Sensational Stuffing and Dressing Recipes for Thanksgiving (2024)

There's always a place for wild rice at the Thanksgiving table, not least because it's a gluten-free stuffing option. Green pumpkin seeds (pepitas) and fresh chiles add flavors of the Southwest to this delicious stuffing, which is also dairy and egg-free.

Baked in a cast-iron skillet, this cornbread stuffing has a rustic look and a delicious flavor—with pancetta plus celery, onions, white wine, and stock how could it not taste good?

This beloved family recipe comes from editorial director of food, Sarah Carey. Her mom makes this recipe every Thanksgiving. Canned peaches add a unique twist.

Pecans, shallots, wild mushrooms, and fresh thyme and rosemary flavor this brioche stuffing. White wine and cream add luxurious richness to the recipe.

All the fall flavors are here: crunchy hazelnuts, sweet acorn squash, and tangy granny smith apples. This is sure to become a family classic.

This is a recipe for the stuffing purists. Fresh sage and tidbits of sautéed chicken liver in the cornbread complement the slightly sweet pork sausage to give this stuffing an extra meaty taste.

Fresh pork sausage and turkey giblets lend their rich, meaty flavors to this lightly sweet cornbread stuffing. The chicken broth and beaten eggs added to the stuffing soak into the soft, crumbled cornbread to create a custardy texture.

The title gives this away as a Southern-influenced dish, as do the addition of pecans. But cubes of chewy Italian bread and cranberries add a touch of Northern style to this dressing.

Prunes, brandy, sage, and sausage contribute sophisticated flavors to this stuffing, which can be prepared up to two days ahead and finished just before serving. It's first cooked in a water bath to seal in the juices, then baked to give it some crunch.

The traditional Thanksgiving flavors in this stuffing are enhanced by cooking the vegetables in bacon fat. Use your favorite cornbread for this recipe, whether homemade or store-bought.

Connect with colonial times on Thanksgiving by making this herbed cracker stuffing. Crackers were a common ingredient in kitchens two centuries ago. The actual recipe is a breeze—it requires just 30 minutes of prep time.

We're all about atypical Thanksgiving menus. Adding chorizo and almonds to this crusty white bread stuffing gives the dish an unexpectedly delicious taste.

Bacon and oysters come together in this simple one-hour stuffing. Need we say more?

Who better to guide you on the best stuffing recipe than our food editors? They use soft country white bread in this classic stuffing because it absorbs flavors best.

Invite vegan and vegetarian guests knowing you've got them covered with this recipe. It has all of the traditional stuffing flavors—without the traditional poultry broth, dairy, or eggs.

The combination of mushrooms in this dish made with rustic bread creates a savory depth of flavor. Choose your favorite mushrooms, or take our suggestion of a mix of chanterelle, oyster, cremini, and shiitake.

Get ahead by baking the cornbread with nuts and dried fruit mixed right in, then freeze it for up to a month. The day of, combine with a few more ingredients and bake in a buttery dish.

This one's great for traditionalists: a bread stuffing full of sausage, herbs, and pears. The bread gets moist and flavored when cooked in the bird.

So, choose from one of these satisfying recipes for your Thanksgiving table and say it your way: Whether you call it dressing or stuffing, everyone will agree it's a delicious slide.

Essentially, these are two words for the same thing: a savory mixture of bread, crackers, or grains tossed with vegetables and seasoned with herbs before being moistened and baked. Everything else depends on your preferences—and what region you're from. Additions to the dish, such as sausages, ham or bacon are popular nationwide, and mushrooms and root vegetables are, too. Oysters, fresh or smoked, and occasionally mussels, mixed with crackers, are served up and down the Eastern seaboard. Cracker stuffings and dressings were common in Colonial times. Nuts and fruit have always had a place in dressings and stuffings: Hazelnuts (known as filberts in the Northwest), and walnuts are delicious, and pecans are a real classic when paired with the crumbled cornbread that is essential to most Southern and Southwestern dressing recipes. Dried fruits and fresh, seasonal fruits such as apples and pears, add their tender texture and an element of sweetness.

