Setting Up a VPN Connection on Windows 10 (Step-By-Step) (2024)

There are several ways to set up a VPN on your Windows 10 computer. The easiest option is downloading your VPN provider’s dedicated client, which you can get from their website. We will discuss this in detail in our article.

However, we’ll also highlight how to add a VPN in Windows 10 manually, which might be required depending on your company’s IT infrastructure. A manual setup also opens up some advanced settings for the VPN, which we’ll delve into below.

For this guide, we’re using a Windows 10 Pro desktop PC and NordVPN, our top-rated VPN provider with some of the most enhanced security features. However, the instructions apply to most VPN providers, and there shouldn’t be any drastic differences between devices, including laptops, as long as you’re running Windows 10 (Home and Pro).

How to Setup a VPN on Windows 10 Using VPN Software (Easiest Choice)

Wondering how to add a VPN on Windows 10? It’s very easy. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Create an account on a VPN website. Go to the official website of your VPN provider, subscribe, and finalize your payment. If you’re not sold on any VPN provider yet, we recommend NordVPN . Download the VPN software from its official website. If you’re not redirected to a download link after purchasing, you’ll usually find a download page on your provider’s website. Install the VPN software. Once the installation file has been downloaded, you can click it and follow the steps highlighted by the Windows 10 wizard. Log into the VPN app with the VPN profile you created in Step 1. Be sure to use a password manager to create a strong and secure password. Connect to a VPN server. In most VPNs, you can choose a specific server location or click on “Quick Connect,” and the VPN app will automatically connect you to the fastest server. Turn on your VPN and enjoy online anonymity.

If you’re a visual learner, here’s a video tutorial for installing a VPN app (in this case, NordVPN) on Windows:



How to Manually Configure a VPN on Windows 10 (Advanced)

If you use a corporate VPN service, or you just want more control over your connection, you’ll want to learn how to set up a VPN on Windows 10 manually. It’s slightly more complicated, but anyone can do it with the step-by-step guide below.

If you already have a VPN, let’s get into how to connect to a VPN in Windows 10.

Step 1: Open Network & Internet

The first step we took to set up a VPN connection was to open our computer’s settings and click on “Network & Internet” from the list of options.

If you can’t find this screen, you can also search for “Network Settings” and click on the first result that pops up. Just make sure you’re doing all of this from a user with administrator access. If you don’t have the right permissions, you might not be able to set up new connections.

Step 2: Open VPN settings in Windows

Once we were in “Network Settings,” we clicked the VPN tab on the left side of the window:

You should now be in a new window with some sliders and a button to add a new VPN connection. If your computer ever had VPN connections before, they will also show up here.

Step 3: Add a VPN connection

It was then time for us to add a VPN connection. First, we clicked on the button at the top that said: “Add a VPN connection.”

A blue window will pop up. Here, you can enter the details of your VPN provider. In some countries, you can choose a VPN provider from several options, but this step-by-step guide focuses only on Windows (built-in), which is the most common option.

Here, you should settle on a recognizable “Connection name.” We went with “Test VPN Connection,” but feel free to choose whatever you want.

Under “Server name or address,” enter the IP address or server URL of your desired VPN server. If you’re setting up a corporate VPN, your IT manager should provide an address. If not, just visit your provider’s website and choose one of their servers. NordVPN also has a list of recommended servers. We picked a server from Romania, but feel free to choose whichever you want.

For “VPN type,” choose the type of VPN protocol you wish to use. In most cases, you’ll be able to select the Automatic option from the drop-down menu. Do note that advanced protocols like OpenVPN may require additional steps to enable.

Under “Type of sign-in info,” you can specify the way you wish to log in. By default, you can use a username and password. Alternatives include logging in with a smart card or certificate.

In the sections “User name” and “Password,” fill in the necessary VPN account login details. If you’re connecting to a corporate VPN, your IT manager should provide the credentials (if they’re required).

Remember: If you’re using a paid service like NordVPN, your manual set-up credentials will be different from your regular account’s login details. You can find this information in your account’s dashboard, usually labeled something like “Manual setup.”

Once you’ve finished entering all the necessary data, click “Save.”

Step 4: Connect to the VPN server

Using the VPN menu in “Settings” (as described in step 2), we could now select our newly created VPN connection from the list we were shown and connect to that VPN server. Now, you are securely connected and can access the internet safely and privately.

Alternatively, you can also open your network information from the taskbar, choose your newly-created VPN network, and click “Connect.”

Advanced Settings for Setting Up a VPN on Windows

After adding a VPN connection, you’ll have extra options besides switching your VPN on and off. You could, for example, set up a proxy server. To do this, go to the Advanced menu of the VPN connection you wish to change, which is available in the VPN menu of the “Network & Internet” settings.

Only change these settings if you’re sure of what you are doing. Windows and your VPN provider are already working together to create a secure connection. So, you don’t have to change any advanced settings to be protected online, especially as a beginner.

To access the VPN section in your settings quickly and easily, you can follow the instructions laid out in Step 2, but you can also click on “Notifications” (the information balloon) in the bottom right corner of the taskbar.

Why Use a VPN on Windows 10?

There are many advantages to using a VPN on Windows 10. These are the biggest benefits you’ll get after installing a VPN on your Windows machine:

Data encryption for extra protection against hackers and cybercriminals (as well as other eavesdroppers, like governments and businesses)

Secure use of public networks

Ability to create a remote network to access a company’s or institution’s network

Real location and IP address masking

Anonymously downloading torrents

torrents Bypassing regional blockades of streaming platforms or other sites

Bypassing censorship

Setting up a VPN on your Windows 10 computer is always a good idea. You probably use your device for many of your daily internet activities. With a VPN, you’ll be protected while also increasing your online privacy and freedom. Just make sure the VPN you get has a good privacy policy, a kill switch, and a proven track record of respecting user privacy.

