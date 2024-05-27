Shop Stationery Online | Notebooks, Notepads, Cards and More (2024)

Calendars
Notebooks
Gifting & Cards
Calendars
Notebooks
Gifting & Cards
The most beautiful creations often start with a pen and paper. Discover colourful notebooks for scribbling down your ideas, inspiring daily reflection journals, artistic greeting cards and more.
From planners to greeting cards, our luxury stationery collection pays homage to pen and paper.
2024 PLANNERS
Get enviably organised with a daily planner, featuring a weekly calendar and monthly overview. A simple, stylish way to keep track of your to-dos.
PLAN FOR SUCCESS
2024 PLANNERS
Get enviably organised with a daily planner, featuring a weekly calendar and monthly overview. A simple, stylish way to keep track of your to-dos.
PLAN FOR SUCCESS
NOTEBOOKS
The trusty notebook: home of organised chaos and frantically scribbed notes-to-self. Best to keep it all encased in a sleek and tidy cover...
TAKE NOTE
NOTEBOOKS
The trusty notebook: home of organised chaos and frantically scribbed notes-to-self. Best to keep it all encased in a sleek and tidy cover...
TAKE NOTE
NOTEPADS
For doodling, list making and beyond. Tear off pages to pass on, or take notes reporter-style. The only rule is: there are no rules.
START SCRIBBLING
NOTEPADS
For doodling, list making and beyond. Tear off pages to pass on, or take notes reporter-style. The only rule is: there are no rules.
START SCRIBBLING
GREETING CARDS
Gifting is all about the details. Whatever the ocassion, give them a card they'll know was chosen just for them.
TAKE NOTE
GREETING CARDS
Gifting is all about the details. Whatever the ocassion, give them a card they'll know was chosen just for them.
TAKE NOTE
POSTCARDS
Whether you're down the road or on the other side of the world, surprise your friends and family with some letterbox love—just because.
SEND GOOD VIBES
POSTCARDS
Whether you're down the road or on the other side of the world, surprise your friends and family with some letterbox love—just because.
SEND GOOD VIBES
GIFT WRAPPING PAPER
Half the fun of gifting comes down to presentation. Add the perfect finishing touch to any special gift with beautifully printed wrapping paper.
SHOP WRAPPING PAPER
GIFT WRAPPING PAPER
Half the fun of gifting comes down to presentation. Add the perfect finishing touch to any special gift with beautifully printed wrapping paper.
SHOP WRAPPING PAPER
Whatever the occassion
Stationery is so much more than just paper. A quick look at our range of creative designs reveals a world of funny phrases, whimsical drawings, and mesmerising motifs.
The desire to communicate our feelings is inherent to our human nature. And since the medium is the message, finding the perfect greeting card to wish a friend congratulations or a family member a happy birthday is key. Say it with a charming postcard or heartfelt greeting card—browse our stationery shop and find the perfect match.
Poetry on paper
Even in our digital age, it’s always good to literally put pen to paper. From sketching and doodling to jotting down ideas to scribbling to-do lists, there’s something about the free flow of a nib on the page that stimulates creativity.
Sometimes you need a sheet of paper at the ready when you’re hit with an epiphany. Other times, you need to write down the name of that must-hear band, that cannot-miss series in a hurry. Whatever the situation, cool stationery in the form of a trusty notebook can be a real lifesaver. Adorned with a cover sporting your favourite motif—maybe flowers are your thing—it becomes an indispensable object, an essential to guide you through life.
The best medicine
But stationery can do far more than just provide an outlet for your thoughts or a vehicle for your wishes. It can muster smiles, elicit chuckles, and summon stitches of laughter. As a format, postcards are the perfect medium for silly one-liners, daft designs, or funny messages.
Throw some humorous wrapping paper into the mix and you’ll have them rolling on the floor guffawing next Christmas, birthday, or anniversary.
- Can be combined with other sale items.
