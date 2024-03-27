Set up and run shortcuts from a widget on iPhone or iPad (2024)

In the Shortcuts widget or Siri Suggestions widget on the Home Screen of your iOS or iPadOS device, tap a shortcut.

The shortcut begins, and the widget button displays a progress indicator as the actions advance. To cancel the shortcut, tap .

If a shortcut has an action that can’t be completed in the widget, the Shortcuts app automatically opens. If an action requires additional data, the shortcut pauses, allowing you to enter the necessary data. For more information on which shortcuts work well in the widget (without opening the Shortcuts app), see About actions in complicated shortcuts.