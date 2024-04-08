Seared Brussels Sprouts Recipe (2024)

This hack might only work in my oven. Trim and halve the sprouts, dress with a small amount of oil, preferably not EVO. Put a half lemon cut side down on the pan along with the sprouts. Sprinkle salt and put in cold oven. Turn oven on and set to 400. When the oven reaches 400 and beeps (mine beeps) the sprouts are nicely caramelized and done. Remove the pan from oven let cool slightly and squeeze the lemon. A cooked lemon will give up an amazing amount of juice. Serve at once.