Scottish Shortbread Biscuits Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Scottish Shortbread Biscuits are classic Scottish biscuits. These buttery, crumbly biscuits (cookies) are simple to make and need only three ingredients to produce the very best sweet treat you can enjoy.

Why should I make Scottish Shortbread Biscuits?

This traditional recipe is one that has been handed down to me by my Mum. These cookies melt in your mouth and I’ve never met anyone who didn’t love them. Homemade shortbread biscuits are one of my top bakes for Christmas and the Holidays. They are perfect to serve to family and friends and they make a great gift too.

The history of shortbread goes back to Medieval times and it has evolved from a hard-baked bread to the crumbly, buttery bake we know today. It is said that Mary Queen of Scots enjoyed shortbread and that her French court influenced the cuisine of Scotland.

Hogmanay (New Year’s Eve) Essentials

Shortbread is one of the essential bakes for our Christmas and New Year holidays in Scotland. in times past shortbread was an expensive luxury for ordinary people and so it became associated with special occasions. The tradition of eating shortbread at New Year is said to come from the ancient pagan Yule Cakes which symbolised the sun.

A ‘first foot’ favourite

A First Footer is the first person to step over the threshold on New Year’s Day usually just after midnight. Shortbread and Black Bun are two of the traditional bakes offered to “first footers” at New Year.

What ingredients do I need to make Scottish Shortbread Biscuits?

You only need three ingredients to make this Scottish Shortbread:

Flour

Butter

Sugar

What equipment do I need?

You will need simple baking equipment, there are no fancy gadgets required:

Large bowl

Rolling pin

8 cm round cookie cutter

Baking parchment or a non-stick baking mat

2 flat baking sheets

Wire cooling tray

What kind of flour should I use for shortbread?

Use plain (all-purpose) flour to make the shortbread biscuits. These biscuits don’t need any raising agent so good quality plain white flour is all that is needed.

Should I add rice flour to the Scottish Shortbread Biscuits?

I only use plain wheat flour in this recipe. I know that some people like to add rice flour or semolina to shortbread to make it crisper. I’ve never had a problem getting these biscuits to be crisp so I like to keep it simple.

What kind of butter should I use?

I use standard salted butter because that is what I have in the fridge. If you prefer you can use unsalted butter however, you may then need to add a pinch of salt to the flour. Take the butter out of the fridge for a few hours to soften as this will make it easier to work into the flour.

Can I substitute non-dairy spread for the butter?

I make this recipe with butter as it is key to the flavour of the shortbread biscuits. I have not tested the recipe with a dairy-free spread.

What kind of sugar should I use in the shortbread?

Use caster or superfine white sugar for this recipe. The fine granules of sugar mean that they melt quickly into the mixture and there is no grittiness. Use the same fine sugar to dust over the biscuits before they cool.

Is it difficult to make the dough?

It’s really very simple and it only takes a few minutes of kneading the butter into the flour. Then suddenly you will find that the dough has come together. All the butter will have merged with the flour, sugar and you will have a pliable dough.

Do I need to chill the shortbread dough?

There is no need to chill the dough, in fact, chilling will make it more difficult to roll out. You can make your shortbread straight away.

Lightly dust your work surface and rolling pin with flour and press down the dough, then roll it out gently until it is about 1/2 cm thick.

How many biscuits (cookies) does this recipe make?

This recipe makes about 15 x 8 cm (3 in) biscuits. I can get nine biscuits on each baking sheet. If you use a smaller cutter you will get more shortbread biscuits. Shortbread doesn’t really spread so you can place them quite close together.

How do I store Shortbread?

Shortbread will keep fresh in an airtight tin or plastic box for 2 or 3 weeks.

Can I freeze Shortbread biscuits?

You can freeze the shortbread biscuits for up to 3 months, defrost at room temperature on a wire rack. If you know you will freeze the biscuits don’t dredge with sugar. This means you can refresh the biscuits in the oven for 2 or 3 minutes then dust with the caster sugar.

Vegetarian

There are only three ingredients in this recipe: flour, butter and sugar, therefore they are suitable for a vegetarian diet. As the shortbread contains butter it is not suitable for a dairy-free or vegan diet.