Have you ever wondered what the difference is? The origin of the two terms might seem pretty obvious: Stuffing is baked inside the bird and scooped onto our plates, while dressing is baked in a separate dish, right? In fact, whether you're baking it in or out of the turkey, the dish is almost always called dressing down South. And if you're in the Northeastern United States or parts of the Midwest, you're likely to hear it called stuffing, and that's true no matter how it's baked. Of course, over time many families move and recipes go with them, but the terms seem to be rooted in those regions.

When Americans gather on Thanksgiving, it's not just food we're eating and thanks we're giving; many of us are also enjoying a taste of tradition. As it turns out, we are creatures of habit, and one of the most beloved dishes on the Thanksgiving table is the reliable side dish known as dressing—or stuffing.

Stuffing (or dressing) is one of the most eagerly anticipated dishes on the Thanksgiving table. Here's a collection of our favorite recipes—all guaranteed to pair perfectly with a bird prepared using our easy and complete turkey tutorial and keep guests requesting seconds.

FAQs

Broth: Chicken broth keeps the stuffing moist without making it soggy. Eggs: Two lightly beaten eggs help hold the dressing together and add moisture. Water: You can add a few tablespoons of water, if you'd like, to achieve your desired consistency.

Sauté vegetables: Cook diced onions, celery, mushrooms, or other vegetables in butter or oil until they're tender, then mix them into the stuffing for added flavor and texture.

Breads such as sour dough, French bread or Italian loaves are for the best bread for stuffing. Their soft-but-sturdy interiors are the perfect texture for stuffing. The pieces retain their shape without crumbling.

16 egg substitutes Mashed banana. Mashed banana can act as a binding agent when baking or making pancake batter. ... Applesauce. Applesauce can also act as a binding agent. ... Fruit puree. Fruit puree will help bind a recipe in a similar way to applesauce. ... Avocado. ... Gelatin. ... Xanthan gum. ... Vegetable oil and baking powder. ... Margarine. More items... Mar 30, 2021

Best Egg Substitutes Flaxseed Meal. Flaxseeds have an earthy, nutty flavor and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. ...

Chia Seeds. ...

Mashed Banana. ...

Applesauce. ...

Silken Tofu. ...

Aquafaba. ...

Starches. ...

Vinegar + Baking Powder. More items...

Use enough liquid: The key to keeping stuffing moist is to use enough liquid. You can use chicken or vegetable broth, melted butter, or a combination of both. The amount of liquid you need will depend on the recipe, but a good rule of thumb is to use about 1/2 to 1 cup of liquid for every 4 cups of bread cubes.

"Stuffing is cooked in the cavity of the turkey, so the juices soak into the ingredients, making it more flavorful. Dressing gets cooked on its own and needs extra liquid to make it flavorful." So stuffing is cooked inside the bird. Dressing is cooked outside the bird, usually in a casserole dish.

Fully cook raw meat, poultry, or seafood ingredients before adding to stuffing. Combine the ingredients and place them in your bird immediately before cooking. Don't stuff whole poultry with cooked stuffing. In addition to the turkey, the stuffing's center needs to reach 165 F.

Stuffing is not strictly a healthy food, because it is typically high in calories, fat, sodium, and refined carbohydrates. 1 But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it, All foods can fit into a healthy diet in moderation.

At worst, the herbs and spices included in the mix may have lost some of their fragrance and/or potency, but you'll be perfectly fine using it.

While you can use almost any bread — cornbread, bagels, or even frozen waffles — to make stuffing, it needs to be dried or “staled” first.

We start by cubing our bread—for traditional recipes, we favor a simple white sandwich-style loaf—then toast it in the oven at a low 275°F for about 45 minutes, tossing it every now and then to help it dry evenly.

The stuffing should be moist but not wet. If there is a puddle of broth at the bottom of the bowl, you've added too much. Add more bread to soak up the excess moisture. If the mix is still dry and crumbly, add more liquid and toss gently until it starts to clump together.