Troubleshooting Your VPN Setup

Did you follow all the steps above, and the VPN isn’t working? Don’t worry. We’re experienced in troubleshooting VPN apps on Windows 10. Here are some common problems and how you can solve them.

1. Check your internet connection

First, make sure you have a stable internet connection before turning on a VPN. To do this swiftly, you can hover the wireless or ethernet network icon in your taskbar and see if the pop-up shows “Internet Access.” If it does, you’re connected to the internet.

Alternatively, you can open your Network Settings and click on Status. This will display more details about your connection and tell you if you’re connected to the internet.

Make sure you check your regular internet connection, not the VPN connection.

If you’re not connected to the internet, restart your connection. You can do this from your computer or even turn the internet router off and on. If nothing solves the problem, check if your ISP is experiencing network issues.

2. Restart the VPN

If your internet connection’s looking fine, but you’re still experiencing issues, the VPN’s probably at fault. The quickest fix to most problems is just connecting to another VPN server. In our experience, that fixes connectivity issues 90% of the time. If you set up your VPN manually, just disconnect from your Network Settings, change the server, and then click on “Connect” again.

If you use a dedicated VPN app, try picking a new server. This will solve the problem in most cases. If it doesn’t, you can also turn the app off and then on again. Just make sure you stop its process from the Task Manager, too. You can access the Task Manager by right-clicking your taskbar.

Ultimately, you can also try restarting your entire computer.

3. Change the VPN protocol

VPNs use plenty of protocols to send your data across the internet, and some of them can cause connectivity issues at times. If you want to try another fix, you can change your VPN protocol from the manual VPN connection settings.

Make sure that the server you’re using supports the protocol you choose.

If you use a VPN app, most of them will let you change the preferred protocol from the general settings. For example, these are NordVPN’s protocol options:

Do note that available protocols differ based on what device you use.

4. Check your computer for viruses

Viruses and malware can often cause connectivity issues that will interfere with your VPN. If nothing else worked, we recommend checking your Windows 10 PC for viruses.

The default Windows Defender is robust, but resilient cyber threats can slip through the cracks. If you’re on a corporate computer, you’re also at a higher risk of zero-day attacks, so it’s worth investing in a paid antivirus to make sure your device is safe.

If you don’t already have an antivirus, we recommend Norton. It’s our top choice for safeguarding any device, and it consistently performs well in independent antivirus reports like AV-Comparatives. Plus, you can get it for up to 60% off with our link.

5. Turn off IPV6 (Advanced)

IPV6 is the latest Internet Protocol, complete with new features and better infrastructure. Unfortunately, most commercial providers only support IPV4 addresses, so IPV6 can sometimes interfere with VPNs. To get around this problem, you can access your computer’s Network and Sharing Center, click on your connection’s properties, and deactivate IPV6.

6. Restart the TAP Adapter (Advanced)

A VPN app’s TAP Adapter can sometimes malfunction, causing glitches or other connectivity issues. Luckily, it’s not that complicated to restart. In the same Network and Sharing Center, find your VPN’s TAP adapter, right-click it, and choose “Disable.”

Enable it after a few moments and see if the problem persists.

You can find a detailed step-by-step guide to restarting the TAP adapter in our NordVPN not working article. You’ll also find about a dozen other tips for troubleshooting a VPN connection on Windows 10, so we recommend you read that guide if your VPN’s acting up.

7. Contact the VPN support team / IT manager

If nothing works, we recommend you contact your VPN provider’s support team (for commercial VPNs) or your company’s IT manager (for corporate VPNs). Whenever we contacted a VPN’s support team, we received prompt and useful advice. It’s one of the reasons we recommend NordVPN. Its support team was consistently able to solve technical problems, provide context, or help us make the most of a VPN.

Final Thoughts: Setting up a VPN on Windows 10

You can set up a VPN on Windows 10 in two ways. You either download the VPN provider’s app or create a manual VPN connection from your computer’s Network Settings. Both are relatively easy as long as you use a premium provider like NordVPN.

If you’re using a corporate service, make sure you get all the necessary information from IT before jumping into anything (like server address or login credentials).

If you’re not sure which VPN to pick, we recommend NordVPN for Windows 10. We still use Windows 10 on some of our devices, and we’ve had a positive experience with NordVPN. We use it to browse the web anonymously, stream geo-restricted content, get discounts on online products, and even access local networks remotely.

Setting Up a VPN on Windows 10: Frequently Asked Questions Do you have a question about setting up a VPN on your Windows system? Click on your question below and you’ll automatically get our answer. And if your question isn’t in this FAQ, don’t hesitate to leave a comment under this article. We’ll be happy to help. How do I set up a VPN connection on Windows? There are two ways to set up a VPN on your Windows computer. First, with VPNs such as NordVPN and Surfshark you can install their dedicated app. Then you simply press a button and the VPN connection is set up. But you can also do this manually from your computer’s Network Settings, which is often required for corporate VPNs. What are the advantages of running a VPN on Windows? There are a lot of advantages to using a VPN on Windows. It protects your internet connection, can give you access to specific networks, such as your job’s network when you work from home, and protects your privacy. It also increases your internet freedom and security. Which VPN is the best to use for Windows? If you want to use a private VPN to secure your internet connection, you have a plethora of options. Thankfully, there are many good VPN providers that will protect your connection and increase your online freedom. We recommend NordVPN for its enhanced security.