- For a limited time only
- Minimum order value for free shipping: €40./li>
Shop now
Up to 20% off a selection of posters and prints in standard frames!
- Discount applies to posters and framed prints displaying a sale price only.
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Minimum order value for free shipping: €59. Free shipping applies to sale and non-sale items.
Shop the collection
- Discount applies to posters and framed prints displaying a sale price only.
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Minimum order value for free shipping: €69. Free shipping applies to sale and non-sale items.
Shop the collection
Up to 20% off wall art
- Only until Thursday
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Valid on orders over €40.
Shop now
- Only until Sunday
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Valid on orders over €40.
Shop now
Up to 40% off everything
- Only Today
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Valid on orders over €40.
Shop now
- Only till Wednesday
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Minimum order value: €40.
Shop now
Up to 30% off everything
- Extended till Sunday
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Minimum order value: €40.
Shop now
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Minimum order value: € 40
Jetzt shoppen
Up to 25% off a selection of posters and prints in standard frames!
- Discount applies to posters and framed prints displaying a sale price only.
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- No minimum order value.
Shop the collection
- Discount applies to posters and framed prints displaying a sale price only.
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- No minimum order value.
Shop the collection
Up to 20% off a selection of posters and prints in standard frames!
- Discount applies to posters and framed prints displaying a sale price only.
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- No minimum order value.
Shop the collection
- Discount applies to posters and framed prints displaying a sale price only.
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- No minimum order value.
Shop the collection
Up to 40% off a selection of posters and prints in standard frames!
- Discount applies to posters and framed prints displaying a sale price only.
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- No minimum order value.
Shop the collection
- Apply the code BENSIMON to your shopping cart to activate the discount.
- Minimum order value: €39.
Shop now
Enjoy €10 off your first order!
- Discount applies to everything at JUNIQE.
- Use the code at checkout to activate the discount.
- Minimum order value: €39
Shop now
- Your code will be sent to you via email.
- To redeem your voucher simply apply the code to your order in your cart.
- Cannot be applied to past orders retroactively.
- Cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or voucher codes.
- Offer applies to unframed posters only, minimum order value: €39.
Shop now
Get 25% off your first poster purchase!
- Offer valid for 7 days from the day you subscribed to our newsletter.
- Apply the code NUJQEI25 to your shopping cart to activate the discount.
- Offer applies to unframed posters only, minimum order value: €39.
Shop now
- Your code will be sent to you via email
- Offer applies to wall art only
- Minimum order value €40
- Discount can be combined with sale items
- To redeem your voucher simply apply the code to your order in your cart
- Cannot be applied to past orders retroactively
- May only be applied to one order
- Limited time only
Your code has expired.
Please check that you’ve entered the promotion code exactly as it appears. It’s easy to make mistakes if you enter the code manually. Make sure:
- That there are no spacing, character errors and/or spelling mistakes.
- That you’re not mixing up the numbers 0/1 and the letters O/I.
This code doesn't apply to your cart.
Please update your cart according to the rules of the promotion. Make sure:
- Your cart meets the minimum order value
- Your cart contains the correct product types
- Your cart contains the correct number of items
- Cart must contain only items marked with FREE SHIPPING.
- Free shipping applied automatically at checkout.
SHOP NOW
Free shipping on all orders over €39!
- Until Sunday only.
- Free shipping applied automatically at checkout.
SHOP NOW
- From €5
- Delivered to your inbox in seconds
Shop Now
30-50% off select prints in the Outlet!
- Limited time only
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- No minimum order value.
Shop the Outlet
- Only until Sunday
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Valid on orders over €40.
Shop now
Up to 30% off all framed prints and up to 20% off other wall art
- Only until Sunday
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Valid on orders over €40.
Shop now
- Only until Sunday
- Add any 3 items to your cart, and the lowest-priced item will be free.
Shop now
Singles' Day sale: enjoy 22% off when you buy 2+ items.
- Only until Sunday
- Discount automatically applied at checkout.
- Cart must contain 2 or more items.
Shop now