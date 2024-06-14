Set Up ExpressVPN on Windows 7 and Above | ExpressVPN (2024)

Last updated: October 18, 2023

This tutorial will show you how to set up a Windows PC VPN. Specifically, it outlines how to get the ExpressVPN app on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11.

The ExpressVPN Windows app is not compatible with:

Windows Vista and XP: Use the OpenVPN manual configuration.

manual configuration. Windows devices that use ARM, Microsoft SQ1, Microsoft SQ2, Microsoft SQ3, or SnapDragon processors: These processors are not compatible with the TAP adapter, which is necessary for ExpressVPN to function. If you are in a country with a high level of internet censorship, we suggest using ExpressVPN for routers . If not, use other Windows versions .

Download the app

Go to the ExpressVPN account dashboard. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code sent to your email.

Click Download for Windows.

Keep this browser window open. You will need the activation code for the setup later.

Get your activation code

In order to use ExpressVPN on your Windows computer, you will need your activation code.

Let’s copy it to your clipboard.

Click in the box to copy it to your clipboard. You will be asked to provide it later.

Install the app

Locate and double-click the download file on your computer.

If you see a prompt to install the app, click Install to proceed.

Wait while the app is being installed on your PC.

When prompted, click Sign In and paste your activation code. This is the code you found earlier. You can paste it by pressing Ctrl + V or right-clicking the rectangular field and clicking Paste. Then click Continue.

If you prefer not to use your activation code, you can sign in using your email address:

Click Sign In with Email Sign-In Link. Enter the email address associated with your ExpressVPN account. Click Email Sign-In Link. Open the email on any device and select Sign In to ExpressVPN. The app will be activated automatically.

You have the option of launching ExpressVPN on startup. Select your preference to continue.

You can also choose to anonymously share analytics to help improve ExpressVPN. Select your preference to continue.

ExpressVPN does not collect your private data and anonymizes it before it reaches ExpressVPN servers.

Congratulations! You are now ready to access ExpressVPN’s vast network of server locations.

Connect to a server location

To connect to a server location, click . By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.

Once you see the Connected message on the app screen, you can begin surfing with freedom and security!

Note: With a single ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect to the VPN on up to eight different devices at the same time, regardless of platform. If you try to connect to more than eight devices at the same time, you will see this screen:



Disconnect from the server location

To disconnect from the server location, just click again.

You will know you are disconnected when the screen says, “Not connected.”

Choose a different server location

To connect to a different server location, click .

Note: The first time you try to change locations while connected to ExpressVPN, you will get a warning stating your internet traffic may not be secure during reconnection. It is safe to proceed.

To connect to a server location, click it, then click . Alternatively, you can connect by double-clicking the location.

By default, the list of available locations features two tabs: Recommended and All Locations.

The Recommended tab shows ExpressVPN’s top picks for you to connect to.

The All Locations tab lists the server locations by region. You can expand and collapse the lists by clicking and .

A Favorites tab appears once you have added favorite locations. You can save a location to your list of favorites by clicking on the right.

You can also search for your desired server location by using the search bar.

Inside the search bar, type the name of your desired server location and then double-click the server location in the search results to connect to it.

After disconnecting from a server location, you can return to your Smart Location (the location recommended for the optimal experience) by clicking the location marked Smart Location.

Switch to a different protocol

Important: Disconnect from ExpressVPN before switching to another protocol.

Protocols are the methods by which your device connects to an ExpressVPN server. For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends setting your protocol to Automatic. This is selected by default and automatically picks the protocol most appropriate for your network.

In some cases, such as when advised to do so by our Support Team, switching to a different protocol may help you achieve faster connection speeds.

To switch to a different protocol:

Click >Options.

Click the Protocol tab. Select the protocol you want to use, then click OK.

Block ads, trackers, and harmful sites

Customize your online experience and take back control over what companies know about you. You can block ads, trackers, malicious sites, and adult content in the ExpressVPN app with just a few clicks.

A lot of the apps and websites you visit keep a record of and share your activity with third-party companies, including trackers, scammers, and malware sites. This information is used to serve you more targeted ads and content, usually without your knowledge or permission.

These advanced protection features prevent all apps and websites you visit on your device from communicating with the third-party companies in our open-source blocklists.

Advanced protection features are disabled by default. To enable them:

Connect to the VPN and use the Automatic or Lightway protocol . Click >Options > Advanced Protection. Check the boxes.

Read more about ExpressVPN’s advanced protection features.

How to add shortcuts to the ExpressVPN app

The shortcuts feature appears on the ExpressVPN home screen after you connect. Shortcuts will not appear the first time you connect, but they will appear starting from your second connection onward.

Shortcuts allow you to conveniently and quickly launch apps and websites from the ExpressVPN app anytime you are connected. If you find yourself regularly visiting a handful of favorite destinations after connecting—a particular streaming service or social network, for example—adding it as a shortcut saves you from needing to switch back to your device’s home screen or browser to find it each time.

