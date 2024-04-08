Seared Brussels Sprouts Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Thomas Burke
My variant on this recipe is: I prefer to steam the sprouts because it's easier to control the degree of firmness. When tender to tip of sharp knive, I transfer to skillet in which I have sauteed a small amount of pancetta (about 2 ounces) and add 1 tablespoon of aged balsamic vinegar. Cook on low heat for about two minutes, tossing to coat the sprouts.
Petar
These turned out great but needed a little extra oomph for my taste buds. I tossed them in some honey and aged balsamic vinegar before putting on the skillet to give them an extra nice layer of caramelization.
Dianna
This is a wonderful dish. My only caution to you is to make sure the Brussel sprouts are really dry or you will have oil all over your stove. Having said that, this will be a go-to recipe for me into the future. Easy. And the sprouts turn sweet. Everyone loved them.
Robert brooks
When oil is hot add fresh chopped garlic then the sprouts
Brentford
I've been making this for years, but I start from a cold pan (easier/safer/faster when manually placing sprouts) and cook a bit longer. I also add S & P to the oil before adding the sprouts.The sprouts need acid at the end. Lemon juice is my fave, but vinegar, etc. also works. I also like to add some nuts (raw or toasted) at the end.Herbs (parsley, cilantro, mint, etc.) also welcome!
Cowshill
I've cooked sprouts just like this for years. Except at the point where Martha's recipe says to turn the sprouts I shake in some tamari, cover and let them steam for a minute or two until cooked to my taste. The size and condition of the sprouts greatly influences how long they need to cook.
JoAnne
These are absolutely delicious. I did sprinkle a bit of balsamic vinegar over them at the end.
Camille
- honey and aged balsamic vinegar before putting on the skillet to give them an extra nice layer of caramelization
Nicole
I wait until the sprouts have a char, take them off the heat and then add the minced garlic, stirring to prevent burning of the garlic.
Whole Grain
I sometimes start in a cold skillet. I'll also cover the skillet with a lid rather than flipping the brussels sprouts.
Max C.
You can broil these for 5-7 minutes to similar effect, turning once or twice during the duration.
Worldcurious
So good deglazed with balsamic vinegar.
DenDen
This hack might only work in my oven. Trim and halve the sprouts, dress with a small amount of oil, preferably not EVO. Put a half lemon cut side down on the pan along with the sprouts. Sprinkle salt and put in cold oven. Turn oven on and set to 400. When the oven reaches 400 and beeps (mine beeps) the sprouts are nicely caramelized and done. Remove the pan from oven let cool slightly and squeeze the lemon. A cooked lemon will give up an amazing amount of juice. Serve at once.
Highlander Rob
Simple & delicious when time is of the essence and cannot utilize the oven to roast them. I have made them twice this way and will be my go-to when needed. Cheers!
ManySummits
Here is a secret as to how to cook BS like a Belgian from Brussels.Trim, wash and slit[about 1/2" deep] the base of the BS.Place the BS in a pot with some butter, 1/2 cup cold water, salt, pepper and....nutmeg[about a tsp].Cover and cook on medium heat adding more water if it gets too dry. and adjusting seasoning to your taste.Should be done +/- 10/15'.Serve with potatoes and Parmesan crusted pork chop.A feast !I've converted unbelievers 'hating' BS drooling and asking for more :)
Alan
I used Guanciale for the fat, sautéed for a few minutes before the sprouts went in the pan. At the end, I added some good balsamic vinegar and a little maple syrup. Delicious.
hero elise
overall a pretty solid recipe for some crispy, pan fried brussel sprouts. i added some of my favorite seasonings on top of salt & pep, like lemon pepper, fresh lemon juice and some zest... prefer this method to the oven for sure.
Alli DL
I sautéed about 1 1/2 strips bacon in a cast iron pan, removed before adding the oil. Preheated burner then put pan over that to get a nice sear. As some suggested, added lemon juice squeeze at the end and added back the diced bacon. Just wonderful!
Stephanie Barbour
This is a surprisingly delicious simple recipe that is easy and fast to make. To add a little sumptuousness, I tossed the sprouts with a little grated Parmesan cheese before serving.
John MacDowall
Do NOT heat olive oil to smoking!Actually, do not heat olive oil at all. It breaks down at quite a low temp. Use animal fat or coconut or avocado to cook. Save your olive oil to serve raw.
MRR
Everything for Thanksgiving is”best served right away.” Show me the home cook who can mange that, and you will win a prize… 4 sous chefs, two extra ovens , and a box of band aids!
Yuri
I use canola oil instead of olive oil because it doesn't burn at medium-high heat.
jeanne
Very easy, very good! Next time, I would drain them on paper towels after they come out of the pan before sesaoning them.
TresorH
Excellent to do again. 5 stars
Private notes are only visible to you.