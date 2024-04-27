Scrumptious Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Pulkit Sharma/ Published on February 22, 2023 / Last updated on December 29, 2023

Gordon Ramsay has recreated several French recipes. Trust me! You’ll be hooked on the French cookbook once you try these. Gordon Ramsay dauphinoise potatoes is one of them. It’s a scrumptious meal to enjoy and is super easy.

Just a handful of ingredients and you’ll be ready with the most decadent and comforting food for the day. So, get ready to drench your potatoes in French flavors.

To make Gordon Ramsay dauphinoise potatoes, start by heating cream, add garlic, and bay leaves. Simmer it until you see bubbles.

Grease the baking pan, add grated cheese to the bottom of the pan. Place the slices of potatoes, spread the cheese over the layer of potatoes. Repeat the process at least 3 to 4 times.

Strain the cream sauce into the dish and bake it for about 30 to 45 minutes in a preheated oven until brown and bubbly.

Gordon Ramsay dauphinoise potatoes are filled with cream sauce and are seasoned with salt and pepper. Don’t rinse these potato slices before adding them to the baking dish.

The potato starch combined with the cream sauce makes it thicker and more delicious. You can also use butter to grease the pan. Try this recipe now and enjoy it with your meal.

To start with the recipe procedure, we need to know all the ingredients and equipment used. So, check out the lists below and make sure you have all of these to make Gordon Ramsay dauphinoise potatoes.

But first, check out some other recipes from Gordon Ramsay’s recipes.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes?

Oven – You cannot skip this major equipment if you want to make Gordon Ramsay’s dauphinoise potatoes.

You cannot skip this major equipment if you want to make Gordon Ramsay’s dauphinoise potatoes. Baking Dish – You’ll need a baking dish for this recipe. Use a 9×13 baking dish for this recipe.

You’ll need a baking dish for this recipe. Use a 9×13 baking dish for this recipe. Cooking Spray – Use a cooking spray or PAM oil for greasing the baking pan before you arrange potatoes in it.

Use a cooking spray or PAM oil for greasing the baking pan before you arrange potatoes in it. Saucepan – You’ll need a saucepan to make the sauce for dauphinoise potatoes.

You’ll need a saucepan to make the sauce for dauphinoise potatoes. Spatula – Use a spatula to stir the cream in the pan and to spread the cream sauce and cheese in the baking dish.

Use a spatula to stir the cream in the pan and to spread the cream sauce and cheese in the baking dish. Spoon – You can use a spoon to add ingredients to the pan or to the baking dish.

You can use a spoon to add ingredients to the pan or to the baking dish. Mandolin Slicer – Mandolin slicer is the best for slicing evenly thin slices of potatoes. Make sure you do not hurt your finger while slicing the potatoes.

Mandolin slicer is the best for slicing evenly thin slices of potatoes. Make sure you do not hurt your finger while slicing the potatoes. Grater – Use a grater to grate cheddar cheese. It melts more smoothly and quickly.

Use a grater to grate cheddar cheese. It melts more smoothly and quickly. Sieve – To strain the cream sauce, you need a sieve.

To strain the cream sauce, you need a sieve. Bowl – Strain the cream sauce and collect it in a large bowl before adding it to the baking pan.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 15 Minutes 45 Minutes 1 Hour

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes?

Potatoes – Potatoes are the main ingredient in the recipe.I have marish piper for the dish as they taste earthy and have a fluffy texture.

Potatoes are the main ingredient in the recipe.I have marish piper for the dish as they taste earthy and have a fluffy texture. Heavy Cream – You can’t make dauphinoise potatoes by adding cream. Heavy cream combined with the starch from potatoes makes the sauce thicker and tastier.

You can’t make dauphinoise potatoes by adding cream. Heavy cream combined with the starch from potatoes makes the sauce thicker and tastier. Cheddar Cheese – Dauphinoise potatoes are incomplete without cheddar cheese. Spread grated cheddar cheese between the layers of potatoes.