To launch an app or a website, click its icon when connected to ExpressVPN.

If you have fewer than five shortcuts selected, you can add one by clicking .

Alternatively, you can add or remove shortcuts by clicking > Options > Shortcuts.

To add a shortcut, click .

Then select Add app shortcut or Add website link to proceed.

To remove a shortcut, select the shortcut, then click .

Launch and connect ExpressVPN on startup

You can configure whether ExpressVPN automatically connects after your PC starts up.

To configure the “connect upon startup” settings, click , then click Options.

In the General tab, check (or uncheck) the box for Launch ExpressVPN on Windows startup.

You can also configure ExpressVPN to connect to the last used location when you launch the app.

Use the ExpressVPN Speed Test

To use the ExpressVPN Speed Test, you must be disconnected.

Click , then click Speed Test.

On the Speed Test screen, click Run Test and wait for the tests to complete.

After results are displayed, select a location using the following criteria:

Speed Index: This is calculated using latency and download speed. A location with a higher Speed Index will provide a better experience.

This is calculated using latency and download speed. A location with a higher Speed Index will provide a better experience. Latency: The lower the better.

The lower the better. Download Speed: The higher the better.

Important: The Speed Test is not available in ExpressVPN for Windows Version 12.

Use split tunneling

Split tunneling lets you exclude some apps from ExpressVPN, so that they connect to the internet directly.

Important: You must be disconnected from ExpressVPN to change your split-tunneling settings.

To change your split-tunnel settings, click > Options.

In the General tab, check the box for Manage connection on a per-app basis, then click Settings.

From there, you can select different split-tunneling options. Expand the list below to learn more about each option:

All apps use the VPN

Selecting this option will make all of your apps use ExpressVPN when you are connected. In the Split Tunneling menu, select All apps use the VPN, then click OK. (Selecting this option is the same as unchecking the box for Split tunneling in the previous step.)

Do not allow selected apps to use the VPN

This option lets you exclude some apps from using ExpressVPN. To choose which apps will be excluded, select Do not allow selected apps to use the VPN, then click . Check the box next to each app you want to exclude from ExpressVPN. If you cannot find a certain app, click Add Another App to add it to the list. Click OK > OK to apply your changes. When you are connected, all internet traffic except for the selected app(s) will use ExpressVPN.

Only allow selected apps to use the VPN

This option allows you to select certain apps to use ExpressVPN. To choose which apps will use ExpressVPN, select Only allow selected apps to use the VPN, then click . Check the box next to each app you want to protect with ExpressVPN. If you cannot find a certain app, click Add Another App to add it to the list. Click OK > OK to apply your changes. When you are connected, only the selected app(s) will use ExpressVPN.

IN DEPTH: Learn more about the split-tunneling feature

Use IPv6 Leak protection

By default, the ExpressVPN app will block IPv6 connections to protect against IPv6 leaks.

If you encounter issues with devices that only use IPv6 connections, go to Options > Advanced, and uncheck the box under IPv6 Leak Protection.

Change languages in the ExpressVPN Windows app

Click > Options.

Select the Advanced tab. Under Language, select the language you want to change to.

Click OK to confirm. ExpressVPN will change to your selected language after you close the app and launch it again.

Use the ExpressVPN browser extension

If you are using Version 6.2 (or later) of ExpressVPN for Windows, you can use the ExpressVPN browser extension to remotely control the ExpressVPN app from your browser. The extension is available for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge.

From your app, click , select Options, then go to the Browsers tab.

Click Get Browser Extensions and follow the on-page instructions.

Learn more about the ExpressVPN browser extension here.

Set up ExpressVPN on other devices

With a single ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect and secure up to eight devices at the same time.

To set up ExpressVPN on your other devices, click > Secure All Your Devices.

Click Email Setup Link.

You will receive a setup link at the email address you used to sign up for ExpressVPN.

Open the email on the devices you want to set up ExpressVPN on. Select Set Up Now, then follow instructions to download and set up ExpressVPN.

Uninstall the app

Note: The below instructions are for Windows 10. If you are using Windows 7 or 8, see the instructions for uninstalling programs on Windows 7 and Windows 8.

From your Windows desktop, go to Settings > Apps.

Scroll through the list of programs until you locate ExpressVPN. Select ExpressVPN and then click Uninstall.

If you see that ExpressVPN is still listed as an available connection after uninstalling:

Click , and then press Windows key + R to launch the Run command. Type ncpa.cpl on the Run command and then press Enter to go to your Network Connections window. On your Network Connections window, right-click the WAN Miniport labeled ExpressVPN. Click Delete. From your Windows desktop, go to Settings > Network & Internet > VPN. If you see ExpressVPN as an available connection, delete it.

