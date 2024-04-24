Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce Recipe (2024)

This Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce recipe uses only a few ingredients to spice it up so it tastes amazing! Don't settle for plain old ketchup and mayo when you can enjoy this dip on your fries and burgers! Jump to Recipe

Table of Contents READER FAVORITE RECIPES: Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce Recipe WATCH THIS STEP-BY-STEP RECIPE VIDEO: What is Fry Sauce? How Do You Make Fry Sauce? Fry Sauce Ingredients How to Make Fry Sauce MORE DELICIOUS RECIPES: JUMP TO RECIPE FOLLOW ALONG FOR MORE DELICIOUS RECIPES

This easy, homemade Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce recipe is the best dipping sauce you'll ever make -- it's so simple and it's got a secret ingredient that makes it delicious!

You guys: I love a good burger and fries. It's actually one of my favorite meals and something that I crave. Often. And to make it even better, I'm going to be sharing the best fry sauce recipe with you today.

It will take one of your favorites up to another level that is even more delicious than you could imagine!

Ready? Let's get started!

READER FAVORITE RECIPES:

Strawberry Jello Pie|Blueberry Breakfast Braid

Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce Recipe

So I'm pretty sure that Fry Sauce is a West Coast thing? That's why you might not have heard about it until now.

It wasn't until I moved to Utah that I started noticing "Fry Sauce" or "Fry Dip" in tons of restaurants when we went out to eat.

You can even buy it bottled. Seriously?!? Where has this been my whole life?!

WATCH THIS STEP-BY-STEP RECIPE VIDEO:

It's basically mayonnaise and ketchup mixed together with a few extra ingredients. I'm going be sharing an extra special secret ingredient with you today.

I'm just saying... it's easy to make so I probably wouldn't buy it bottled unless it had some serious secret stuff inside the bottle that I couldn't re-create at home you guys. But since I can re-create, I did!And now you'll be able to make this homemade fry sauce, too!

You're welcome. 🙂

I'm a dip kind of girl. I eat it on everything!I love my ranch, barbecue, easy fry sauce and tartar sauce the most!My family *might* make fun of me since I eat a little more than I should.

I always order extra of whatever sauce when we go out to eat.They always say "you're never gonna eat that much sauce Shauna" and I always prove them wrong. Always!

This DIY fry sauce is great on fries obviously... but it's great on burgers or sandwiches too. For all you fellow dip lovers like me!

What is Fry Sauce?

Traditionally, a French fry sauce recipe consists of two parts of mayonnaise to one part ketchup.

How Do You Make Fry Sauce?

It's crazy simple - just pop your ingredients into a bowl and mix well. Then serve with whatever goodies your mouth desires.

My husband says it's especially amazing on homemade bacon cheeseburgers.

Fry Sauce Ingredients

I looked at a bunch of different recipes for fry sauce and kind of blended them together and picked out my favorite parts of each of them.

I decided to not use vinegar but instead used a few vinegar based things that would enhance the flavor and boy-oh-boy did it.

For my fry sauce recipe, we'll be gathering a handful of ingredients.

You'll need mayonnaise, ketchup, garlic powder, ground red pepper, salt, yellow mustard, dill pickle juice and ground black pepper.

How to Make Fry Sauce

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

It's the best fry sauce recipe I've ever tried. Perfect for French fries, onion rings, burgers, chicken tenders... really, I could go on.

It's good enough that I would happily drink it. So basically I think anything is improved with this DIY fry sauce on top.

Since this fry sauce recipe is mayonnaise based, this recipe only makes 1-2 servings because I prefer it fresh made. You can easily double or triple the recipe if you're serving more people.

Or if you really love it and want it all to yourself. 🙂

I hope you enjoy this fry sauce soon!

MORE DELICIOUS RECIPES:

Southern Strawberry Sweet Tea | Million Dollar Cream Cheese and Garlic Dip

Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce Recipe This Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce recipe uses only a few ingredients to spice it up so it tastes amazing! Don't settle for plain old ketchup and mayo when you can enjoy this dip on your fries and burgers! Love this recipe? Give it a 5 Star Rating 4.86 from 34 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 3 minutes mins Cook Time 1 minute min Total Time 4 minutes mins Course Dip Cuisine American Servings 1 Calories 420 kcal Ingredients ▢ ¼ cup mayonnaise

▢ ⅛ cup ketchup

▢ ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper (don't worry, it's not too spicy just helps cut the sweetness)

▢ ⅛ teaspoon salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon yellow mustard

▢ ¼ teaspoon dill pickle juice

▢ ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper DIRECTIONS Put everything in a bowl and stir well.

Serve on fries, chicken tenders, burgers, hot dogs, onion rings and anything else that you like to dip in ketchup! WATCH THIS RECIPE VIDEO Notes Since this is a mayo based sauce we only make enough for 1-2 servings at a time. Double or triple this recipe is making for your family. Original recipe creation by Shauna Smart. Nutrition Serving: 1g | Calories: 420kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 42g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 24mg | Sodium: 952mg | Potassium: 95mg | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 362IU | Vitamin C: 1mg HAVE YOU TRIED THIS RECIPE?Follow me on Pinterest @bestblogrecipes See Also 12 Healthy Dipping Sauce Recipes

FOLLOW ALONG FOR MORE DELICIOUS RECIPES

Newsletter|Facebook|Pinterest