Dauphinoise potatoes are incomplete without cheddar cheese. Spread grated cheddar cheese between the layers of potatoes. Bay Leaves – Bay leaves are added to the cream. These leaves make the cream fragrant and add woody flavor to it.

Bay leaves are added to the cream. These leaves make the cream fragrant and add woody flavor to it. Garlic Cloves – Use raw garlic to give a mild spicy touch to the dish.

Use raw garlic to give a mild spicy touch to the dish. Salt – Salt is the basic seasoning agent used in this dish. Adding salt will enhance the taste.

– Salt is the basic seasoning agent used in this dish. Adding salt will enhance the taste. Pepper – Sprinkle pepper to dauphinoise potatoes to make it slightly spicy.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes

1. Slice The Potatoes

Start off by slicing the potatoes using a mandolin slicer. The slices of the potatoes should be as thin as possible.

2. Prep The Cream Sauce

For the cream sauce, add double cream to a saucepan over medium heat. Add bay leaves and garlic to the pan.

Let it bubble for a few minutes and remove it from the heat. Keep it aside to cool.

3. Arrange The Potatoes

Spray the baking dish with cooking spray. Spread some grated cheddar cheese at the bottom of the baking dish.

Now, start arranging potatoes at the base of the baking dish and season with salt and pepper.

Spread cheddar cheese all over the potatoes, arrange another layer of potatoes over the cheese, and again season them.

Repeat the process for two to three and finish with grated cheese on top.

4. Bake And Serve

Strain the cream sauce into a bowl and remove the leaves and garlic. Now pour this sauce over the potatoes in the baking dish.

Bake it for about 30 to 45 minutes in a preheated oven (400 F) until brown and bubbly.

Nutritional Information

Calories 2086 kcal Carbohydrates 173 g Protein 27 g Fat 148 g Saturated Fat 92 g Polyunsaturated Fat 6 g Monounsaturated Fat 43 g Cholesterol 545 mg Sodium 213 mg Potassium 4155 mg Fiber 20 g Sugar 8 g Vitamin A 5876 IU Vitamin C 184 mg Calcium 392 mg Iron 7 mg

How Will Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes Look And Taste Like?

When it comes to savory comfort food, it doesn’t get much better than Gordon Ramsay dauphinoise potatoes. This dish is simple to make and heartier with a cheesy and creamier potatoes.

Delish! Isn’t it? The crispy golden crust of potatoes is coated with tangy cheese. Tastes incredible! These potatoes are oozing garlic flavored cream sauce. It’s a foolproof celebration meal and can be enjoyed with all types of meals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes? Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes are a type of potato dish that is made with thin slices of potato, cream, milk, garlic, and cheese. The dish is then baked in the oven until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly. What to serve with dauphinoise potatoes? Although very rich itself, I think dauphinoise potatoes works really well with rich meats such asroast lamb, steak or beef shortribs. However, it will also go perfectly with baked salmon (you could add a little lemon zest to the salmon to cut through the creaminess of the potatoes). Can I make Gordon Ramsay Dauphinoise Potatoes ahead of time? Yes! This dish can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Simply follow all of the steps above and then store in the fridge until you’re ready to bake. When you’re ready to serve, preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 25-30 minutes or until heated through. How do you thicken dauphinoise potatoes? Some recipes say to rinse and dry the potatoes before stacking, but we found that by cutting out this step, the starchy potato water helps thicken the cream as it cooks. Why does cream curdle in dauphinoise? The curdling is caused byhigh heat, which is hard to avoid in an oven. So to keep the sauce together, tackle it before the dish goes in the oven. Instead of simply layering grated cheese and milk or cream with the potatoes, you need to make a smooth cheese sauce.

Conclusion

Gordon Ramsay dauphinoise potatoes are a type of potato dish that is made with thin slices of potato, cream, milk, garlic, and cheese. The dish is then baked in the oven until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

You can make this dish ahead of time by following all of the steps and then storing in the fridge until you’re ready to bake.