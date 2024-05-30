Seven Home Remedies for Getting Rid of Congestion FAST! (Natural, Easy Decongestant Ideas and Recipes That Work) — All Posts Healing Harvest Homestead (2024)

NOTE: I’m sharing my seven best home remedies we use to get rid of congestion from allergies, cold, and flu. These are easy, natural, and they work fast! Some you can make ahead, and others are ready to go right away. When all you want is some blessed relief from nasal congestion, here are some strategies to try.

Stuffy nose (a.k.a. nasal congestion) is arguably one of the most horrible things about getting the common cold or a case of sinusitis. It's not much better if it's caused by allergies either!This post was prompted because one of my friends called to ask how to get rid of her stuffy nose. She feels like she is coming down with that awful thing....the Big Bad Cold.

What to Do When Sinus Congestion is Causing You Distress!

One of the very worst things about getting a cold (or allergy season)is nasal congestion---more commonly called a stuffy nose. There are some pretty simple and powerful ways to clear up that horrible stuffy nose naturally, without putting nasty chemical decongestants (over the counter medicines) into your body.

Here are my favorite natural ways to get rid of nasal congestion:



What Causes a Stuffy Nose (Nasal Congestion)?

A stuffy nose, or nasal congestion, is caused by inflammation of the tissues in the sinus cavities. Allergies, a crummy case of sinusitis, or cold/flu (caused by one of over 200 virus strains) can all cause the yucky phenomenon we know as a "stuffy nose."

When the membranes in your sinus cavities and lining of the nose become inflamed and irritated, excess mucus and swelling creates nasal congestion. Luckily, there are some natural ways to stop that stuffy nose and nasal congestion!