Gluten Free

This recipe contains wheat flour and therefore it is not suitable for a gluten-free diet. As an alternative, try this Gluten Free Almond Shortbread from the Gluten Free Alchemist.

How do I serve Scottish Shortbread Biscuits?

I serve a large plate of shortbread biscuits, gingerbread men, Christmas Cake and Black Bun Traybake to my visitors. They are delicious with tea and coffee and also go very well with a dram of Scotch Whisky or a Sherry.

Serve small rounds of shortbread with soft desserts like syllabub or mousse. They add texture and can be used to scoop up some of the delicious desserts too.

The perfect gift!

I love to give and receive homemade biscuits (cookies) and these shortbread biscuits are always well received. I simply pop the biscuits into a bag and tie it with a ribbon then they are ready for gifting.

More Shortbread Recipes from Farmersgirl Kitchen

Chocolate Orange Scottish Shortbread brings a classic flavour combination to this traditional biscuit. The acidity of the oranges helps to cut through the richness of the sweet shortbread and enhances the flavour of the dark chocolate.

Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies are made simply by adding chopped dark chocolate to a basic flour, butter, and sugar shortbread recipe.

Hot Cross Shortbread Cookiesare shortbread cookies with all the citrus and spicy flavours of a Hot Cross Bun. It’s the perfect recipe for your cookie jar all year round, but when you dress up these cookies with a piped cross, they make a great addition to your Easter tea table.

Shortbread makes the ideal biscuit for a Strawberry Shortbread Ice Cream Sandwich. Bite through the crisp buttery cookie to reach the sweet, creamy ice cream centre.

Air Fryer Shortbread Round – Petticoat Tails is a traditional Scottish bake that I have updated to make in your air fryer. This buttery, crumbly biscuit (cookie) is baked in a large round and then divided into individual triangular wedges. Once you’ve tasted homemade shortbread you’ll never want to buy it again.

More Buttery Biscuits

PIN FOR LATER

Shortbread Biscuits (Cookies) Janice Pattie Buttery, crumbly Scottish Shortbread Biscuits, just three ingredients for the best biscuits of all. 4.87 from 15 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Bookmark Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 8 minutes mins Total Time 18 minutes mins Course Baking Cuisine British, Scottish Servings 15 Calories 194 kcal Ingredients 300 grams ( 2 cups ) plain (all purpose) flour

100 grams ( ½ cups ) caster sugar superfine

200 grams ( 1 cups ) butter

2 tablespoons ( 2 tablespoons ) caster sugar for dredging Instructions 300 grams plain (all purpose) flour, 100 grams caster sugar Sift the flour into a bowl and stir in sugar.

200 grams butter Keep the butter in one piece and gradually work it into the flour and sugar withyour fingertips until it comes together into a dough. Knead well

Dust the work surface with a little flour then pat the dough down and use a rolling pin to roll the dough to about 1/2 cm (1/8 in). You may have to keep pushing the dough back together again as it is very crumbly.

Cut out the biscuits (cookies) with a cookie cutter. Slide the cut biscuits off the work surface with a knife and onto a baking sheet.

Roll out the remaining dough and keep cutting until all the dough is used.

Bake in the oven at 180/170C Fan/ 325F for about 8 minutes until firm and pale golden brown.

2 tablespoons caster sugar Lift onto a cooling tray with a spatula and use a sieve or tea strainer to dust the biscutis with caster (superfine) sugar.

Once cool store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. See Also The Biscuit Recipes You Need To Make More OftenEasy Vanilla Glaze Recipe for Cookies, Scones & CakesHealthy 3 Ingredient Recipes {You'll Use All the Time}Easy Shortbread Recipe - Something Sweet Something Savoury Nutrition Calories: 194kcalCarbohydrates: 22gProtein: 2gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 7gCholesterol: 29mgSodium: 96mgPotassium: 25mgFiber: 1gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 333IUCalcium: 6mgIron: 1mg Don’t Miss My Latest RecipesCLICK TO SUBSCRIBE NOW to join my newsletter list & receive a FREE ‘How To Adapt Recipes For Your Slow Cooker’ printable!

First published in December 2009, updated 2021.