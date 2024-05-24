Shop Online with Grocery Delivery (2024)

You can order your groceries online directly with us through our Delivery services. To start your online order click here!
Delivery is a service that lets you shop from your local Winn-Dixie store online and get your groceries delivered right to your doorstep. Simply, add the items to yourcart, select a delivery window, and we will do the rest. Click here to start your delivery order!
Delivery hours are from 9am-10pm local time, the beginning of the last time slot will be 9pm*.
*Note: Time slots may vary if your order has alcohol items depending on your location.
After adding groceries to your cart and proceeding to checkout, you will prompted to pick your time slot. Delivery time slots will be available in one hour intervals.
Due to increased demand for the Delivery services, some time slots may not be available. Please select another available time that works best for you!
There is no minimum order value for delivery orders at this time.
You will be able to leave specific delivery directions during the checkout process.
At this time, we do not accept EBT/SNAP/WIC for online orders.
At this time, we do not accept EBT, SNAP, WIC for any online orders.
The closest and most efficient store will automatically be selected based on your delivery address.
You can place online orders up to three days in advance.
Time slots can be available in as little as two hours. Availability will vary depending on the time and day. Please visit shop.winndixie.com to view the available time slots for Delivery.
Yes, there is a $9 service fee for delivery orders. The fees are applied to your order at the time it is placed. Taxes may apply depending upon your location.
Yes, you may leave a tip during the checkout process.
If you are having trouble with your Delivery order, contact our Customer Care Center at 1-844-745-0463
You will receive your receipt in your email after your order has been delivered.
We will send you email updates regarding the status of your order.
Yes, orders on shop.winndixie.comare the same prices as in-store on the day you placed your order. Some prices may change between the date you place your order and the date of your delivery. Certain promotions may not be reflected in the cart at checkout, but the discounts will be reflected on your final receipt and order history upon delivery. If you have a concern about a specific price, please contact our Customer Care Center at1-844-745-0463.
Yes! Please ensure you have created an online account with the same phone number you use in store so will be able to earn and redeem your offers. Simply add your coupons to your wallet throughthe app orwww.winndixie.com. Certain promotions may not be reflected in the cart at checkout, but the discounts will be reflected on your final receipt and order history upon delivery.
We currently do not accept paper coupons for Delivery orders at this time.
You can shop over 60,000 items across the entire store! And we are always expanding our assortment!
Yes, beer and wine is available with delivery orders in select locations.
While some items are currently available in-store only, we're always looking to expand our online product offerings.
For scaled measured items, such as produce, deli, meat and seafood, our shoppers will choose the items that most closely match what you’ve ordered, down to the weight or count.
Total prices are estimates only. Advertised prices may change depending on your date of delivery. Your total price may vary. Certain promotions may not be reflected in the cart at checkout but the discounts will be reflected on your final receipt and order history upon delivery. Other factors, such as scale measured items and substitutions, may also impact your total price estimate. However, you will only be charged for the actual products selected in store and delivered to you. If you have a concern about a specific price, please contact our Customer Care Center at1-844-745-0463.
Perishable items like meat and produce are selected by our shoppers shortly before your scheduled delivery.
When you place an order, your bank or financial institution puts an authorization hold on your card to confirm the card is valid. The hold amount is for the estimated total you see on your order confirmation. Once your order is picked up or delivered, the final amount will be billed on your card.
No, tax exempt purchases are not eligible for delivery orders. You must present the physical tax-exempt card at the store in order to purchase tax-exempt.
Yes! You’ll earn base points on every Delivery order. If you activate a percent back offer (previously known as Mystery Bonus and points multipliers) in your order, you’ll earn bonus points on that order. The points will be applied to your points balance after the shop for your order has been completed.
If you activate a percent back offer in the Winn-Dixie app before checkout, your percent back offer will apply on your delivery order. You can also activate your percent back offers directly on our shop.winndixie.com site! The bonus points will be applied to your points balance upon delivery.
Yes! Just activate the “free item” coupon in your Winn-Dixie app, then add the item to your cart. The free item may not be reflected in the cart at checkout but will be reflected on your receipt and order history.
We strive to keep all items in stock but occasionally there will be times where an item is unavailable.
When you opt-in for substitutions, a shopper will reach out to you via text communicating any out of stocks and substitutions with you. If you opt-out for substitutions, the item will be removed from the order.
If you are unhappy with your substitutions, you can bring your items to the store with your order confirmation or order receipt for a refund. Alternatively, you may call our Customer Care Center at1-844-745-0463where a refund can be processed.
For incorrect or missing items, damaged or spoiled products, you can bring your items to the store with your order receipt for refund or exchange. Alternatively, you may call our Customer Care Center at 1-844-745-0463where a refund can be processed.
You can cancel an existing order at any point up until a shopper has been assigned to your order. Use the following steps that are still in pending status to request cancellation.
- When you are logged into the shop.winndixie.com site, click on the profile icon at the top right
- Select Order History
- Select the order you want to cancel
- Click on the Cancel Order button
Note: If you do not see a Cancel Order button that means your order has been assigned to a shopper and the order can no longer be cancelled.
If you are having trouble cancelling an order, please contact our Customer Care Center at 1-844-745-0463.
Once your order has been submitted, you cannot change your time slot or location.
When you are logged into the Winn-Dixie site, go to your Account and select Order History to view and manage your orders.