need….

The following links and any links in the recipe card below are affiliate links.

This means that if you click on it and then buy that product, I’ll get a small commission (at no extra cost to you of course).

If you do click through, then thanks for being a part of Neil’s Healthy Meals!

This is the mixing bowl I use for all my recipes.

Great value for money it's high quality and made of heavy earthenware.

A perfect mixing bowl, easy to clean and with a wide, shallow shape for easy kneading. It's dishwasher safe too!

Subscribe to Neil's Healthy Meals

Don't missfuture updates and new recipes. Make sure you’re subscribed to Neil’s Healthy Meals.

Subscribe hereto add your email to the subscription list.

And you can follow me too via your favourite social channels :-

Facebook,Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, Bloglovin &YouTube.

*I do not use your email for anything else other than adding you to my blog subscription list which you can opt out of at any time.

Other Popular Home Baking Recipes You Might Also Like

Wholemeal cranberry scones. If you love scones, you’ll love these delicious fruity ones. They’re such a delicious easy bake. Great for sharing with family and much healthier than those made just with white flour too!

If you love scones, you’ll love these delicious fruity ones. They’re such a delicious easy bake. Great for sharing with family and much healthier than those made just with white flour too! Sweet potato spinach scones are a great way of using up leftover ingredients. They’re also an excellent snack or a weekend breakfast option. Delicious with melted cheese!

are a great way of using up leftover ingredients. They’re also an excellent snack or a weekend breakfast option. Delicious with melted cheese! Rock cakes are a delicious and easy treat. This traditional recipe shows you how to make 12 of the classic family favourites. Perfect with a cup of tea!

Scottish bran scones recipe shows you how to make easy, delicious and healthier scones. It's a traditional recipe and uses minimal ingredients.Click to Tweet

Scottish Bran Scones Recipe

Scottish scones are best served with butter and home made jam!

How would you have yours?

I’d love to hear what you think of my recipe in the comments below and please do rate my recipe 5* if you like it! 🙂

Nutrition Facts Scottish Bran Scones Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 144Calories from Fat 29 % Daily Value* Fat 3.2g5% Saturated Fat 1.8g11% Cholesterol 7.7mg3% Sodium 277.4mg12% Carbohydrates 25.9g9% Fiber 1.2g5% Sugar 3.1g3% Protein 3.4g7% Vitamin A 150IU3% Calcium 270mg27% Iron 0.9mg5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Related