Sharkeisha Thompson Obituary (2024)

1. Shakisha Raymelle Thompson Obituary - Wallace Funeral Directors
Sep 7, 2023 · Read the obituary of Shakisha Raymelle Thompson (1974 - 2023) from Harrisburg, PA. Leave your condolences and send flowers to the family to ...
2. MS. STARKISHA GLYNNITA THOMPSON Obituary
Oct 9, 2018 · Read the obituary of MS. STARKISHA GLYNNITA THOMPSON (1986 - 2018) from Detroit, MI. Leave your condolences and send flowers to the family ...
3. Shocking Death! Sharkeisha Thompson Death: City of Cullman ...
Mar 26, 2024 · New York,Clay Panther Coach Died In Car Accident. Sharkeisha Thompson, a well-known teenager who gained viral fame for a physical altercation ...
Sharkeisha Thompson: A Life Cut Short by Tragedy Sharkeisha Thompson, a well-known teenager who gained viral fame for a physical altercation captured on video, met a devastating end in a senseless act of violence. Her untimely death in a drive-by shooting shocked the world and abruptly ended the journey of a young girl who captured
4. Three charged in murder of carjacking witness Starkisha Thompson - WXYZ
Oct 19, 2018 · Three people have been charged in connection to the death of Starkisha Thompson.
5. Detroit woman murdered after testifying in carjacking, dad ...
Oct 9, 2018 · She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family has identified the woman as Starkisa Thompson. Her father, Curtis Thompson, said she was recently ...
The father of a woman murdered in Detroit Tuesday morning says it's no coincidence that she was murdered after testifying in a carjacking.
6. Harrisburg woman's death on I-83 bridge in front of police raises ...
Sep 11, 2023 · State police say they think Shakisha Thompson, 48, died by suicide but they never revealed they were on the bridge with her for 9 minutes ...
7. Pedestrian killed in crash that closed part of I-83 in Dauphin County
Aug 24, 2023 · Shakisha Thompson, 48, of Harrisburg was identified as the person who was killed, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to ...
8. Sharkeisha Thompson Video Horrific Punch Goes Viral ·
May 5, 2024 · Sharkeisha Thompsons video spread like wildfire on all social media platforms. In the viral video, 16-year-old Thompson can be seen punching ...
9. Is Sharkeisha Dead? Death Hoax Sparks Internet After Fake Photo Is ...
Dec 29, 2013 · “Sharkeisha Thompson was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a Fifth Ward hospital early Friday at about 3:30 am,” the site wrote. Huzlers ...
10. Sharkeisha Dies in Drive-By Shooting Death Hoax Still Going a Week Later
Jul 18, 2015 · “Houston County Coroner Paul Harris, in a statement today, said 16-year-old Sharkeisha Thompson was pronounced dead shortly after arriving ...
11. High-schooler beaten up by 16-year-old named Sharkeisha ...
Nov 30, 2013 · While Twitter and Facebook users originally identified the woman as 22-year-old Sharkeisha Tyeshia Thompson of North Carolina, Shamichael ...
Shamichael Manuel, a 17-year-old student in Harris County, Texas recalled being beaten up by her close friend Sharkeisha in a video that went viral on Instagram.